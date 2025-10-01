Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsSociety & CultureThe Commune
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
The Commune
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

The Commune

Stuff Audio
Society & CultureTrue Crime
The Commune
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 13
  • The Wounded Healer
    Centrepoint is gone, but the trauma remains. Yet for some, those commune years were the best. Everyone grapples with their memories and sense of culpability. And we hear from someone prepared to tell an awful truth. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:21:23
  • Zombie Commune
    Barri deploys a secret weapon in her plot to close Centrepoint down for good: will this be the killer blow? Not if Bert’s loyal lieutenants have anything to do with it. The final battle is on. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    52:52
  • The Writing on the Wall
    Centrepoint’s guru is in prison, but the pressure on young people for sex hasn’t stopped. Only now, it’s not just the girls. Barri finally understands she’s been in a cult – but will she ever be free? Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    30:24
  • That Feeling of Helplessness
    After a major police raid, the public finally learns the full horror of what’s been happening at Centrepoint. Barri reaches breaking point. (TW: This episode contains descriptions of sexual abuse.) Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    41:06
  • Lying without Lying
    Ray is back on the Centrepoint case and he’s determined to arrest Bert. The community hatches a plan to cover up for their guru. Barri tries to make Bert see sense – but is it too late? Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    33:06

More Society & Culture podcasts

Trending Society & Culture podcasts

About The Commune

The Commune has been  selected as an Apple Podcasts Series Essential. A 12-part documentary podcast about the notorious free-love commune, Centrepoint. There are crimes. But this isn’t a whodunnit. It’s a whydunnit ...
Podcast website
Society & CultureTrue CrimeDocumentary

Listen to The Commune, Shawn Ryan Show and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

The Commune: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.23.9 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 10/4/2025 - 3:03:16 AM