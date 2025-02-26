Next week on Luna Luna: Forgotten Fantasy. To tell the story of the revival of a lost amusement park, we have to back up and examine who he is, and his motivations. The man who stood as the ring leader to it all—André Heller.
Contact:
Instagram: @lunaluna
TikTok: @thisislunaluna
Luna Luna website: www.lunaluna.com
3:34
The Lost Treasure
In 1987, André Heller establishes the world’s first art amusement park with attractions designed by greats like David Hockney, Salvador Dali, and Jean-Michel Basquiat--Luna Luna. After just three months, the works would be packed into storage containers for more than 35 years. Until 2021, when an unlikely investor bought the entire thing sight unseen.
The Team Behind Luna Luna: Forgotten Fantasy:
Hosted by Helen Molesworth
Produced by DreamCrew, Maria Luisa Tucker, and Erika Gajda
Executive Producers: Maggie Gilbride, Anthony Gonzales, and Peter Nelson
Sound Design & Engineering by Sam Bair | Original Music by Daniel Wohl
Contributors: Bryant Urstadt, Julian Myers-Szupinska, Eitan Frysh, and Madison Filzer
Creative: Something Special Studios
Marketing and Communications: _general population
Special thanks to Michael Goldberg, Daniel McClean, Justin Wills, Naomi Brooks, Olivia Belkin & Ferdinand Sarnitz
35:48
Introducing Luna Luna - Forgotten Fantasy
Luna Luna: Forgotten Fantasy, hosted by art historian Helen Molesworth, unearths the lost history and revival of Luna Luna, the world’s first art amusement park. Featuring works by Lichtenstein, Basquiat, Haring, Dalí, Hockney, and more, this six-episode series explores the visionary spectacle that vanished for decades… until now.
