We may not expect leadership experts, a Grammy Award-winning music producer, and a former USAID worker to have much in common. But as Steve and Lisa Cuss reflect on the past four episodes of Being Human, they discover a trio of themes arising throughout the conversations.
Tune in as Steve and Lisa discuss words of wisdom from Uli Chi, Nathaniel Moller, Charlie Peacock, and Steve J. Cuss. They ponder the common threads of wondering what we do with fear, embracing curiosity, and exploring the intersection of playfulness and imagination. As they consider these poignant topics, Steve and Lisa offer insights into relational connection with ourselves, one another, and God.
Resources mentioned in this episode include:
“Walking in Wisdom with Uli Chi”
The Wise Leader by Uli Chi
T. S. Eliot
“USAID’s Demise, Fighting Malaria, and Being the Church with Nathaniel Moller”
“Down the Rabbit Hole with Charlie Peacock”
Roots & Rhythm: A Life in Music by Charlie Peacock
“Life Beyond Burnout with (Another) Steve Cuss”
Liberated Leadership: Unmasking the Authentic Leader Within by Steve J. Cuss
29:36
Life Beyond Burnout with (Another) Steve Cuss
First things first: Yes, both the host and guest on this episode are named Steve Cuss. The overlap doesn’t stop there, either. Both Steves work in the leadership space, host Steve through Capable Life and guest Steve through The GamePlan Consultancy.
The two discuss guest Steve’s career in the video game industry, the importance of mentorship, and the intensity of burnout. They talk about cultivating joy among teams, balancing compassion for others with one’s own needs, and the hallmarks of servant leadership. Steve and Steve reflect on the predictable patterns and attempted solutions among professionals, the dynamics of trauma healing, and the journey from self-awareness to self-growth.
Resources mentioned in this episode include:
The GamePlan Consultancy
Liberated Leadership: Unmasking the Authentic Leader Within by Steve J. Cuss
Capable Life
The Contrarian’s Guide to Leadership by Steven Sample
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy
43:42
Down the Rabbit Hole with Charlie Peacock
Charlie Peacock is a Nashville music producer, jazz and rock-and-roll recording artist, singer-songwriter, and author. As Steve Cuss reflects on his friend Charlie's life, work, and new book Roots & Rhythm, a beautiful theme arises: the wildly relational nature of art.
Charlie and Steve talk about the world-class musicians Charlie has worked with, the vulnerability of creating songs in collaboration, and what it looks like to stay human sized on a global stage. They discuss encouragement, love, and the power of praise. Steve and Charlie also talk about Charlie’s sensitivity to the fear of others and how he has put into practice the work of love casting out fear.
Resources mentioned in this episode include:
“Putting Beauty into the World with Charlie Peacock and Andi Ashworth”
Roots & Rhythm: A Life in Music by Charlie Peacock
Why Everything That Doesn’t Matter, Matters So Much: The Way of Love in a World of Hurt by Andi Ashworth and Charlie Peacock
The Odyssey by Homer
“You Can Call Me Al” by Paul Simon
No Man’s Land by Charlie Peacock
Turtle Island by Gary Snyder
“Rowing Song” by Patty Griffin
Music & Meaning
49:46
USAID’s Demise, Fighting Malaria, and Being the Church with Nathaniel Moller
“The richest man in the world turned off billions of dollars in funding for the literal poorest people in the world. It’s just, from my perspective, incomprehensible.”
So says Nathaniel Moller, former USAID worker. Nathaniel and Steve discuss the presidential administration’s recent mass cuts to USAID programs and what the effects may be. They consider the cultural moments in America’s history when “the big C Church and the little church” have had a choice—operate out of fear or from love—and why Nathaniel believes such a moment is upon us now. They talk about the tenacity required to combat global issues such as malaria, the beauty of using our gifts and skills to further the kingdom, and why Nathaniel still has hope for the common good.
Resources mentioned in this episode include:
“US President’s Malaria Initiative for States (PMI-S) Project”
The Hole in Our Gospel: What Does God Expect of Us? The Answer That Changed My Life and Might Just Change the World by Richard Stearns
“The United States President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief”
45:20
Walking in Wisdom with Uli Chi
When Uli Chi thinks of wisdom, he primarily thinks of relational well-being.
Steve and Uli discuss where wisdom and relationships intersect, why we need wise leaders, and what it looks like to relate rather than react. They discuss the current political climate and how it affects human connections, and they consider the importance of treating people as persons, not as simple ideas. Uli sheds light on concrete steps for living wisely, drawing on biblical examples that provide hope, direction, and opportunities for delight.
Resources mentioned in this episode include:
Uli Chi
The Wise Leader by Uli Chi
“Ash Wednesday” by T. S. Eliot
Necessary Endings: The Employees, Businesses, and Relationships That All of Us Have to Give Up in Order to Move Forward by Henry Cloud
The Humor of Christ by Elton Trueblood
From Christianity Today, Being Human with Steve Cuss is Christian counseling in podcast form. Steve Cuss, a former trauma and hospice chaplain, pastor, and leadership coach, guides listeners with a gospel-informed journey of discovery into the world of emotional health: everything from anxiety and reactivity, to triangulation, overfunctioning, and the Enneagram.