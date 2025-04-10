What Makes Government Inefficient? With Mina Hsiang
Mina Hsiang served as the Administrator of the United States Digital Service from 2021 until January 2025. She joined Nancy Gibbs to talk about what the USDS did to build both government services and efficiency, as well as a broader conversation about the role of government in society, the hurdles to making government more efficienet, and some of the nuts and bolts that most people only see from the inside, like how hiring works in the federal government, and what it took to make data systems talk to one another and why that was important for people like military veterans.
