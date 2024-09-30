Powered by RND
History on Trial

From the Salem Witch Trials to O.J. Simpson, trials have always revealed hidden truths about our world. History on Trial digs into famous legal battles from Ame...
  The Poison Precedent: Part Two
    It's 1900, and Roland Molineux's murder trial is coming to a close. The prosecution has used some unorthodox methods to prove their case. Will their tactics secure them a conviction? Or will the defense manage to argue their way out? What happens next will create a precedent that still matters today.
    --------  
    55:18
  The Poison Precedent: Part One
    In 1898, two fatal poisonings horrified New Yorkers. When it emerged that both victims were connected to one person, a wealthy young chemist named Roland Molineux, the police thought they had their man. But proving their suspicions was easier said than done, and convicting Molineux would require creativity on the part of the police and the district attorney. Would their legal tricks succeed...or get their case thrown out?
    --------  
    55:52
  The Real Lincoln Lawyer
    In 1859, Abraham Lincoln walked into a courtroom in Springfield, Illinois, ready to defend his client. No one knew it then, but this would be Lincoln's last murder trial; fourteen months later, he would be elected president. Lincoln's defense of 22-year-old Quinn Harrison, accused of killing another young man in a fight, highlights the future president's brilliance. But would Lincoln's legal skills be enough to free Quinn Harrison?
    --------  
    48:56
  Murder in Plymouth
    In 1638, four English indentured servants attacked and robbed Penowanyanquis, a member of the Nipmuc tribe. Once the killers were caught, colonial authorities decided to put the men on trial. The case seemed clear enough. But with tensions rising between colonists and indigenous peoples, not to mention a makeshift court system, could the Plymouth colonists find a path to justice and prevent further violence?
    --------  
    45:27
  The Questionable Confession
    In 1919, the murder of three Chinese diplomats stunned Washington, D.C. When a young Chinese man, Ziang Sung Wan, confessed to the crime, it seemed like an open and shut case. But at the trial, Wan's lawyers would claim that police had coerced Wan into confessing. What happened next would change the nature of police work and the rights of suspects, forever.
    --------  
    54:31

About History on Trial

From the Salem Witch Trials to O.J. Simpson, trials have always revealed hidden truths about our world. History on Trial digs into famous legal battles from American history, uncovering the real story behind the headlines, and exploring the powerful cultural contexts that shaped the verdicts -- and still impact us today. Fans of true crime, legal dramas, and history alike will be captivated by the unbelievable cases that played out in the courtrooms of history. Hosted by Mira Hayward. New episodes drop every other Thursday.
