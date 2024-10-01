NCIS and local investigators have honed in on a potential suspect for Erin Corwin’s disappearance: Chris Lee. Detectives try to piece together the details of his affair with Erin in the interrogation room, while search and rescue teams comb through the desert in search of Erin.Listen early and ad-free by subscribing to 48 Hours+ on Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/4aEgENoSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
--------
36:56
Russian Roulette: 3
After investigating her social circle, NCIS agents discovered that Erin was planning to go into the desert with her neighbor Christopher Lee. But Chris claimed to barely know her. NCIS and the local sheriff's department dug deeper, and found out that Chris and Erin had been having a secret affair for months before Erin went missing.
--------
30:15
The Honeymoon is Over: 2
Just over 48 hours since Erin Corwin's disappearance, her abandoned Toyota Corolla was found in the desert. Looking over the desert sands, NCIS and local authorities gathered that she had met up with someone there, got into their car and drove off into the desert. The question is, who was Erin Corwin with before she went missing?Investigators will have to look closely into Erin's social circles in the sleepy town of Twentynine Palms, California.
--------
29:46
Where is Erin?: 1
Erin Corwin was a girl from small town Tennessee when she moved across the country to live with her husband, Corporal John Corwin, on a desert Marine base. They were high school sweethearts, young and in love. But less than a year later, Erin disappears. NCIS investigators leap into action, and the search for the missing Marine's wife begins.
--------
33:48
A Marine Wife Gone Missing
Erin Corwin, a pregnant 19-year-old Marine wife, was found dead in an abandoned mine shaft in Joshua Tree National Park after weeks of searching. "48 Hours" correspondent Natalie Morales offers unique insights into Corwin's case, including the NCIS agents' tireless efforts to uncover her body. Hear a complex story of infidelity and obsession that tore more than one Marine family apart and led to Corwin's tragic death.Get early, ad-free access to episodes of 48: NCIS by subscribing to 48 Hours+ on Apple Podcasts.Subscribe to 48 Hours+: https://apple.co/4aEgENo
Marine wife Erin Corwin was just 19 years old when she disappeared in California’s Joshua Tree National Park. Nearly two months later, her body was found in an abandoned mine in the unforgiving desert, and suspicions quickly fell on a fellow Marine. “48 Hours” and “NCIS” join forces, merging the award-winning journalism of one of the most celebrated true crime news programs with the world’s #1 TV franchise, to bring you the real-life cases that NCIS agents will never forget. This 6-episode premiere season of “48 Hours: NCIS”, hosted by CBS News correspondent Natalie Morales, untangles this twisted story of infidelity and betrayal that led to Erin’s tragic end.Listen early and ad-free by subscribing to 48 Hours+ on Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/4aEgENo.