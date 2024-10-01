The Honeymoon is Over: 2

Just over 48 hours since Erin Corwin's disappearance, her abandoned Toyota Corolla was found in the desert. Looking over the desert sands, NCIS and local authorities gathered that she had met up with someone there, got into their car and drove off into the desert. The question is, who was Erin Corwin with before she went missing?Investigators will have to look closely into Erin's social circles in the sleepy town of Twentynine Palms, California.