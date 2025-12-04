Conference Championship Preview & Final CFP rankings
Pat Forde, Bryan Fischer & Gene Wojciechowski break down the big conference championship games this weekend, why Penn St. can't find a head coach, Charlie Weis Jr. coaching Ole Miss for the rest of the year before joining Lane Kiffin at LSU, and of course, picking our winners and losers for the week
1:09:00
1:09:00
College Football Playoff Rankings Revealed! Tue 12/2/25
Pat Forde and Bryan Fischer answer viewer questions and react live to the newest CFP Rankings on Tuesday, December 2nd!
29:42
29:42
College Football Playoff Rankings Revealed! Tue 11/25/25
Pat Forde and Bryan Fischer answer viewer questions and react live to the newest CFP Rankings on Tuesday, November 25th!
34:17
34:17
Big Rivalry Weekend Is Here While Lane Kiffin's Decision Looms
Pat Forde, Bryan Fischer & Gene Wojciechowski discuss the latest on Lane Kiffin's impending coaching decision ahead of this weekend's Egg Bowl before breaking down some other coaching positions, the huge slate of rivalry week games, read some more bad fan Facebook comments, and give out our winner and loser for this week
1:14:26
1:14:26
Lane Kiffin's Big Decision & Analyzing the New Playoff Rankings
Pat Forde, Bryan Fischer & Gene Wojciechowski discuss Bill Belichick attending an adult cheerleading convention with his better half before getting into where Lane Kiffin will choose to coach next season and if he'll stay with Ole Miss through the playoff. We also break down James Franklin joining Virginia Tech as their next head coach, the new playoff rankings, read some bad fan Facebook comments, and give our winner and losers for this week