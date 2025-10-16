Verdicts & Vibes Drake vs. UMG

Melissa and Chris break down Andrew Garcia vs. Lebron James. Andrew is a Lakers fan who thinks Lebron owes him money after his "2nd Decision" made him think he was retiring. We then break down Drake's lawsuit vs. UMG over Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us." Will Drake appeal? Can he win? And we take your legal question about social media and the workplace.