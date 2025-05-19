Operation Boscobel

When the AFP joined a multi-agency taskforce to investigate security and vulnerabilities on the waterfront, they had no idea they would discover a huge national fraud involving tens of millions of dollars. From off-the-book payments to clandestine collections of money in white envelopes, Operation Boscobel investigators were there to document it all. A dedicated team put together literally a truck-load of evidence. In the wake of this, the six main players didn’t stand a chance in court.https://www.afp.gov.au/crimeinterrupted Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.