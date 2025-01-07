Conversations with John & Lisa Bevere

The Bible Reading Habit You’ll Actually Keep in 2025
As the new year begins, many of us set goals for spiritual growth—but why do so many of those goals fall flat?In this episode, we challenge you to think differently about your approach. It's not about routines or resolutions; it's about truly knowing God.Discover how to stop trying and start training for a stronger, deeper faith this year. If you're ready to make this year count, don't miss this conversation!
37:00
Jesus Is Coming Back for His Bride
Are you ready for the ultimate wedding?In this episode, John and Lisa explore the biblical picture of Jesus as the Bridegroom returning for His Bride, the Church. They unpack what it means to be clothed in righteousness, live in obedience, and prepare for the wedding feast of the Lamb. Discover how you can live with purpose and anticipation as we await His glorious return!Join us for this powerful conversation.
33:31
You Need to Prepare for Jesus' Second Coming
Are you confused about Jesus's return? Wondering if it's happening or when it will take place? In this episode, John and Lisa tackle one of the most pressing questions of our faith: the second coming of Christ. Join them as they unpack biblical truths, address common misconceptions, and share how you can live with purpose and anticipation in light of His return. Don't miss this hope-filled conversation!
31:30
You're Struggling Spiritually Because of This
Do you want a stronger connection with God? Do you feel like something is missing in your spiritual life? In this episode of Conversations with John and Lisa Bevere, we're sharing ideas and advice to help you go from feeling stuck to feeling excited about your faith. Listen in for practical ways to grow your desire for God. We hope this episode lights a spark in you to search for Him with your whole heart and discover His love and purpose for your life.
23:46
4 Ways Christians Should Approach This Election
How are we supposed to approach this election as Christians?In a world where many are casting votes based on emotions or the influence of social media, it’s crucial that we look beyond appearances and rhetoric. Instead of focusing on how candidates present themselves or engage in debates, we need to examine their platforms and policies. What do they truly stand for? What will they actually do for our country? Our responsibility as Christians is to seek leaders who reflect values that align with our faith, focusing on their actions rather than surface-level impressions. In this episode, we give you 4 things that you can do this election season as a Christian.