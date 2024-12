Staying Connected: A Race Against Time - Missing Person Hannah Kobayashi and the Death of her Father

We here at the CONNECT team are looking to you, our incredible community to help out a family in need. Hannah Kobayahsi has been missing and recently her family suffered yet another devastating loss with the passing of her father. As Jonathan has been in contact with Hannah's sister Sydni we have been eager to bring this story to you. That being said, with this recent tragedy we decided that speaking directly to our audience was the most effective way to help Sydni and her family. We are asking our listeners to step up yet again as you did when you came to the aid of Chandler Simpson and her family. If you have any reliable or credible information/tips please contact the LAPD. You can also reach out directly to us via our email address [email protected] or send us a DM on instagram @jonathanmarkmedium. We will pass along information on your behalf to the proper channels. We ask that you approach this situation with kindness and empathy. We are overjoyed with the response and love this community showed to Chandler Simpson and her family during their struggles and ask that you show the same kindness and respect to Sydni and her family. We want to thank you all once again for being such a powerful collection of standup individuals.