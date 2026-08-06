Things are getting dark this week, as we dive into all things curses: generational curses, cursed objects, theater curses, dark magic and the terrifying possibility that some bad luck might be way more than coincidence. Listener stories reveal families plagued by misfortune, haunted stage disasters, sinister attachments, ghostly protectors, and objects that refuse to stay buried.



Stories include:



A listener from a long line of witches shares a family curse where nearly every man connected to their bloodline suffers tragic or mysterious deaths.



After someone utters the name of the cursed Scottish play, a musical spirals into chaos with wardrobe malfunctions, missed cues, and a near-deadly stage accident.



After a violent breakup, a mother and her children experience terrifying paranormal activity, but may have gained justice when a curse placed on them backfires.



A grandmother known for house blessings identifies cursed objects, including a chocolate cake and an eerie mask that would not burn.



Shamans uncover a curse spanning multiple past lives, with rituals revealing powerful entities that refuse to let go.



Watch the video version here.



Have ghost stories of your own? E-mail them to us at twogirlsoneghostpodcast@gmail.com



New Episodes are released every Thursday and Sunday at 12am PST/3am EST (the witching hour, of course). Corinne and Sabrina hand select a couple of paranormal encounters from our inbox to read in each episode, from demons, to cryptids, to aliens, to creepy kids... the list goes on and on. If you have a story of your own that you'd like us to share on an upcoming episode, we invite you to email them to us!



If you enjoy our show, please consider joining our Patreon, rating and reviewing on iTunes & Spotify and following us on social media! Youtube, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and Discord.



Edited and produced by Jaimi Ryan. Original music by Arms Akimbo!



Disclaimer: the use of white sage and smudging is a closed practice. If you’re looking to cleanse your space, here are some great alternatives!

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