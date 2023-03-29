In June 1993, Elizabeth Stevens, 18, was murdered on her way home from the bus stop. Her death began a seven-week reign of terror for the people of Frankston. A... More
Casefile Presents: Crime Interrupted (Season 2)
We are thrilled to announce that Casefile Presents: Crime Interrupted is returning for a second season. The first series of Crime Interrupted, researched and written by Vikki Petraitis, delved into some of the biggest cases investigated by the Australian Federal Police, Australia’s national law enforcement agency.
Season 2 picks up where season 1 left off, featuring in-depth interviews with the officers who solved some of the AFP’s most challenging cases. Once again, we’ve been given exclusive access to their case vault, so you can learn more about fighting crime in Australia at a national level.
The first episode of season 2, Operation Kastelholm, takes listeners behind the scenes as officers work to thwart an attack on one of the country’s biggest cities. In 2016, four young men were planning to detonate an explosive device at Federation Square, in the heart of Melbourne’s CBD. They had chosen a time when the popular city venue would be at its busiest - at Christmas. When the Joint Counter Terrorism Team learnt of the impending terrorist attack, they had just days to stop it.
Operation Kastelholm is out now and is available wherever you get your podcasts. All remaining episodes of Crime Interrupted: Season Two will be released on a monthly schedule. Be sure to hit subscribe so you don’t miss each new episode. And if you haven’t already heard season one, you can go back and listen now.
11: Episode 11: The ever after
When Denyer’s reign of terror was over, he left devastation in his wake. Family and friends struggle to make sense of the crimes. Debbie Fream’s son, now nearly 30 speaks of his loss. With the parole bid looming, we all need to be warned.
10: Episode 10: We need to talk about Denyer
So who is Paul Denyer? He was a boy with some strange and concerning habits which people noticed. As a 21-year-old in prison, he had to navigate a whole new world. We meet the people who met him in prison.
9: Episode 9: The sentence that didn’t last
As Natalie’s family holds her funeral, the police prepare the case against Denyer. He pleads guilty and the judge gives him a life sentence. He appeals and is granted a 30-year non-parole period. Widespread community outrage follows.
8: Episode 8: The confession
Denyer’s confession is like nothing the police have seen before. He is cocky and boastful and details his crimes with a note of pride in his voice. However, he is cagey about some aspects. He talks to the detectives like they are all friends.
In June 1993, Elizabeth Stevens, 18, was murdered on her way home from the bus stop. Her death began a seven-week reign of terror for the people of Frankston. A serial killer was on the loose. No one was safe, not young mother, Debbie Fream, 22, taken on a trip to the shops, nor Natalie Russell, 17, murdered on her way home from school. The serial killer, Paul Denyer was captured and sentenced to life in prison. On appeal, he was granted a 30-year minimum sentence. Fast forward 30 years and Denyer has applied for parole. Award winning crime writer Vikki Petraitis was on patrol with police the night the final murder took place. She wrote the bestselling book, The Frankston Murders which has never been out of print. Vikki has revisited the case in a longform podcast to remind the world why Denyer must never be released. The Frankston Murders Podcast uncovers new material and new victims stalked by Denyer in the lead-up to the killings. Vikki interviews prison guards, police officers, family members, and people caught in the periphery of a serial killer.
Credits:
Created by Vikki Petraitis
Research and writing by Vikki Petraitis
Audio production and scoring by Mike Migas (https://mikemigas.com/)
Audio production by Anthony Telfer
Archive production by Catherine Seccombe/Arcdive (https://www.arcdive.com/)
Archival audio supplied by The Footage Company / Nine Network Australia