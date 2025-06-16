Rachael and Caitlin are back for another week! On this episode the girls hand out a permission slip for finding moments of joy as the world burns, Rachael almost gives Caitlin an actual heart attack describing her airport personality, Caitlin is mesmerized by an East Coast summer, and they answer your questions (from insane bachelorette sweatshirt photoshoots to baby fight clubs to weird sister-in-law things) and let you know whether You're So Right or You're Def Wrong!
And stay tuned to the end when Rachael reveals a legitimately SHOCKING secret about herself that sends Caitlin into a tailspin.
Hinge's Most Swiped Right Alumni
On this week's episode of You're So Right, Caitlin and Rachael talk about their *very* different press opportunities (Caitlin's are scams and media outlets for cults, Rachael's is Forbes), why only one person in a relationship can be a balloon, emotional whiplash in fights, the things we need to just let be bad/why being ugly for a time is the greatest gift (it's why we're so funny!), our baseball walk out songs, and Caitlin tries to get Rachael to go see a concert with her husband (and not her). Plus, as usual, so much more!
The Truth Will Set You Free
Welcome to A Very Special Episode of You're So Right! This week Caitlin and Rachael talk about Rachael's recent visit to the ER, Caitlin's return to the scene of her buccal massage crime (where the most relaxing part was when her eyes and mouth were sealed shut with mud), reprogramming beliefs from childhood that we no longer agree with and are holding us back (an actually introspective and thoughtful convo!), Rachael gets into the GOSSIP, Caitlin realizes she accidentally did something pretty horrible, and Rachael closes out the show because Caitlin's computer gave up on her (not even joking).
Jesus Take the Wheel
On this week's episode Caitlin and Rachael dive into Caitlin's accidental affair, the time Rachael willingly ate rocks for dinner, why Jesus needs to *literally* take Rachael's wheel, the moments that cause feminism to leave their bodies, signs and messages from the astral plane, a new segment Caitlin pitches called "Caitlin and Rachael do Ayahuasca Together", and so much more including some *fun and creative* summer games for kids!
BTW! If you're in LA (or honestly anywhere, hop on a plane girl!!) come hang with us on June 3rd to celebrate the launch of You're So Right! There will be food, fun, drinks - the coolest version of a Mom's Night Out. Can't wait to see you- REGISTER HERE for this free, fun event!
Rachael Gets Jiggled
On this week's episode of You're So Right, Rachael tries to call it quits 0.5 seconds in, both ladies share an actually thoughtful moment about the judgements they made about themselves and others in new motherhood that they regret, Rachael talks about a new massage technique she experienced that is just...jiggling????, Caitlin explains her lore, they connect chocolate croissants to the Morality Olympics that no one's winning, and they both work through difficult truths about their shadow selves (aka their attractions to problematic men on Bravo).
You're So Right is the podcast equivalent of your group chat come to life. Join your IG besties Rachael and Caitlin—moms, pop culture junkies, reality TV obsessives, and just generally emotionally unwell women—while they chat (and chat) about everything and nothing. It’s not here to teach you anything (on purpose), but it will keep you company while you’re folding laundry, running errands, or nap-trapped for the 1000th time. Some episodes have themes, some don’t, but all of them feel like hanging out with friends who get it. You’re not alone, and also—you’re so right.