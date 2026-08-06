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834 episodes
- Grab your tin foil hats because this week's Encounters episode is all about conspiracy theories. From eerie GATE Program memories and alien encounters to timeline glitches and Men in Black sightings, these listener encounters will have you questioning reality. Whether it's a coincidence or a cover up, we'll let you decide.
Stories include:
A childhood gifted program raises unsettling questions after strange tests are followed by vivid dreams, eerie premonitions, and a terrifying shadow figure.
A family's quiet night is interrupted by mysterious crashes, strange shadows, UFO sightings, and unexplained burn marks left behind in the yard.
A driver wonders whether a near fatal moment on an icy road ended in a timeline jump instead of a crash, with uncanny similarities to another listener's experience.
A late night drive turns unsettling when several mysterious men in dark suits and top hats emerge from beneath a bridge before vanishing without a trace.
Watch the video version here.
Have ghost stories of your own? E-mail them to us at twogirlsoneghostpodcast@gmail.com
New Episodes are released every Thursday and Sunday at 12am PST/3am EST (the witching hour, of course). Corinne and Sabrina hand select a couple of paranormal encounters from our inbox to read in each episode, from demons, to cryptids, to aliens, to creepy kids... the list goes on and on. If you have a story of your own that you'd like us to share on an upcoming episode, we invite you to email them to us!
If you enjoy our show, please consider joining our Patreon, rating and reviewing on iTunes & Spotify and following us on social media! Youtube, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and Discord.
Edited and produced by Jaimi Ryan. Original music by Arms Akimbo!
Disclaimer: the use of white sage and smudging is a closed practice. If you’re looking to cleanse your space, here are some great alternatives!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- It’s Corinne’s birthday, so we’re celebrating the only way that feels right, by diving into one of her favorite cryptids. Meet Champ, the legendary Lake Champlain monster. We dig into eyewitness accounts, famous photographs, underwater sounds, Indigenous legends, and the incredible geology that transformed Lake Champlain into the perfect hiding place for something ancient. Could Champ be an undiscovered species, a relic from the Jurassic period, or something stranger? Grab your binoculars and keep your hands out of the water.
Watch the video version here.
Have ghost stories of your own? E-mail them to us at twogirlsoneghostpodcast@gmail.com
New Episodes are released every Thursday and Sunday at 12am PST/3am EST (the witching hour, of course). Corinne and Sabrina hand select a couple of paranormal encounters from our inbox to read in each episode, from demons, to cryptids, to aliens, to creepy kids... the list goes on and on. If you have a story of your own that you'd like us to share on an upcoming episode, we invite you to email them to us!
If you enjoy our show, please consider joining our Patreon, rating and reviewing on iTunes & Spotify and following us on social media! Youtube, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and Discord.
Edited and produced by Jaimi Ryan. Original music by Arms Akimbo!
Disclaimer: the use of white sage and smudging is a closed practice. If you’re looking to cleanse your space, here are some great alternatives!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
Encounters x342 - Don't Go In the Water | Ghost Ships, Lake Legends & Haunted Shores07/30/2026 | 59 mins.We’re diving into haunted waters this week with listener stories exploring eerie lakes, ghostly maritime encounters, and the strange pull of places where water and the supernatural seem to meet. Grab your life jacket, trust your instincts, and maybe think twice before wandering too close to the water after dark.
Stories include:
Near a remote lake in Bosnia, a family hears an unearthly scream in the night, only to discover a trail of blood possibly connected to the legendary Drekavac.
An immersive Titanic exhibit takes a chilling turn when a mysterious man in period clothing vanishes and icy whispers seem to follow from beyond the grave.
A four day lakeside haunting escalates into a possession that delivers a life saving warning years before disaster strikes.
Aboard the Belle of Louisville steamship, one deceased crew member is still fighting for his life.
Watch the Belle of Louisville’s calliope play ‘Golden’ here.
Watch the video version here.
Have ghost stories of your own? E-mail them to us at twogirlsoneghostpodcast@gmail.com
New Episodes are released every Thursday and Sunday at 12am PST/3am EST (the witching hour, of course). Corinne and Sabrina hand select a couple of paranormal encounters from our inbox to read in each episode, from demons, to cryptids, to aliens, to creepy kids... the list goes on and on. If you have a story of your own that you'd like us to share on an upcoming episode, we invite you to email them to us!
