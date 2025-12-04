Lane Kiffin's Big Decision & Analyzing the New Playoff Rankings

Pat Forde, Bryan Fischer & Gene Wojciechowski discuss Bill Belichick attending an adult cheerleading convention with his better half before getting into where Lane Kiffin will choose to coach next season and if he'll stay with Ole Miss through the playoff. We also break down James Franklin joining Virginia Tech as their next head coach, the new playoff rankings, read some bad fan Facebook comments, and give our winner and losers for this week