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75 episodes
- Vienna and Shawnessy break off contact with their brother-in-law and something about becoming a mother makes Vienna ready to dig for the truth about what he did to her.
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- Vienna Luke grew up in a loving Christian family. All that changed when her brother-in-law entered the picture.
Can’t wait for next week’s episode? Hear all episodes of Personally: Agent Layla now, ad-free, on CBC Stories Premium on Apple Podcasts.
https://agentlayla.ca/
- Becca tries to find out more about Discount Dave. But the more she learns about him, the more she questions her own behaviour. She attends his trial, and as she listens to the testimonies, buried secrets are revealed. Hurled into her truth, and this time with nowhere to run, Becca is finally forced to reckon with herself. Her salvation. Her dog.
Hear all episodes of Personally: Discount Dave (and the Fix) now, early and ad-free, on CBC Stories Premium on Apple Podcasts.
- Back home in Vancouver, Becca gets a job in a debaucherous French restaurant where they encourage their staff to drink. One day, Talia comes to town. Talia, now a nurse, has her life together. A husband, kids, the whole enchilada. She gives Becca her perspective of the Discount Dave night, but it’s not what Becca remembers. Talia dishes a hard truth - Becca attempts an escape - but this time, she takes Talia with her and their reunion takes an unexpected turn.
Hear all episodes of Personally: Discount Dave (and the Fix) now, early and ad-free, on CBC Stories Premium on Apple Podcasts.
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About Personally: Agent Layla
When she was 20 years old, something terrible happened to Vienna Luke. And for more than a decade, the truth of that night remains buried. But when Vienna becomes a mother, she realizes she must confront the past and uncover the truth – whatever the consequences for her family. Her sister Shawnessy comes aboard in the role of dogged detective and Vienna plays the secret agent in a relentless search for answers and justice. Personally: Agent Layla is a gripping true story about memory, family and how far one woman must go to set the record straight. Hosted by Jodie Martinson. Episode one is available wherever you get your podcasts, September 21. ---ABOUT PERSONALLY---Get lost in someone else’s life. From a mysterious childhood spent on the run, to a courageous escape from domestic violence, each season of Personally invites you to explore the human experience in all its complexity, one story — or season — at a time. This is what it sounds like to be human.Podcast website
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