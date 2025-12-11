"Faking Having Sex" – Hooking Up and Falling in Love for the Camera

Host Miriam Katz and Andy co-starred in a movie together. Their characters kissed, a LOT, and had two epic sex scenes. They also fell for each other. In this ep, Miriam and Andy talk blurring emotional lines for the sake of cinema, as well as HOT pretend sex. A theatrical one.