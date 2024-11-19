Powered by RND
Freeze Frame

Former reality TV executive and Washington Parish native Tucker Simmons returns to his South Louisiana hometown to dig into long-standing rumors of corruption, ...
True CrimeSociety & CultureDocumentary

  • 8 | The Story Keeps Changing
    A suspect's story keeps changing, and the truth remains elusive. Tucker makes another attempt to speak with Scott, driven by details from sources and a need to understand the discrepancies that have surfaced. As the podcast inches closer to the truth, each conversation adds another layer of complexity to an already tangled case.
    43:51
  • 7 | New Eyes on the Case
    As public interest in Donna's case grew, it became a frequent topic in the ongoing campaign for sheriff. It caught the attention of the Louisiana State Police, and they took action—but we quickly discovered that they weren't the only ones attempting to work the case. 
    45:29
  • 6 | All Hell Broke Loose
    As Tucker's investigation goes public, he approaches several key players for their take on Donna's case before his anonymity is erased. 
    37:32
  • 5 | Institutions Failed Her
    Donna's brother TJ takes Tucker door-knocking to track down evidence Donna told him about years earlier, and they get a massive lead. After failed attempts to reach Captain Anderson, Tucker's meeting with Sheriff Randy Seal takes an interesting turn. 
    31:45
  • 4 | Dirty Little Secrets
    Evidence of overwhelming control over Donna has been found, startling details suggesting a motive are revealed, and elusive individuals finally come forward as Tucker's investigation continues.
    34:36

Former reality TV executive and Washington Parish native Tucker Simmons returns to his South Louisiana hometown to dig into long-standing rumors of corruption, intimidation, and drug trafficking. Not only are politicians and religious leaders implicated—his own family is rumored to be involved. But when a tip uncovers the truth about the 2017 death of Donna Smith Arceneaux, everything changes. Freeze Frame is a documentary-style series exposing a tangled web of betrayal, blackmail, and murder buried for years in a small town where nothing is as it seems. The saga begins 10.1.24. Follow to be notified.
