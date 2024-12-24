Connecting to the Past: Kate Casey & Jonathan Tap Into JonBenét Ramsey’s Unsolved Murder
In a special crossover episode with Reality Life with Kate Casey, Jonathan and Kate explore one of the more infamous true crime cases in recent memory. Recent advances in DNA evidence and other technology have raised new questions about this tragic and perennial mystery, and after a brief recap of the known facts from Kate, Jonathan taps in to try and shed new light on the case.
Be sure to check out Kate’s wildly popular and incredible podcast Reality Life with Kate Casey And remember, if you want to connect with Jonathan and possibly be a part of the podcast, follow @jonathanmarkmedium on Instagram and send him a DM, or drop us an email via [email protected].
Mike & Shannon Anderson: The Suspicious Death of Gavin Anderson
In today’s episode, Jonathan reunites with Mike and Shannon Anderson as well as Denise Whalen to discuss the death of their son, Gavin Anderson, who was found dead on July 18th of 2022 in East Ridge, Tennessee. After giving some background on the case, Jonathan taps into Gavin to find new leads and discover the strength to keep searching for the truth.
If you have any information on the death of Gavin Anderson, please send an email to [email protected]. And remember, if you have a question for Jonathan, or want further updates on the show, you can contact us via Instagram (@jonathanmarkmedium), or email [email protected].
Let's Connect: Listener Questions
Today, Jonathan dives into your DMs and emails to answer questions directly from the listeners. Listen to learn more about Jonathan’s process and growth as a medium.
Have a question for Jonathan and want to ask something for our next listener questions special? Just write us a review on Apple Podcasts and send a screenshot of your review and question to [email protected] or @jonathanmarkmedium on Instagram.
Sabrina Gerhardt: New Leads in the Death of Matthew Reyburn
Today Jonathan speaks with Sabrina Gerhardt, who lost her younger cousin Matthew Reyburn under suspicious circumstances in 2019. Though a suspect turned himself in and confessed to the crime, that confession was later retracted, and questions still swirl around the motives and resolution of this tragic case. During their conversation, Jonathan unearths a possible new focus for the investigation.
If you have any information on the death of Matthew Reyburn, please contact the Benton County Missouri Sherrif’s Department, or call detective Brandon Parker directly at (816) 6220-800.
And remember, if you want to connect with Jonathan and possibly be a part of the podcast, follow @jonathanmarkmedium on Instagram and send him a DM, or drop us an email via [email protected].
Staying Connected: A Race Against Time - Missing Person Hannah Kobayashi and the Death of her Father
We here at the CONNECT team are looking to you, our incredible community to help out a family in need. Hannah Kobayahsi has been missing and recently her family suffered yet another devastating loss with the passing of her father. As Jonathan has been in contact with Hannah’s sister Sydni we have been eager to bring this story to you. That being said, with this recent tragedy we decided that speaking directly to our audience was the most effective way to help Sydni and her family.
We are asking our listeners to step up yet again as you did when you came to the aid of Chandler Simpson and her family. If you have any reliable or credible information/tips please contact the LAPD. You can also reach out directly to us via our email address [email protected] or send us a DM on instagram @jonathanmarkmedium. We will pass along information on your behalf to the proper channels.
We ask that you approach this situation with kindness and empathy. We are overjoyed with the response and love this community showed to Chandler Simpson and her family during their struggles and ask that you show the same kindness and respect to Sydni and her family.
We want to thank you all once again for being such a powerful collection of standup individuals.
Join Celebrity Psychic Medium Jonathan Mark as he delves into the world of the unseen, offering solace and connection to both celebrities and everyday individuals and bridging the gap between this world and the next. Plus, get an exclusive peek into Jonathan Mark's life and stay updated on the intriguing true crime cases he's investigating, all in one captivating podcast.