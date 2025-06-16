Hinge's Most Swiped Right Alumni

On this week's episode of You're So Right, Caitlin and Rachael talk about their *very* different press opportunities (Caitlin's are scams and media outlets for cults, Rachael's is Forbes), why only one person in a relationship can be a balloon, emotional whiplash in fights, the things we need to just let be bad/why being ugly for a time is the greatest gift (it's why we're so funny!), our baseball walk out songs, and Caitlin tries to get Rachael to go see a concert with her husband (and not her). Plus, as usual, so much much more! Thank you so much for your reviews and please keep them coming - we absolutely love them and love YOU!