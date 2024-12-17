What do the Chicago Cubs do next after acquiring Kyle Tucker? | CHGO Cubs Podcast

The Chicago Cubs made their big splash on Friday by trading for star outfielder Kyle Tucker. What's the next big move and what exactly are the Cubs getting in Tucker? Astros reporter Chandler Rome of the The Athletic joins the guys to give us some insight from Houston. Is a pitching trade coming? Could Yoan Moncada be an answer at third base? Plus, farewell to Patrick Wisdom and David Bote… Join Luke Stuckmeyer, Cody Delmendo and Ryan Herrera for the CHGO Cubs Podcast.