NBC News
True CrimeSociety & CultureNews
Available Episodes

  • 6 - A Silhouette with a Gun
    Three shots fired, and the truth about Ron’s murder is revealed.
    7/12/2022
    38:20
  • 5 - Prelude to a Double Cross
    Jaime returns to California for questioning. But Patty has another plan in mind…
    7/5/2022
    30:00
  • 4 - It Wasn’t Dirt
    After discovering evidence of a horrific crime at Ron Presba’s home, detectives question a defiant suspect.
    6/28/2022
    30:50
  • 3 - A Long and Twisted Road
    The moment for murder had arrived. But could Jaime go through with it?
    6/21/2022
    26:17
  • 2 - Double Indemnity
    Besotted with Patty, Jaime agrees to a horrifying request. But can he go through with it? 
    6/14/2022
    25:18

About The Seduction

It’s a twisted love story that unspools like a film noir, where lust and obsession lead to murder and a classic double cross. This original series from Dateline’s Keith Morrison takes us into the troubled mind of a young man, and the cold heart of a woman who needed her husband dead. If only she could find someone “man enough” to do the deed... Follow and subscribe now and join us for the first two episodes on June 14th.