If you enjoy our show, please consider joining our Patreon, rating and reviewing on iTunes & Spotify and following us on social media! Youtube, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and Discord.
Edited and produced by Jaimi Ryan. Original music by Arms Akimbo!
Disclaimer: the use of white sage and smudging is a closed practice. If you’re looking to cleanse your space, here are some great alternatives!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- This week Sabrina is joined by Morgan Absher and Kaelyn Moore (Clues, Two Hot Takes & Heart Starts Pounding), for a Reddit horror story swap that's creepy, chaotic, and hilarious. We trade some of the internet's most unsettling stories from Appalachian legends, cryptids, and Bigfoot, to spooky situations that prove humans are scarier than ghosts. We also learn about the time Kaelyn got stuck at the Scientology Center for nine hours, Sabrina’s Edinburgh haunting and Morgan’s old Hollywood ghost.
Watch the video version here.
Have ghost stories of your own? E-mail them to us at twogirlsoneghostpodcast@gmail.com
New Episodes are released every Thursday and Sunday at 12am PST/3am EST (the witching hour, of course). Corinne and Sabrina hand select a couple of paranormal encounters from our inbox to read in each episode, from demons, to cryptids, to aliens, to creepy kids... the list goes on and on. If you have a story of your own that you'd like us to share on an upcoming episode, we invite you to email them to us!
If you enjoy our show, please consider joining our Patreon, rating and reviewing on iTunes & Spotify and following us on social media! Youtube, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and Discord.
Edited and produced by Jaimi Ryan. Original music by Arms Akimbo!
Disclaimer: the use of white sage and smudging is a closed practice. If you’re looking to cleanse your space, here are some great alternatives!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- Things are getting dark this week, as we dive into all things curses: generational curses, cursed objects, theater curses, dark magic and the terrifying possibility that some bad luck might be way more than coincidence. Listener stories reveal families plagued by misfortune, haunted stage disasters, sinister attachments, ghostly protectors, and objects that refuse to stay buried.
Stories include:
A listener from a long line of witches shares a family curse where nearly every man connected to their bloodline suffers tragic or mysterious deaths.
After someone utters the name of the cursed Scottish play, a musical spirals into chaos with wardrobe malfunctions, missed cues, and a near-deadly stage accident.
After a violent breakup, a mother and her children experience terrifying paranormal activity, but may have gained justice when a curse placed on them backfires.
A grandmother known for house blessings identifies cursed objects, including a chocolate cake and an eerie mask that would not burn.
Shamans uncover a curse spanning multiple past lives, with rituals revealing powerful entities that refuse to let go.
Watch the video version here.
Have ghost stories of your own? E-mail them to us at twogirlsoneghostpodcast@gmail.com
New Episodes are released every Thursday and Sunday at 12am PST/3am EST (the witching hour, of course). Corinne and Sabrina hand select a couple of paranormal encounters from our inbox to read in each episode, from demons, to cryptids, to aliens, to creepy kids... the list goes on and on. If you have a story of your own that you'd like us to share on an upcoming episode, we invite you to email them to us!
If you enjoy our show, please consider joining our Patreon, rating and reviewing on iTunes & Spotify and following us on social media! Youtube, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and Discord.
Edited and produced by Jaimi Ryan. Original music by Arms Akimbo!
Disclaimer: the use of white sage and smudging is a closed practice. If you’re looking to cleanse your space, here are some great alternatives!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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About Two Girls One Ghost
Two Girls One Ghost is a paranormal comedy podcast, deemed “The Most Haunted Podcast in America”. Award-winning hosts and best friends Corinne Vien and Sabrina Deana-Roga bring an obsession with the strange, the spooky, and the supernatural to deeply researched stories and listener-submitted encounters from the other side. If you've ever wanted to genuinely be creeped out and laugh until you cry in the same fifteen minutes, this is your show... but be warned: countless listeners have reported their own encounters with the other side after tuning in. Listen at your own risk. To bring your brand to life in this podcast, email podcastadsales@sonymusic.comPodcast website
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