About Morrison Mysteries

Dateline NBC’s Keith Morrison takes you on a captivating ride through some of the most suspenseful and chilling works of fiction you’ll ever hear. Get ready for haunting stories of betrayal, love, jealousy and rage. Each chapter brings more clues, more suspense and of course, more twists and turns. So settle down and listen up, it’s classic mysteries as you’ve never heard before. In Season 3 of Morrison Mysteries, Dateline NBC's Keith Morrison introduces you to the Meadowcroft family, living on a sprawling American farm. The household is teeming with rivalry and passion, envy and anger. When someone mysteriously disappears, two brothers are accused of murder. But all is not as it seems. To find out what really happened, tune in to Wilkie Collins’ "The Dead Alive," a chilling novel from 150 years ago based on a real trial. Follow now to start listening to Keith’s rendition of the story on Monday, August 26th, or subscribe to Dateline Premium to receive ad-free listening and early access to episodes.