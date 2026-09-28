Back home in Vancouver, Becca gets a job in a debaucherous French restaurant where they encourage their staff to drink. One day, Talia comes to town. Talia, now a nurse, has her life together. A husband, kids, the whole enchilada. She gives Becca her perspective of the Discount Dave night, but it’s not what Becca remembers. Talia dishes a hard truth - Becca attempts an escape - but this time, she takes Talia with her and their reunion takes an unexpected turn. Hear all episodes of Personally: Discount Dave (and the Fix) now, early and ad-free, on CBC Stories Premium on Apple Podcasts.

Becca tries to find out more about Discount Dave. But the more she learns about him, the more she questions her own behaviour. She attends his trial, and as she listens to the testimonies, buried secrets are revealed. Hurled into her truth, and this time with nowhere to run, Becca is finally forced to reckon with herself. Her salvation. Her dog. Hear all episodes of Personally: Discount Dave (and the Fix) now, early and ad-free, on CBC Stories Premium on Apple Podcasts.

Vienna Luke became an undercover police operative to figure out what really happened to her on the worst night of her life. Make sure you follow Personally, so you know when the series becomes available on September 20. https://agentlayla.ca/

Vienna and Shawnessy break off contact with their brother-in-law and something about becoming a mother makes Vienna ready to dig for the truth about what he did to her. Can’t wait for next week’s episode? Hear all episodes of Personally: Agent Layla now, ad-free, on CBC Stories Premium on Apple Podcasts. https://agentlayla.ca/

About Personally: Agent Layla

About Personally: Agent Layla

About Personally: Agent Layla