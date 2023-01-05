Join hosts Corinne Vien and Sabrina Deana-Roga, bi-coastal best friends, with a questionably unhealthy predilection towards all things strange, spooky and creep... More
Haunted with Ladies & Tangents
We're back with our favorite duo to celebrate Ciara and Corinne's upcoming nuptials! No, they're not marrying each other, but we wish! We're chatting about dark traditions, ghost weddings, beans, and all the spookiness that comes with navigating life's big moments.
You may have heard us call this part 1 of the crossover, but in true Two Girls One Ghost fashion we are bad at math and this is part 2. Check out PART 1, the bachelorette party, on Ladies and Tangents now!
Have ghost stories of your own? E-mail them to us at [email protected]
5/2/2023
1:52:47
Episode 219 - Montana's Vortex
This is one of the strangest places you’ll ever visit. It’s a place of mystery, defying the laws of physics, and dazzling all visitors. It’s a place where people shrink and grow large as they walk about the land. AND it’s a place that attracts visitors from all galaxies and planes. This is Montana’s Vortex and House of Mystery.
The cutest Airbnb: https://www.farmettesanctuary.org/blank-4
5/1/2023
1:18:39
Encounters x178
Knock. Knock… who’s there?! Sabrina and Corinne in the SAME room — that’s who. Oh, and we have a special guest… SVEN! Recording together is a whole different ball game, we wish we could do it every time, but we’re grateful for this episode and to be very honest and humble… we are hilarious when we’re together. We hope our banter helps balance out some of the fear and heartbreak in these stories.
4/28/2023
1:04:25
Episode 218 - Mary King’s Close
Mary King was a woman ahead of her time. Even in death, Mary King was a prominent figure and her close was used to save the city… AKA to brick up the sick and protect the rich from the bubonic plague. Ever since, visitors have complained of hearing scratching coming from the other sides of the brick walls. The spirits are trapped, and they’re trying desperately to scratch, claw, and dig their way out.
SEE US LIVE IN PERSON APRIL 26TH.
Check out the Ancestral Healing class Corinne is taking!
4/24/2023
1:15:41
Encounters x177
There are so many kinds of ghosts and spirits; the flirty ones, the helpful ones, the reincarnation ones, the creepy ones... and then, there's the ones that just want their vodka and caviar.
