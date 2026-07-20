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19 episodes
- Hey Dateline fans! As a bonus, we’re giving you a special preview clip of our new podcast series Five Miles From Home, an all-new original podcast series from Dateline and Keith Morrison.
When beloved high school junior Micaela Costanzo disappears on her way home from track practice, the race to find her leads to unlikely suspects, simmering rage, and unimaginable betrayal. Keith Morrison takes us to a small Nevada casino town to find out what really happened that night under the desert sky.
If you like what you hear, just search Five Miles From Home to listen to the first two episodes now, completely free. Or subscribe to Dateline Premium on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or DatelinePremium.com. Subscribers get early access to new episodes and can listen to all Dateline podcasts ad-free. swap.fm/l/fmfhlwfd
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- Hey Dateline fans! As a bonus for you, we’re sharing the trailer for Five Miles From Home, an all-new original podcast series from Dateline and Keith Morrison.
When beloved high school junior Micaela Costanzo disappears on her way home from track practice, the race to find her leads to unlikely suspects, simmering rage, and unimaginable betrayal. Keith Morrison takes us to a small Nevada casino town to find out what really happened that night under the desert sky.
Follow now to get the first two episodes on Monday, June 8 completely free. Or subscribe to Dateline Premium on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or DatelinePremium.com to hear the first two episodes now. Subscribers receive ad-free listening and early access to subsequent episodes. swap.fm/l/fmfhpr
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- Hey Dateline fans! As a bonus, we’re giving you a special preview clip of our new podcast series, Trace of Suspicion.
After seemingly healthy 23-year-old Marine Todd Sommer dies unexpectedly, his widow Cindy’s lavish spending, cosmetic surgery, and wild partying raise investigators’ suspicions. They accuse her of poisoning him with arsenic for his life insurance, setting off a criminal case that takes a stunning turn... Josh Mankiewicz sits down with the woman at the center of it all in Dateline’s newest podcast.
If you like what you hear, just search Trace of Suspicion to listen to the first two episodes now, completely free. Or subscribe to Dateline Premium on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or DatelinePremium.com. Subscribers get early access to new episodes and can listen to all Dateline podcasts ad-free.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- Hey Dateline fans! As a bonus for you, we’re sharing the trailer for Trace of Suspicion, an all-new original podcast series from Dateline and Josh Mankiewicz.
After seemingly healthy 23-year-old Marine Todd Sommer dies unexpectedly, his widow Cindy’s lavish spending, cosmetic surgery, and wild partying raise investigators’ suspicions. They accuse her of poisoning him with arsenic for his life insurance, setting off a criminal case that takes a stunning turn... Josh Mankiewicz sits down with the woman at the center of it all in Dateline’s newest podcast.
Follow now to get the first two episodes on Tuesday, March 10 completely free. Or subscribe to Dateline Premium on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or DatelinePremium.com to hear the first two episodes now. Subscribers receive ad-free listening and early access to subsequent episodes.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- Hey, Dateline fans! As a bonus for you, we’re sharing the trailer for Morrison Mysteries: The Snow Queen, an all-new original podcast series from Dateline and Keith Morrison. In season 4 of Morrison Mysteries, Keith introduces you to best friends Kay and Gerda, who are tested when an evil mirror pierces Kay's heart, slowly turning it into ice. Gerda sets out to save him, but must conquer an old wizard woman, a thieving robber girl and finally, the powerful spell of the Snow Queen herself. Tune in to Hans Christian Andersen’s The Snow Queen to hear what happens. Follow Morrison Mysteries now and listen to all episodes on Friday, December 19.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About The Seduction
It’s a twisted love story that unspools like a film noir, where lust and obsession lead to murder and a classic double cross. This original series from Dateline’s Keith Morrison takes us into the troubled mind of a young man, and the cold heart of a woman who needed her husband dead. If only she could find someone “man enough” to do the deed... Listen to all episodes of The Seduction now completely free, or subscriber to Dateline Premium to listen ad-free: DatelinePremium.comPodcast website
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The Seduction: Podcasts in Family