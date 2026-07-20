Hey Dateline fans! As a bonus, we’re giving you a special preview clip of our new podcast series Five Miles From Home, an all-new original podcast series from Dateline and Keith Morrison.



When beloved high school junior Micaela Costanzo disappears on her way home from track practice, the race to find her leads to unlikely suspects, simmering rage, and unimaginable betrayal. Keith Morrison takes us to a small Nevada casino town to find out what really happened that night under the desert sky.



If you like what you hear, just search Five Miles From Home to listen to the first two episodes now, completely free. Or subscribe to Dateline Premium on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or DatelinePremium.com. Subscribers get early access to new episodes and can listen to all Dateline podcasts ad-free. swap.fm/l/fmfhlwfd



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