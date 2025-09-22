Ep. 20 When Evil Builds a House: LaLaurie Mansion
Share your thoughts or send a requestStep inside America's most notorious haunted house, where documented historical atrocities created a supernatural legacy that spans nearly two centuries. The LaLaurie Mansion at 1140 Royal Street in New Orleans isn't just haunted—it's a monument to human evil so profound that it seems to have permanently scarred reality itself.Discover the documented evidence behind 150+ years of unexplained phenomena: why security systems malfunction, why delivery drivers refuse to approach the door, and why this mansion has earned its reputation as the most haunted house in America. We'll separate historical fact from folklore embellishment, revealing that the truth is far more disturbing than any ghost story.This isn't just another haunted house tale—it's a deep dive into how extreme human evil can leave permanent marks on the physical world, creating a location so saturated with malevolent energy that it continues to impact lives nearly two centuries later.**WARNING: This episode contains detailed discussions of historical torture, murder, and slavery-era atrocities that some listeners may find disturbing.****RATING:** Mature (16+) for historical violence and disturbing contentREFERENCES & RESOURCESHistorical Documents:- *The New Orleans Bee*, April 11, 1834 (eyewitness fire accounts)- *Louisiana Gazette*, November 12, 1823 (Dufilho pharmacy advertisement)- William Cullen Bryant's travel journal, 1834 (shipboard encounter with LaLaurie)- Orleans Parish property records, 1831-present- New Orleans funeral registers, 1830-1834**Academic Sources:**- Martineau, Harriet. *Retrospect of Western Travel* (1838)- Long, Carolyn Morrow. *Madame LaLaurie, Mistress of the Haunted House* (University Press of Florida, 2012)- Miles, Tiya. "Madame LaLaurie: French Quarter Fiend" in *Tales from the Haunted South* (University of North Carolina Press, 2015)**Archival Collections:**- The Historic New Orleans Collection- Louisiana State Museum archives- New Orleans Public Library Louisiana Division- Notarial Archives Research Center**Contemporary Accounts:**- New Orleans Historical Society records- BlackPast.org historical documentation- 64 Parishes magazine archival research- Louisiana state licensing board records**Modern Documentation:**- Orleans Parish property transfer records- New Orleans city planning commission reports- Published interviews with Nicolas Cage (2009-2012)- Security company incident reports (publicly available records)