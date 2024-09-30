Meta vs Snap’s AR Vision for the Future!

There's a lot to get into this week and no Marques to help us through it (kind of)! He's too busy dominating at Nationals so Andrew and David talk us through everything from the new Snapdragon chip to the new hearing aid feature on the AirPods Pro 2. After that, Ellis joins them to discuss the pros and cons of the new Snap spectacles and the Meta Orion AR glasses. Before we wrap it all up with trivia, Marques had a quick chat with Boz from Meta about the tech inside the Orion glasses. Enjoy! Links: Apple's new accessories: https://bit.ly/4fhK4TJ Samsung Tri-Fold rumor: https://bit.ly/48kkuLC Boox Palma 2: https://bit.ly/3UoAg2e Snapdragon X Elite: https://bit.ly/4eVfcsF