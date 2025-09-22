Powered by RND
  • Ep. 20 When Evil Builds a House: LaLaurie Mansion
    Ep. 20 When Evil Builds a House: LaLaurie Mansion
    Share your thoughts or send a requestStep inside America's most notorious haunted house, where documented historical atrocities created a supernatural legacy that spans nearly two centuries. The LaLaurie Mansion at 1140 Royal Street in New Orleans isn't just haunted—it's a monument to human evil so profound that it seems to have permanently scarred reality itself.Discover the documented evidence behind 150+ years of unexplained phenomena: why security systems malfunction, why delivery drivers refuse to approach the door, and why this mansion has earned its reputation as the most haunted house in America. We'll separate historical fact from folklore embellishment, revealing that the truth is far more disturbing than any ghost story.This isn't just another haunted house tale—it's a deep dive into how extreme human evil can leave permanent marks on the physical world, creating a location so saturated with malevolent energy that it continues to impact lives nearly two centuries later.**WARNING: This episode contains detailed discussions of historical torture, murder, and slavery-era atrocities that some listeners may find disturbing.****RATING:** Mature (16+) for historical violence and disturbing contentREFERENCES & RESOURCESHistorical Documents:- *The New Orleans Bee*, April 11, 1834 (eyewitness fire accounts)- *Louisiana Gazette*, November 12, 1823 (Dufilho pharmacy advertisement)- William Cullen Bryant's travel journal, 1834 (shipboard encounter with LaLaurie)- Orleans Parish property records, 1831-present- New Orleans funeral registers, 1830-1834**Academic Sources:**- Martineau, Harriet. *Retrospect of Western Travel* (1838)- Long, Carolyn Morrow. *Madame LaLaurie, Mistress of the Haunted House* (University Press of Florida, 2012)- Miles, Tiya. "Madame LaLaurie: French Quarter Fiend" in *Tales from the Haunted South* (University of North Carolina Press, 2015)**Archival Collections:**- The Historic New Orleans Collection- Louisiana State Museum archives- New Orleans Public Library Louisiana Division- Notarial Archives Research Center**Contemporary Accounts:**- New Orleans Historical Society records- BlackPast.org historical documentation- 64 Parishes magazine archival research- Louisiana state licensing board records**Modern Documentation:**- Orleans Parish property transfer records- New Orleans city planning commission reports- Published interviews with Nicolas Cage (2009-2012)- Security company incident reports (publicly available records)
    37:34
  • Bonus Ep. 3 Etched in Stone w/ Special Guest Gina Black
    Bonus Ep. 3 Etched in Stone w/ Special Guest Gina Black
    Share your thoughts or send a requestWe're back with another spine-tingling bonus episode that's going to blow your minds! Fresh off Monday's cemetery deep-dive, we're staying in that beautifully dark headspace to chat about something absolutely incredible - author Gina Black and her fascinating book "Etched in Stone: Decoding Hidden Meanings in Cemeteries" available on Amazon .This bonus episode is the perfect companion piece to our cemetery exploration because, let's be real, the vibes are immaculate. We're diving deep into Gina's expertise as a seasoned explorer who has traveled the world researching cemeteries, unraveling the mysteries of their symbolism Amazon . If you've ever wandered through a graveyard wondering what those intricate carvings, symbols, and designs actually mean, this episode is your new obsession.Gina's book is the ultimate guide to understanding the meanings behind the designs and etchings in headstones, plus the artwork on mausoleums and monuments RSS.com . We're talking about decoding secrets etched in weathered stone monuments overlooked by time, from majestic iron gates to lavish mausoleums Amazon .Whether you're a cemetery enthusiast, a history buff, or just someone who gets fascinated by hidden meanings and symbolism, this episode hits different. Gina guides us on an illuminating journey into the past, unveiling extraordinary insight that weaves a deeper connection to our ancestors and breathing new life into the enduring legacy of these sacred stone gardens For More with Gina be sure to follow her on instagram @shehaunts
    55:30
  • Ep. 19 Bones VooDoo & Bad JuJu: Marie Laveau's Creepy St Louis Cemetery
    Ep. 19 Bones VooDoo & Bad JuJu: Marie Laveau's Creepy St Louis Cemetery
    Share your thoughts or send a requestHoly Sh--, you guys - this week we're diving into St. Louis Cemetery No. 1 in New Orleans, and I'm not even kidding when I say this place will mess with your head. We're talking about America's most haunted graveyard, home to the legendary Voodoo Queen Marie Laveau and literally hundreds of restless spirits who apparently missed the memo about staying dead.I'm breaking down the wild history of this above-ground city of the dead - from why they had to build tombs instead of graves (spoiler: floating coffins are a real problem) to the fascinating life and afterlife of Marie Laveau, who's been spotted wandering these marble corridors for over 140 years since her death. Plus, I'm sharing some absolutely spine-chilling documented encounters from tour guides, paranormal investigators, and regular people who've had their worldview completely shattered by what they experienced in those narrow pathways.Whether you're a true believer like me or a skeptic who thinks there's a rational