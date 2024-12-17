EMERGENCY POD: Chicago Cubs trade Cody Bellinger to New York Yankees (finally) | CHGO Cubs Podcast
The standoff between Jed Hoyer and Brian Cashman is over and Cody Bellinger is headed to the New York Yankees! What are the Chicago Cubs getting in return? We just finished a show...but let's do another! Luke Stuckmeyer, Ryan Herrera and Cody Delmendo are sorting through the details on this emergency edition of the CHGO Cubs Podcast.
--------
31:36
Introducing new Chicago Cubs star Kyle Tucker | CHGO Cubs Podcast
The Chicago Cubs introduce their big offseason addition Kyle Tucker. You'll hear from the star outfielder for the first time since the trade as well as Cubs boss Jed Hoyer. Will Tucker entertain an extension before or during the season? Are Hoyer and Ricketts ready to open the vault? Plus, the Cubs could be closing in on a BIG addition to the bullpen. Join Luke Stuckmeyer, Cody Delmendo and Ryan Herrera as a new era begins at Wrigley Field on the CHGO Cubs Podcast.
--------
59:04
What do the Chicago Cubs do next after acquiring Kyle Tucker? | CHGO Cubs Podcast
The Chicago Cubs made their big splash on Friday by trading for star outfielder Kyle Tucker. What's the next big move and what exactly are the Cubs getting in Tucker? Astros reporter Chandler Rome of the The Athletic joins the guys to give us some insight from Houston. Is a pitching trade coming? Could Yoan Moncada be an answer at third base? Plus, farewell to Patrick Wisdom and David Bote… Join Luke Stuckmeyer, Cody Delmendo and Ryan Herrera for the CHGO Cubs Podcast.
--------
59:20
EMERGENCY POD: 3-time All-Star Kyle Tucker traded to Chicago Cubs! | CHGO Cubs Podcast
Jed Hoyer and the Chicago Cubs got the deal done! Three-time All-Star Kyle Tucker is heading to the Northside! Initial thoughts are coming from the fellas on an emergency edition of the CHGO Cubs Podcast!
--------
1:08:28
Does Kyle Tucker instantly make the Chicago Cubs a playoff team? | CHGO Cubs Podcast
The hot stove is sizzling! The Chicago Cubs appear to be the favorites to land Kyle Tucker in a trade from the Houston Astros. What does this mean for their playoff chances? And will they trade Cody Bellinger in parallel to make Tucker fit? Corey Freedman and Brendan Miller discuss on the CHGO Cubs Podcast.
