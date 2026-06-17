In this episode of Unshaken Faith, we take a careful, biblical look at Practicing the Way by John Mark Comer, a book that has quickly gained popularity in Christian discipleship and spiritual formation circles. Many listeners have asked whether we recommend it and after a thorough review, the answer is no.



We walk through the book’s core framework, its view of spiritual formation, and how it defines discipleship and transformation. While some of the practices it encourages may sound helpful on the surface, we found deeper theological concerns underneath including influences that overlap with contemplative spirituality, charismatic/NAR-style formation models, progressive-leaning theology, and sacramental or mystical streams more commonly associated with Eastern Orthodox and Roman Catholic spirituality.



Most importantly, we evaluate the book’s message against the biblical gospel. Does it clearly present salvation by grace through faith? Does it ground transformation in the finished work of Christ or shift the center toward practices and processes? We explain where we believe the message drifts and why that matters for everyday Christians.



Our goal is not to attack people, but to equip believers with discernment. We encourage you to think biblically, test everything against Scripture, and stay rooted in the true gospel.



If this book has been recommended to you, or if you’re already reading it, this episode will help you evaluate it through a clear theological lens.



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