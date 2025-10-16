Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsMusicVerdicts & Vibes
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Verdicts & Vibes
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Verdicts & Vibes

Beasley Media Group
MusicNews
Verdicts & Vibes
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 17
  • Verdicts & Vibes Drake vs. UMG
    Melissa and Chris break down Andrew Garcia vs. Lebron James. Andrew is a Lakers fan who thinks Lebron owes him money after his "2nd Decision" made him think he was retiring. We then break down Drake's lawsuit vs. UMG over Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us." Will Drake appeal? Can he win? And we take your legal question about social media and the workplace. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    --------  
    44:00
  • Verdicts & Vibes Diddy Sentencing
    Melissa and Chris discuss Diddy's sentencing and where does he go now. Will he be transferred? Will he be pardoned? How long will a potential appeal take? Plus we take a legal question about falling into money.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    --------  
    42:47
  • Verdicts & Vibes Diddy Update and Benjamin Glaze Conviction
    Melissa and Chris give an update on Diddy's sentencing and read Cassie Ventura's letter to the judge. Plus we break down former American Idol contestant Benjamin Glaze's child porn conviction and discuss the absolutely wild restrictions on him upon his release. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    --------  
    41:20
  • Verdicts & Vibes D4vd Homicide Investigation
    Melissa and Chris give updates on Diddy's sentencing plus his ex Yung Miami's character statement. There's also an update in the Justin Baldoni Blake Lively trial as it pertains to Taylor Swift. And we dive into the homicide investigation involving singer D4vd. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    --------  
    46:07
  • Verdicts & Vibes High School Catfish
    Melissa and Chris break down the much talked about "Unknown Number: The High School Catfish" documentary. Plus we take your legal questions about legal searches, being recorded without our knowledge, verbal contracts and more. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    --------  
    42:54

More Music podcasts

Trending Music podcasts

About Verdicts & Vibes

Verdicts & Vibes is a new podcast that will discuss all the celebrity and national cases that have received notoriety throughout the years in addition to discussing matters that are current in the field of television, media, fashion, music and film.Guests will also appear to discuss their careers and relevant topics, and the state of the industry and hot topics of the day.
Podcast website
MusicNewsEntertainment NewsMusic CommentaryNews Commentary

Listen to Verdicts & Vibes, Celebrity Jobber Podcast with Jeff Zito and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Verdicts & Vibes: Podcasts in Family

  • Podcast Felger & Massarotti
    Felger & Massarotti
    Sports
  • Podcast Gasper & Murray Podcast
    Gasper & Murray Podcast
    Sports
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.23.9 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 10/17/2025 - 10:16:59 PM