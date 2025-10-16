Melissa and Chris break down Andrew Garcia vs. Lebron James. Andrew is a Lakers fan who thinks Lebron owes him money after his "2nd Decision" made him think he was retiring. We then break down Drake's lawsuit vs. UMG over Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us." Will Drake appeal? Can he win? And we take your legal question about social media and the workplace. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
Verdicts & Vibes Diddy Sentencing
Melissa and Chris discuss Diddy's sentencing and where does he go now. Will he be transferred? Will he be pardoned? How long will a potential appeal take? Plus we take a legal question about falling into money.
Verdicts & Vibes Diddy Update and Benjamin Glaze Conviction
Melissa and Chris give an update on Diddy's sentencing and read Cassie Ventura's letter to the judge. Plus we break down former American Idol contestant Benjamin Glaze's child porn conviction and discuss the absolutely wild restrictions on him upon his release.
Verdicts & Vibes D4vd Homicide Investigation
Melissa and Chris give updates on Diddy's sentencing plus his ex Yung Miami's character statement. There's also an update in the Justin Baldoni Blake Lively trial as it pertains to Taylor Swift. And we dive into the homicide investigation involving singer D4vd.
Verdicts & Vibes High School Catfish
Melissa and Chris break down the much talked about "Unknown Number: The High School Catfish" documentary. Plus we take your legal questions about legal searches, being recorded without our knowledge, verbal contracts and more.
Verdicts & Vibes is a new podcast that will discuss all the celebrity and national cases that have received notoriety throughout the years in addition to discussing matters that are current in the field of television, media, fashion, music and film.Guests will also appear to discuss their careers and relevant topics, and the state of the industry and hot topics of the day.