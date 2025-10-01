Centrepoint is gone, but the trauma remains. Yet for some, those commune years were the best. Everyone grapples with their memories and sense of culpability. And we hear from someone prepared to tell an awful truth.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:21:23
--------
1:21:23
Zombie Commune
Barri deploys a secret weapon in her plot to close Centrepoint down for good: will this be the killer blow? Not if Bert’s loyal lieutenants have anything to do with it. The final battle is on.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
52:52
--------
52:52
The Writing on the Wall
Centrepoint’s guru is in prison, but the pressure on young people for sex hasn’t stopped. Only now, it’s not just the girls. Barri finally understands she’s been in a cult – but will she ever be free?
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
30:24
--------
30:24
That Feeling of Helplessness
After a major police raid, the public finally learns the full horror of what’s been happening at Centrepoint. Barri reaches breaking point. (TW: This episode contains descriptions of sexual abuse.)
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
41:06
--------
41:06
Lying without Lying
Ray is back on the Centrepoint case and he’s determined to arrest Bert. The community hatches a plan to cover up for their guru. Barri tries to make Bert see sense – but is it too late?
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
The Commune has been selected as an Apple Podcasts Series Essential.
A 12-part documentary podcast about the notorious free-love commune, Centrepoint. There are crimes. But this isn’t a whodunnit. It’s a whydunnit ...