When millions of offensive emails flooded the inboxes of ordinary Australians in the lead-up to the 2020 elections, the AFP began a cat-and-mouse chase, pitting the offender against the best of the best at AFP Cybercrime. https://www.afp.gov.au/crimeinterrupted Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
54:35
Operation Castrum
When the AFP learnt that two men were planning a terror attack on the streets of Sydney, they began a race against time to locate the two young suspects and stop them. It became urgent when they learn the men had purchased hunting knives.https://www.afp.gov.au/crimeinterrupted Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
50:51
Operation Collage
When intel was received that a boat with nearly half a tonne of cocaine was headed toward Australian waters, the AFP, Customs, and state police monitored the journey and the transference of drugs to a smaller vessel. What followed was a perilous five-day boat chase through the high seas. https://www.afp.gov.au/crimeinterrupted Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
58:43
Operation Birks
An urgent cybersecurity fraud case landed on the desk of AFP investigators; a syndicate was stealing money from Australian superannuation and share trading accounts. In a race against time to stop millions of dollars in theft, the team had to unravel a complex web of false accounts to find how the syndicate was exploiting vulnerabilities in the system. Burner phones and a kebab order led them to a surprisingly young culprit. https://www.afp.gov.au/crimeinterrupted Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
49:20
Operation Boscobel
When the AFP joined a multi-agency taskforce to investigate security and vulnerabilities on the waterfront, they had no idea they would discover a huge national fraud involving tens of millions of dollars. From off-the-book payments to clandestine collections of money in white envelopes, Operation Boscobel investigators were there to document it all. A dedicated team put together literally a truck-load of evidence. In the wake of this, the six main players didn’t stand a chance in court.https://www.afp.gov.au/crimeinterrupted Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Crime Interrupted explores some of the biggest and most challenging cases handled by the AFP, Australia’s national policing agency.Presented by Casefile, the series covers cases including human trafficking, counter-terrorism operations, international kidnappings and more. You will hear from the AFP officers who investigated these crimes, as well as members from domestic and international partners.Six new episodes will be released monthly from April 2023. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.