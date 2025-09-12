Jayden Daniels Will EXPOSE Micah Parsons & The Packers
Jayden Daniels Will EXPOSE Micah Parsons & The Green Bay Packers according to Skip Bayless as Skip, Gilbert Arenas & The Arena Gridiron Crew preview the epic showdown between the Green Bay Packers & Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football and discuss how Micah Parson will try to continue to prove Skip wrong and contain the Commanders' exciting mobile quarterback. They give their predictions for this game as well as other marquee matchups this weekend like the Super Bowl rematch between the Kansas City Chiefs & Philadelphia Eagles. Next, they react to Travis Hunter getting awarded more snaps on defense and break down what this means for the dynamic rookie before debating where Baker Mayfield ranks amongst active quarterbacks after his electric comeback season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Please give us a Like and Subscribe!!
Today's Crew : Skip Bayless, Gilbert Arenas, Aqib Talib, Richie Incognito & Kinsey
The Arena: Gridiron premieres every Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday at 9:30am PT / 12:30pm ET.
2 Min Countdown 0:00:00
Show Start 0:01:56
Travis Hunter Gets More Snaps On Defense 0:03:58
Is Baker Mayfield A Top 10 QB? 0:20:01
Is Arch Manning A Generational Talent? 0:42:14
Jayden Daniel vs Micah Parsons Preview 1:01:43
Will Micah Parsons Win The DPOY? 1:21:39
Cowboys vs Giant Predictions 1:40:18
Eagles Chiefs Preview 1:51:48
Skip Calls Out Travis Kelce 1:58:05
JJ McCarthy & The Vikings' GUTSY Win Dazzles The Arena
JJ McCarthy & The Minnesota Vikings' GUTSY Win Dazzles The Arena as Gilbert Arenas, Skip Bayless and The Arena Gridiron Crew react to The Vikings' improbable comeback over the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football and give their takes on the debut for the Vikings' new signal callers. They break down what they saw from the rookie QB in his first game of NFL action and compare his performance to Caleb Williams, who didn't do his best to show the Chicago Bears that he's the answer to their decade long problem at the Quarterback position. Following their breakdown of Monday Night Action, the Arena Gridiron Crew turns their attention to South Beach where the Miami Dolphins looked like the worst team in the NFL on Week 1, sparking a debate on if it's time for the Fins to blow it up and move on from superstars like Tyreek Hill and Tua Tagovailoa. Finally, they continue their analysis of Week 1 NFL Action highlighting another slow start for Joe Burrow & The Cincinnati Bengals, a career resurgence for Daniel Jones with the Indianapolis Colts and a QB competition between Russell Wilson & Jaxson Dart that may be settled sooner rather than later. Finally, Aqib Talib breaks down what he saw from Travis Hunter on the defensive side of the ball as the unicorn rookie dazzled in his NFL Debut. Please give us a Like and Subscribe!!
2 Min Countdown 0:00:00
Show Start 0:01:58
Bryce Young & Kyler Murray Become Memes 0:04:04
Caleb Williams IS NOT The Guy 0:10:10
What did JJ McCarthy show you in Debut? 0:33:45
It's Time To BLOW UP The Miami Dolphins 0:48:45
The Giants Need To Start Jaxson Dart! 1:12:50
The Bengals Crawl To Another Slow Start 1:34:42
Aqib Talib Breaks Down Travis Hunter's Debut 1:44:43
Josh Allen & The Bills' EPIC COMEBACK Fires Up The Arena
Josh Allen & The Buffalo Bills' EPIC COMEBACK Fires Up The Arena as Gilbert Arenas, Skip Bayless & The Arena Gridiron Crew react to Josh Allen's legendary comeback as the reigning NFL MVP carried his team to an improbable win over Lamar Jackson & the Baltimore Ravens and give their takes on what might go down as the NFL's Game Of The Year. They break down how this performance might have proven that this is the year for Josh Allen and the Bills and debate if fans should lose any faith in the Ravens this season after Derrick Henry & Lamar Jackson's epic collapse. Next, they break down the Detroit Lions' dreadful performance against the Green Bay Packers and debate who deserves the most credit for the Lions' Week 1 meltdown, their anemic offense without Ben Johnson or Micah Parsons and the Packer Defense. They then whip around the AFC where remarkable performances by Justin Herbert & Aaron Rodgers and another slow start for Joe Burrow & The Cincinnati Bengals spark movement in the Arena's NFL Playoff Predictions before former NFL QB Cody Kessler breaks down what he saw from the best signal callers in Week 1, highlighting Baker Mayfield as a top 10 QB in the league. Finally, Aqib Talib breaks down what he saw from Travis Hunter on the defensive side of the ball as the unicorn rookie dazzled in his NFL Debut and Gilbert Arenas analyzes what he saw from his Super Bowl pick and hometown team Los Angeles Rams. Please give us a Like and Subscribe!!
