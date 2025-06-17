After Niamh disappears, Jack and Garth head south and connect with friends. Jack puzzles his friends by behaving oddly. Jack heads north to a town in Queensland where he lands himself in more trouble before fleeing to Brisbane.https://missingniamh.au Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Six months after Niamh went missing, Jack is arrested in Brisbane. When police take him into custody, it sets off a chain of events that will directly affect Niamh's case forever.

Women Jack dated in the past come forward with some disturbing stories about the way he treated them. These things include threats to kill, stalking, and rape. Two detectives continue to work Niamh's case as the inquest is finally heard.

With the inquest over, the family are left to keep searching, both for Niamh and the truth of what happened to her. Even today, people who remember Jack and the hearse in Batlow come forward to share their stories. A tip off leads to a search.

Over 20 years after she went missing, Niamh's friends and family still dream of her. With the passing of time, Niamh remains forever young and forever the free-spirited 18-year-old she was back then. Her loss still echoes for those who loved her.

About Missing Niamh

When 18-year-old Niamh Maye went missing in 2002, her family did everything they could to help the police find her. But, like so many missing persons cases, there comes a time when the leads dry up and there’s nowhere left to look. Researching what was to be a single episode, the Casefile host found so many intriguing elements, he took four years to make this incredible series. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.