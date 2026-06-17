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60 episodes
- InterviewAI is changing everything—but should Christians trust it?
From ChatGPT and Google AI to Christian alternatives like Dominion, artificial intelligence is becoming a daily part of life. It's helping people write, research, solve problems, and even answer spiritual questions. But what happens when the technology shaping our thinking isn't neutral?
In this episode, Alisa Childers and Natasha Crain sit down with Brandon Maddick and Pastor Eric Reed of Dominion AI to explore the promises, pitfalls, and worldview implications of artificial intelligence. They discuss why AI feels so human, how it can subtly shape beliefs, and what Christians need to know before turning to it for advice, counseling, or spiritual guidance.
They also unpack surprising new research showing that nearly half of practicing Christians would trust AI to help them grow spiritually—and why that should concern us.
- In this episode of Unshaken Faith, we take a careful, biblical look at Practicing the Way by John Mark Comer, a book that has quickly gained popularity in Christian discipleship and spiritual formation circles. Many listeners have asked whether we recommend it and after a thorough review, the answer is no.
We walk through the book’s core framework, its view of spiritual formation, and how it defines discipleship and transformation. While some of the practices it encourages may sound helpful on the surface, we found deeper theological concerns underneath including influences that overlap with contemplative spirituality, charismatic/NAR-style formation models, progressive-leaning theology, and sacramental or mystical streams more commonly associated with Eastern Orthodox and Roman Catholic spirituality.
Most importantly, we evaluate the book’s message against the biblical gospel. Does it clearly present salvation by grace through faith? Does it ground transformation in the finished work of Christ or shift the center toward practices and processes? We explain where we believe the message drifts and why that matters for everyday Christians.
Our goal is not to attack people, but to equip believers with discernment. We encourage you to think biblically, test everything against Scripture, and stay rooted in the true gospel.
If this book has been recommended to you, or if you’re already reading it, this episode will help you evaluate it through a clear theological lens.
Consider the Lillies, by Johnny Ardavanis
Happy Lies, by Melissa Dougherty
Alisa's video on generational curses
#56 Christmas Livestream + How Progressive Christians Read the Bible Through the Wrong Lens12/23/2025 | 2h 22 mins.Merry Christmas from Unshaken Faith! In this special holiday episode, we’re mixing some festive fun with some serious discernment.
We’ll kick things off with our annual "Christmas Karens" who need to have some discussions with managers (if you're new to the Christmas livestream event, you'll soon understand what that means). Then we'll be doing a fun "Year in Review" where we talk about things like the most overconfident thoughts we had this year that reality quickly corrected.
Then we’ll pivot to a timely and important conversation as we review the progressive Christian book Better Ways to Read the Bible by Zach Lambert. We’ll walk through the interpretive “lenses” Lambert proposes, explain where we agree, and then take a careful look at where this approach goes wrong. If you want to skip the Christmas banter, the book review begins at the 01:13 mark.
This episode originally aired on YouTube on Dec. 16th. Be sure and subscribe if you want to watch the video!
- In this episode of Unshaken Faith, Alisa and Natasha take a deep dive into Jen Hatmaker’s new best-selling memoir, Awake—a book that has already sold over 100,000 copies and is captivating Christian women across the country.
Hatmaker describes Christianity as the greatest source of oppression in her life—and replaces it with what Alisa calls the “unholy trinity” of feminism, critical pedagogy, and even witchcraft. Together, Alisa and Natasha unpack the book’s six central themes, reading key quotes directly from Hatmaker and comparing them with biblical truth.
You’ll hear:
Why Awake is far more than a personal memoir—it’s a theological manifesto.
How post-Christian spirituality often replaces Scripture with self-worship and emotional “truth.”
The danger of calling something “Jesus” when it’s crafted from our own imagination.
How witchcraft, energy rituals, and self-trust have become the new spirituality for many women.
A biblical response to the cultural message: “Follow your heart.”
Alisa and Natasha approach the topic with both compassion and conviction, acknowledging the heartbreak in Hatmaker’s story while showing why her conclusions lead women away from the true gospel.
???? Listen to the end as they remind listeners that real freedom isn’t found in rejecting God’s authority—it’s found in surrendering to it.
- The Unshaken Faith Podcast is back! After a season of hiatus, Natasha Crain and Alisa Childers return with a fresh new format—and we’re excited to share that we’re now on YouTube as well as audio platforms.
In this kickoff episode, we talk about the vision behind the relaunch and why we believe this new format will help equip Christians to stand firm in their faith in today’s culture. We also reflect on six ways Charlie Kirk inspires an unshaken faith, highlighting his courage, his willingness to be misunderstood and called names, his gentleness and kindness, and his bravery in the face of real danger.
If you’ve been waiting for Unshaken Faith to return, this is the episode to jump back in!
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About Unshaken Faith
It takes conviction and courage to stand unshaken in a culture where the battle rages between the authority of God and the millions who obey the authority of the self. Alisa Childers and Natasha Crain will help you be equipped, emboldened, and encouraged to speak truth without fear, to love the way God loves, and to stand firm no matter the cost.Podcast website
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