2-MINUTE Countdown 0:00:00
Show Start 0:02:00
Gil Celebrates The Rams Week 1 Win 0:04:56
Skip Rips The Ravens Collapse 0:06:29
Lamar Shoves A Fan 0:37:02
Micah Parsons & Packers DOMINATE Detroit 0:48:52
Aaron Rodgers STOMPS The Jets 1:19:06
Justin Herbert DAZZLES In Week 1 1:36:21
Monday Night Football Predictions 1:55:57
The Arena Gridiron REACTS To Eagles vs Cowboys
The Arena Gridiron REACTS To Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys as Gilbert Arenas, Skip Bayless & The Arena Gridiron Crew react to an electric NFL Kickoff between the Philadelphia Eagles & Dallas Cowboys and break down the first game of the NFL Season that had a little bit of everything. They give their biggest reasons for the Cowboys' loss highlighting brutal drops by CeeDee Lamb to close out the game and address Spitgate by breaking down Jalen Carters' pregame scuffle with Dak Prescott that led to Carters' ejection from the game and sparks a debate on whether or not the Eagles' superstar should be punished. They also break down how impressed they were with the Cowboys' keeping it close with the reigning Super Bowl Champions and discuss how their defense fared with Micah Parsons out of the lineup, before debating what they should expect from the former Cowboy as he suits up for the Green Bay Packers this Sunday. Finally, they whip around the NFL to preview an exciting Week 1, starting with a break down of tonight's battle between the Kansas City Chiefs & Los Angeles Chargers and Sunday Night's playoff preview between Lamar Jackson & Josh Allen before giving their picks on who will win the Super Bowl this season. Please give us a Like and Subscribe!!
2 Min Timer 0:00:00
Show Start 0:01:45
Skip Enters In A Eagles Jersey 0:03:26
Skip ROASTS CeeDee's Bad Drops 0:04:48
The Arena Reacts To Jalen Carter's Spitgate 0:16:04
Should Jalen Carter Get Suspended 0:24:12
Did The Cowboys Miss Micah Parsons? 0:30:26
The Arena Grades Dak's Performance 0:56:03
The Arena Grades Jalen's Performance 1:09:00
Expectations For Micah Parsons In Green Bay 1:14:50
Worse Trade - Micah Parsons or Luka Doncic 1:27:40
Ravens-Bils Preview 1:46:31
Chiefs - Chargers Preview 1:52:35
The Arena Gives Their Super Bowl Predictions 2:02:56
NFL Kickoff FIRES UP Skip Bayless & The Arena Crew
NFL Kickoff FIRES UP Skip Bayless & The Arena Crew as Skip, Gilbert Arenas & The Arena Gridiron Crew celebrate the start of the NFL Season by breaking down the season opener between the Dallas Cowboys & Philadelphia Eagles. They give their predictions for the game as Dak Prescott & CeeDee Lamb look to shock the reigning Super Bowl Champions in their first game without Micah Parsons and debate how many games the Dallas Cowboys will win this season. They also discuss if Jerry Jones is the reason for the fall of America's Team during their 30 year Super Bowl drought and debate if this team led by Dak Prescott will be able to break the streak. Finally, they break down the upcoming season for The Philadelphia Eagles as Saquon Barkley and the juggernaut Eagles look to repeat as Super Bowl Champs, sparking a hostile debate over Jalen Hurts and his stature as an Elite QB in the NFL after taking home the Super Bowl MVP.
2-Minute Timer 0:00:00
Show Start 0:01:48
Gil Surprises Skip Entering The Arena 0:02:33
Eagles v Cowboys Preview 0:03:56
How Many Games Do The Cowboys Win The Season? 0:27:30
Is Jalen Hurts Elite, or Elite Supporting Cast 0:45:56
Skip DESTROYS Jerry Jones For Holding Back The Cowboys 1:12:02
Dak Prescott Is Not A Super Bowl Winning QB 1:28:43
Will The Eagles Repeat This Season 1:48:36
Final Predictions For Kickoff 1:55:38
The Arena: Gridiron launches September 2nd, featuring Skip Bayless, Aqib Talib, Jay Gruden, and Cody Kessler, hosted by Kinsey Wolanski, with appearances by long-time partner Gilbert Arenas.
Gil's Arena is the largest digital basketball show in the U.S. and the fifth-largest daily sports show in the country, measuring viewers across all platforms. Underdog plans to bring the same energy to The Arena: Gridiron, bringing iconic, unfiltered takes on the hottest topics in sports to football fans nationwide.
Tune in every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 9:30am PT throughout the season for new episodes.