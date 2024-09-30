A lot happened this week! First, Marques wanted to address the most recent DJI video on the main channel. Then after that everyone plays headlines in a hat where we talk about everything from new EV's from Scout Motors to BlueSky gaining a ton of users. Of course, we close it all out with some trivia. Enjoy!
Links:
Marques tweet: https://bit.ly/3YRKIkx
Mariah's menu video: https://bit.ly/4ex0gzG
Verge Zefiro article: https://bit.ly/4fthKhI
Verge YouTube test: https://bit.ly/3AIrq90
Bluesky Stats by jazco.dev: https://bit.ly/3CrwZtb
1:19:39
We Love/Hate These Apps!
Marques is back! This week, Marques, Andrew, and David talk about unique electric vehicles, the new Apple products now that Marques has them and is reviewing them, and apps that we love (and hate). We wrap it all up with another round of over or underrated before getting into the trivia answers. Enjoy!
Links:
The Verge Toyota Tundra: https://bit.ly/3CtIn7u
MKBHD M4 Mac Mini Review: https://bit.ly/4emKdo0
1:52:11
Apple Announces New M4 Macs!
While Marques is home sick, Andrew and David talk about everything from a new Nintendo streaming service to the new M4 Mac devices that Apple slowly trickled out throughout the week. We managed to get Marques to send us a quick clip of his thoughts before diving deep into all the details. After that, we talk about the new Pokemon mobile game before wrapping it all up with trivia. It's a fun one! Enjoy.
Links:
Becca bonus episode: https://bit.ly/4hrNtRW
Verge Nintendo streaming service: https://bit.ly/4fqwf5I
Basic Apple Guy iMac colors: https://bit.ly/4f7pDJt
New Pokemon game: https://bit.ly/4eaD4ac
1:28:56
Going Independent on YouTube with Becca Farsace!
It's time for a bonus episode! This month, we caught up with Becca Farsace to talk about her leaving traditional media to become an independent YouTube creator. We ask her about what it's like to be starting a channel in 2024 and also how she thinks about everything from thumbnails to short form content. We learned a lot chatting with her and we hope you do too! Enjoy.
Links:
Becca's channel: https://www.youtube.com/@BeccaFarsace
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/BeccaFarsace
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/becca.farsace
1:39:47
Meta vs Snap's AR Vision for the Future!
There's a lot to get into this week and no Marques to help us through it (kind of)! He's too busy dominating at Nationals so Andrew and David talk us through everything from the new Snapdragon chip to the new hearing aid feature on the AirPods Pro 2. After that, Ellis joins them to discuss the pros and cons of the new Snap spectacles and the Meta Orion AR glasses. Before we wrap it all up with trivia, Marques had a quick chat with Boz from Meta about the tech inside the Orion glasses. Enjoy!
Links:
Apple's new accessories: https://bit.ly/4fhK4TJ
Samsung Tri-Fold rumor: https://bit.ly/48kkuLC
Boox Palma 2: https://bit.ly/3UoAg2e
Snapdragon X Elite: https://bit.ly/4eVfcsF
A tech podcast for the gadget lovers and tech heads among us from the mind of Marques Brownlee, better known as MKBHD. MKBHD has made a name for himself on YouTube reviewing everything from the newest smartphones to cameras to electric cars. Pulling from over 10 years of experience covering the tech industry, MKBHD and co-hosts Andrew Manganelli and David Imel will keep you informed and entertained as they take a deep dive into the latest and greatest in tech and what deserves your hard earned cash. New episodes every week. Waveform is part of the Vox Media Podcast Network.
We wanna make the podcast even better, help us learn how we can: https://bit.ly/2EcYbu4