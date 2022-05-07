The Seduction
NBC News
It’s a twisted love story that unspools like a film noir, where lust and obsession lead to murder and a classic double cross. This original series from Dateline...
6 - A Silhouette with a Gun
Three shots fired, and the truth about Ron’s murder is revealed.
5 - Prelude to a Double Cross
Jaime returns to California for questioning. But Patty has another plan in mind…
4 - It Wasn’t Dirt
After discovering evidence of a horrific crime at Ron Presba’s home, detectives question a defiant suspect.
3 - A Long and Twisted Road
The moment for murder had arrived. But could Jaime go through with it?
2 - Double Indemnity
Besotted with Patty, Jaime agrees to a horrifying request. But can he go through with it?
About The Seduction
It’s a twisted love story that unspools like a film noir, where lust and obsession lead to murder and a classic double cross. This original series from Dateline’s Keith Morrison takes us into the troubled mind of a young man, and the cold heart of a woman who needed her husband dead. If only she could find someone “man enough” to do the deed... Follow and subscribe now and join us for the first two episodes on June 14th.
