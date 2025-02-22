Introducing - (In)Justice: Killer Privilege

In December 2014, Katja Faber received the news every parent fears most. Her son Alex, 23, had been killed. Chilling details emerged in the months that followed: her son's killer had been his university friend Bennet – the son of an ultra-rich art dealer – who had brutally beaten Alex before murdering him. The killing took place on Zurich's Gold Coast – a place of extraordinary privilege, just like the killer's upbringing. But even more extraordinary are some of the revelations that have since surfaced about Bennet, his history, and the cat-and-mouse game he continues to play with the authorities to this day.(In)Justice - Killer Privilege , hosted by London Standard journalist Katie Strick, takes listeners on a journey around the world as Katja Faber seeks justice for her son. It is a story of traumatic grief, the psychology of wealth, and how power and privilege can intersect with the justice system – with often terrifying consequences.This is a production from Message Heard and The London Standard.