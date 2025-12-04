Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics Christmas
PodcastsSportsOthers Receiving Votes
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Others Receiving Votes
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Others Receiving Votes

Sports Illustrated
Sports
Others Receiving Votes
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 19
  • Conference Championship Preview & Final CFP rankings
    Pat Forde, Bryan Fischer & Gene Wojciechowski break down the big conference championship games this weekend, why Penn St. can't find a head coach, Charlie Weis Jr. coaching Ole Miss for the rest of the year before joining Lane Kiffin at LSU, and of course, picking our winners and losers for the weekSponsored by: FacebookAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    --------  
    1:09:00
  • College Football Playoff Rankings Revealed! Tue 12/2/25
    Pat Forde and Bryan Fischer answer viewer questions and react live to the newest CFP Rankings on Tuesday, December 2nd!Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    --------  
    29:42
  • College Football Playoff Rankings Revealed! Tue 11/25/25
    Pat Forde and Bryan Fischer answer viewer questions and react live to the newest CFP Rankings on Tuesday, November 25th!Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    --------  
    34:17
  • Big Rivalry Weekend Is Here While Lane Kiffin's Decision Looms
    Pat Forde, Bryan Fischer & Gene Wojciechowski discuss the latest on Lane Kiffin's impending coaching decision ahead of this weekend's Egg Bowl before breaking down some other coaching positions, the huge slate of rivalry week games, read some more bad fan Facebook comments, and give out our winner and loser for this weekSponsored by: FacebookAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    --------  
    1:14:26
  • Lane Kiffin's Big Decision & Analyzing the New Playoff Rankings
    Pat Forde, Bryan Fischer & Gene Wojciechowski discuss Bill Belichick attending an adult cheerleading convention with his better half before getting into where Lane Kiffin will choose to coach next season and if he'll stay with Ole Miss through the playoff. We also break down James Franklin joining Virginia Tech as their next head coach, the new playoff rankings, read some bad fan Facebook comments, and give our winner and losers for this weekAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    --------  
    1:14:23

More Sports podcasts

Trending Sports podcasts

About Others Receiving Votes

Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde and Bryan Fischer are joined by former longtime College GameDay reporter Gene Wojciechowski to bring you a weekly podcast focusing on college sports.
Podcast website
Sports

Listen to Others Receiving Votes, The Bill Simmons Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Others Receiving Votes: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.0.7 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/5/2025 - 12:13:08 AM