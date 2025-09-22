Ep. 19 Bones VooDoo & Bad JuJu: Marie Laveau's Creepy St Louis Cemetery

Holy Sh--, you guys - this week we're diving into St. Louis Cemetery No. 1 in New Orleans, and I'm not even kidding when I say this place will mess with your head. We're talking about America's most haunted graveyard, home to the legendary Voodoo Queen Marie Laveau and literally hundreds of restless spirits who apparently missed the memo about staying dead.I'm breaking down the wild history of this above-ground city of the dead - from why they had to build tombs instead of graves (spoiler: floating coffins are a real problem) to the fascinating life and afterlife of Marie Laveau, who's been spotted wandering these marble corridors for over 140 years since her death. Plus, I'm sharing some absolutely spine-chilling documented encounters from tour guides, paranormal investigators, and regular people who've had their worldview completely shattered by what they experienced in those narrow pathways.Whether you're a true believer like me or a skeptic who thinks there's a rational explanation for everything, these stories will have you questioning what you think you know about life, death, and what might exist in between. Trust me, after this episode, you'll never look at cemeteries the same way again.REFERENCES & RESOURCESPrimary Historical Sources:•"Marie Laveau: The Mysterious Voodoo Queen" - Marcus Christian Collection, University of New Orleans•New Orleans Public Library Louisiana Division - Cemetery Records & Vital Statistics•The Historic New Orleans Collection - Colonial Death Records (1789-1803)•Archdiocese of New Orleans Cemetery Records (1995-present)Key Research Materials:•"Voodoo in New Orleans" by Robert Tallant•"Marie Laveau: A Study of Powerful Female Leadership in Nineteenth-Century New Orleans" - Journal of Southern History•University of Virginia Paranormal Research Division - St. Louis Cemetery Study (2021-2022)•Save Our Cemeteries Foundation Historical DocumentationNotable Documentation:•French Quarter Paranormal Investigations Case Files (2010-2023)•New Orleans Tourism Board Incident Reports•Digital EVP Archive - Louisiana Paranormal Research Society•Photographic Evidence Collection - International Ghost Hunters AllianceFor Further Exploration:•Save Our Cemeteries Foundation (official preservation organization)•The Historic New Orleans Collection Museum•New Orleans Voodoo Museum•French Quarter Ghost & Spirits Tours (official cemetery tour operators)Hello to all my fellow wanderers of the weird... the curious collectors of the uncanny... the strange and unusual souls who feel most at home in the shadows. Welcome to Creepy Shit. Each week, I'll take you on a journey through genuinely haunted locations where the veil wears thin, unravel forgotten folklore that explains why that cold spot won't leave your bedroom corner, and share the essential knowledge. No bullshit, no over-dramatic whispers, just the authentically creepy stories and spiritual survival skills you crave. Think of this as your paranormal field guide – equal parts campfire tales, cultural history, and "what to do when that shadow in the hallway definitely isn't your coat rack." So come on, strange and unusual friends. Let's explore the unexplained together. New episodes weekly – for those who know the night has always held more truth than the day.