JJ McCarthy & The Vikings' GUTSY Win Dazzles The Arena

JJ McCarthy & The Minnesota Vikings' GUTSY Win Dazzles The Arena as Gilbert Arenas, Skip Bayless and The Arena Gridiron Crew react to The Vikings' improbable comeback over the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football and give their takes on the debut for the Vikings' new signal callers. They break down what they saw from the rookie QB in his first game of NFL action and compare his performance to Caleb Williams, who didn't do his best to show the Chicago Bears that he's the answer to their decade long problem at the Quarterback position. Following their breakdown of Monday Night Action, the Arena Gridiron Crew turns their attention to South Beach where the Miami Dolphins looked like the worst team in the NFL on Week 1, sparking a debate on if it's time for the Fins to blow it up and move on from superstars like Tyreek Hill and Tua Tagovailoa. Finally, they continue their analysis of Week 1 NFL Action highlighting another slow start for Joe Burrow & The Cincinnati Bengals, a career resurgence for Daniel Jones with the Indianapolis Colts and a QB competition between Russell Wilson & Jaxson Dart that may be settled sooner rather than later. Finally, Aqib Talib breaks down what he saw from Travis Hunter on the defensive side of the ball as the unicorn rookie dazzled in his NFL Debut. Today's Crew : Skip Bayless, Gilbert Arenas, Aqib Talib, Richie Incognito & Kinsey The Arena: Gridiron premieres every Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday at 9:30am PT / 12:30pm ET. 2 Min Countdown 0:00:00 Show Start 0:01:58 Bryce Young & Kyler Murray Become Memes 0:04:04 Caleb Williams IS NOT The Guy 0:10:10 What did JJ McCarthy show you in Debut? 0:33:45 It's Time To BLOW UP The Miami Dolphins 0:48:45 The Giants Need To Start Jaxson Dart! 1:12:50 The Bengals Crawl To Another Slow Start 1:34:42 Aqib Talib Breaks Down Travis Hunter's Debut 1:44:43