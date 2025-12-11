Robbie. The reason for this podcast. We talk about falling in love while terminally ill. Getting a phone sex operator to tell you she loves you. God. Sex. Comedy. The goods. I always say a this one or a that one. The is the one. Audio engineering by Jeremy Emery and Lamps LampanellaTheme song melody and vocals by Miriam Katz, instrumentals by Jon SteinmeierLogo designed by Anna Nguyen and Kathryn DavisPhoto by Dana PatrickInstagram Tik Tok YouTube
1:20:14
“I Don’t Usually Get This Vulnerable” – Dating Your First Love
In this episode I speak with my first love. We met as teenagers. He had a lot of swagger and I was smitten. As he says in the conversation, he doesn’t normally talk about his younger years, so this was a notable experience for him. (“My wife said I had to do this”). We delve into meeting at a high school basketball game, falling in love quickly, meth, and the impact we’ve had on each other’s lives. I also interview my friend Rachel about her memories of starry-eyed Miriam. A swoony one. Instagram Tik Tok YouTube
1:09:36
"Faking Having Sex" – Hooking Up and Falling in Love for the Camera
Host Miriam Katz and Andy co-starred in a movie together. Their characters kissed, a LOT, and had two epic sex scenes. They also fell for each other. In this ep, Miriam and Andy talk blurring emotional lines for the sake of cinema, as well as HOT pretend sex. A theatrical one. Audio engineering by Jeremy Emery and Lamps LampanellaTheme song melody and vocals by Miriam Katz; instrumentals by Jon SteinmeierLogo designed by Anna Nguyen and Kathryn DavisPhoto by Dana PatrickInstagram Tik Tok YouTube
1:04:23
“I’m a Sex Addict” – Dating with an Intimacy Disorder
Host Miriam Katz and an ex she calls “Bone Broth” talk about their whirlwind Covid romance, Bone Broth’s sex addiction/intimacy disorder, and for good measure, mushrooms. I hope SEO brings this to people seeking recipes. A spicy one.Audio engineering by Lamps LampanellaTheme song melody and vocals by Miriam Katz, instrumentals by Jon SteinmeierLogo designed by Anna Nguyen and Kathryn DavisPhoto by Dana PatrickInstagram Tik Tok YouTube
1:15:29
"You Needed Something To Fixate On" – Dating in the 5th Grade
Miriam Katz talks to Christian about their first date in the 5th grade. It's adorable. They talk about the difference between boys and girls during adolescence, extroversion vs. introversion, being ready or not ready for romance at that age, and generally wipe away the cobwebs from a pivotal early memory for both of them. Miriam also then interviews her good friend, comedian Toni Nagy, about her memory of the host’s “raw sexuality” in the 5th grade. A nostalgic one. Audio engineering by Jeremy Emery and Lamps LampanellaTheme song melody and vocals by Miriam Katz, instrumentals by Jon SteinmeierLogo designed by Anna Nguyen and Ryn DavisPhoto by Dana PatrickInstagram Tik Tok YouTube