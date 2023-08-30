The Damon Benning Show With Ravi Lulla

Join Damon Benning and Ravi Lulla each weekday from 7-10 a.m. on Hurrdat Sports Radio. The Damon Benning show dives into the latest sports news in the state of ...
Huskers on the Road, Volleyball Day in Nebraska | Full Show 08/30/23
Damon Benning and Ravi Lulla get you ready for Volleyball Day in Nebraska. They are joined by Brian Christopherson of Husker247.com to talk Nebraska Football; KETV sports director Andy Kendeigh, Mitch Sherman of the Athletic and Avarie Howard of Hurrdat Sports
8/30/2023
2:12:32
Don't Make the Same Mistake Twice
Damon Benning and Ravi Lulla are joined by Avarie Howard of Hurrdat Sports to discuss what she's noticed from Nebraska football practices so far and how she thinks it will set the team up heading into Minnesota
8/30/2023
13:49
Now or Never
Damon Benning and Ravi Lulla recap their list for the Huskers and discuss which players round out their lists
8/30/2023
10:27
Complimentary Football With Mitch Sherman
Damon Benning and Ravi Lulla are joined by Mitch Sherman of The Athletic to talk about the necessity of complimentary football for the Huskers and what that looks like heading into the season
8/30/2023
25:34
Didn't See That Coming
Damon Benning and Ravi Lulla ask the question, " Which player will be on your 'didn't see that coming'" list
