True Crime - Back to Bardstown
Back to Bardstown
Back to Bardstown

VAULT Studios
True Crime
Back to Bardstown
  Back to Bardstown: All Eyes On Them | Ep. 5
    The stakes are high and the pressure is on in the Crystal Rogers case as all of Kentucky is watching, waiting to learn what really happened to the Bardstown mother in 2015.
    25:38
  Back to Bardstown: Sherry, Are You Ready? | Ep. 4
    Sherry Ballard leans on community support in the years after her husband and daughter's murders. A legal expert examines Crystal Rogers' case and questions the lack of evidence.
    37:41
  Back to Bardstown: The Truth Will Set You Free | Ep. 3
    A puzzling web of victims and suspects now have more overlap than ever before. In season one, host Shay McAlister investigated five unsolved mysteries in Bardstown, Ky. This season, she takes us back to America's 'Most Beautiful Small Town' where shocking arrests and new developments in one case are linking victims and suspects from other cases in a way many only suspected, but never knew for sure. 
    26:30
  Back to Bardstown: Conspiracy to Murder | Ep. 2
    A puzzling web of victims and suspects now have more overlap than ever before. In season one, host Shay McAlister investigated five unsolved mysteries in Bardstown, Ky. This season, she takes us back to America's 'Most Beautiful Small Town' where shocking arrests and new developments in one case are linking victims and suspects from other cases in a way many only suspected, but never knew for sure. 
    24:04
  Back to Bardstown: Shock and Confusion | Ep. 1
    A puzzling web of victims and suspects now have more overlap than ever before. In season one, host Shay McAlister investigated five unsolved mysteries in Bardstown, Ky. This season, she takes us back to America's 'Most Beautiful Small Town' where shocking arrests and new developments in one case are linking victims and suspects from other cases in a way many only suspected, but never knew for sure.
    31:27

About Back to Bardstown

Season four, "Back to Bardstown", is coming Tuesday, March 26. A puzzling web of victims and suspects now have more overlap than ever before. In season one, host Shay McAlister investigated five unsolved mysteries in Bardstown, Ky. This season, she takes us back to America's 'Most Beautiful Small Town' where shocking arrests and new developments in one case is linking victims and suspects from other cases in a way many only suspected, but never knew for sure.
True Crime

