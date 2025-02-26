The Lost Treasure

In 1987, André Heller establishes the world's first art amusement park with attractions designed by greats like David Hockney, Salvador Dali, and Jean-Michel Basquiat--Luna Luna. After just three months, the works would be packed into storage containers for more than 35 years. Until 2021, when an unlikely investor bought the entire thing sight unseen.