explanation for everything, these stories will have you questioning what you think you know about life, death, and what might exist in between. Trust me, after this episode, you'll never look at cemeteries the same way again.REFERENCES & RESOURCESPrimary Historical Sources:•"Marie Laveau: The Mysterious Voodoo Queen" - Marcus Christian Collection, University of New Orleans•New Orleans Public Library Louisiana Division - Cemetery Records & Vital Statistics•The Historic New Orleans Collection - Colonial Death Records (1789-1803)•Archdiocese of New Orleans Cemetery Records (1995-present)Key Research Materials:•"Voodoo in New Orleans" by Robert Tallant•"Marie Laveau: A Study of Powerful Female Leadership in Nineteenth-Century New Orleans" - Journal of Southern History•University of Virginia Paranormal Research Division - St. Louis Cemetery Study (2021-2022)•Save Our Cemeteries Foundation Historical DocumentationNotable Documentation:•French Quarter Paranormal Investigations Case Files (2010-2023)•New Orleans Tourism Board Incident Reports•Digital EVP Archive - Louisiana Paranormal Research Society•Photographic Evidence Collection - International Ghost Hunters AllianceFor Further Exploration:•Save Our Cemeteries Foundation (official preservation organization)•The Historic New Orleans Collection Museum•New Orleans Voodoo Museum•French Quarter Ghost & Spirits Tours (official cemetery tour operators)
    47:03
  • Ep. 18 Turnbull Canyon Exposed: Real Horror & Miracle Survivor
    Ep. 18 Turnbull Canyon Exposed: Real Horror & Miracle Survivor
    Share your thoughts or send a requestAlright Creepy Crew, This episode is DARK, (See Trigger Warning Below) Turnbull Canyon in California is genuinely disturbing. And I'm thoroughly convinced it's actively hunting people, not haunting.We're talking 30+ documented deaths since the 1950s. People having dreams about a canyon they've never heard of, then driving hundreds of miles to die there. Cult activity in the 60s-80s with animal sacrifices and occult ceremonies that might have cursed the place. Cars breaking down at impossible rates, electronics going haywire, phantom apparitions, and temperature drops that defy science.This isn't your typical ghost story - this place is a predator. From the woman in white on the bridges to YouTube investigations gone wrong, Turnbull Canyon is actively calling people to their deaths. And the light at the end of the tunnel? Is the incredible Survival Story of a Young Woman. TRIGGER WARNING!!  - This episode is not recommended for minors, this episode contains discussions including assault and murder of humans and animals & some of the content may be disturbing. Please Listen with Care. Resources & ReferencesPrimary Sources•LA County Sheriff's Department case files (1950s-present)•Whittier Police Department records•LA County Coroner's Office death investigationsNews & Media•Los Angeles Times archives•Whittier Daily News local reporting•KTLA 5 News investigationsResearch Sources•California Geological Survey data•USC Folklore Archives•Paranormal investigation reports•AAA emergency service statisticsDigital Sources•YouTube paranormal investigations•Reddit user experiences•Ghost hunting forumsNote: Some sources anonymized for privacy and ongoing investigations.
    51:52
  • Ep. 17 Maxwell Mansion & Special Guest Joe Diamond
    Ep. 17 Maxwell Mansion & Special Guest Joe Diamond
    Share your thoughts or send a requestHey Creepy Crew! You're NOT going to believe what went down at Lake Geneva's most haunted mansion. We're diving deep into Maxwell Mansion - the 1856 estate where Chicago's elite once partied, and apparently some of them never left.This historic Lake Geneva hotspot is crawling with paranormal activity. We're talking about little Eddie, the ghost child who rearranges toys in the attic, "The Watcher" who creeps on hotel guests, and that terrifying Speakeasy basement where mugs literally fly off walls and the cash register orders its own Bloody Marys (I wish I was making this up).But here's where it gets WILD - we brought in special guest Joe Diamond, professional mind reader, for an intimate evening of storytelling and mind-bending entertainment at this haunted mansion. Picture this: we're sharing the most chilling ghost stories from Maxwell Mansion's 160-year history while Joe blows our minds with his incredible mentalism abilities. From shadow figures stalking the hallways to mysterious voices calling for help in empty lobbies, we're diving deep into the paranormal legends that make this place legendary.Join us for this special episode as we explore one of America's most haunted homes, witness Joe Diamond's incredible mind-reading performances, and experience the eerie atmosphere of Wisconsin's most famous paranormal hotspot. Whether you're a believer or skeptic, this Lake Geneva investigation will change how you think about the supernatural.**Featured:** Maxwell Mansion haunted hotel, Lake Geneva ghost stories, mind reader Joe Diamond, Wisconsin haunted locations, paranormal storytelling, mentalism performance, intimate ghost tales
Creepy Shit podcast description:
Hey fellow wanderers of the weird...the strange and unusual souls who feel most at home in the obscure. Join me as I take you on a journey through genuinely haunted locations, unravel forgotten folklore and share essential paranormal knowledge. Think of this as your paranormal field guide - equal parts spooky & creepy tales, cultural history, and "what to do when that shadow in the hallway is definitely isn't your coat rack"
Categories: History, Society & Culture, True Crime, Documentary

