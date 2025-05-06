Back to Bardstown: Shock and Confusion | Ep. 1

A puzzling web of victims and suspects now have more overlap than ever before. In season one, host Shay McAlister investigated five unsolved mysteries in Bardstown, Ky. This season, she takes us back to America's 'Most Beautiful Small Town' where shocking arrests and new developments in one case are linking victims and suspects from other cases in a way many only suspected, but never knew for sure.