The mystery of what happened to John Jago seems finally solved after someone confesses to killing him. But all is not as it seems, as the trial concludes with a stunning twist.
30:58
3 – The Murder Trial
Brothers Ambrose and Silas go on trial for the murder of John Jago. Naomi swears Ambrose is innocent. But London attorney Philip Lefrank is not so sure.
33:00
2 – The Missing Man
There's tension at the Meadowcroft estate. Farm manager John Jago fights furiously with the owner's sons, Ambrose and Silas. They discover that Jago had a secret meeting with Ambrose's girlfriend, Naomi. And then suddenly... John Jago goes missing.
32:00
1 – The Secret Garden
London attorney Philip Lefrank travels to America for a relaxing vacation with his relatives, the Meadowcrofts. But he soon finds himself embroiled in an intense and dangerous family drama.
32:55
Introducing Season 3 of Morrison Mysteries: The Dead Alive
In Season 3 of Morrison Mysteries, Dateline NBC's Keith Morrison introduces you to the Meadowcroft family, living on a sprawling American farm. The household is teeming with rivalry and passion, envy and anger. When someone mysteriously disappears, two brothers are accused of murder. But all is not as it seems. Tune in to Wilkie Collins’ The Dead Alive, a novel based on a real trial from 150 years ago, to find out what really happened. Begin listening for free on Monday, August 26. Subscribe to Dateline Premium to listen ad-free and get subsequent episodes early: DatelinePremium.com
Dateline NBC’s Keith Morrison takes you on a captivating ride through some of the most suspenseful and chilling works of fiction you’ll ever hear. Get ready for haunting stories of betrayal, love, jealousy and rage. Each chapter brings more clues, more suspense and of course, more twists and turns. So settle down and listen up, it’s classic mysteries as you’ve never heard before.
