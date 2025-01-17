USAID’s Demise, Fighting Malaria, and Being the Church with Nathaniel Moller

“The richest man in the world turned off billions of dollars in funding for the literal poorest people in the world. It’s just, from my perspective, incomprehensible.” So says Nathaniel Moller, former USAID worker. Nathaniel and Steve discuss the presidential administration’s recent mass cuts to USAID programs and what the effects may be. They consider the cultural moments in America’s history when “the big C Church and the little church” have had a choice—operate out of fear or from love—and why Nathaniel believes such a moment is upon us now. They talk about the tenacity required to combat global issues such as malaria, the beauty of using our gifts and skills to further the kingdom, and why Nathaniel still has hope for the common good. Resources mentioned in this episode include: “US President’s Malaria Initiative for States (PMI-S) Project” The Hole in Our Gospel: What Does God Expect of Us? The Answer That Changed My Life and Might Just Change the World by Richard Stearns “The United States President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief” Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices