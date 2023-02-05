It takes conviction and courage to stand unshaken in a culture where the battle rages between the authority of God and the millions who obey the authority of th... More
#16 Mr. Beast: When a Popular Influencer Becomes Transgender
Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, has over 147 million subscribers, and is a favorite among American families everywhere. Until recently, Jimmy has remained fairly neutral when it comes to politics and religion. That all changed when one of his best friends and costars Chris Tyson, recently announced that he is transitioning from male to female. Since then, Jimmy has ardently defended his friend’s choices and his Wikipedia page now describes him as an “American YouTuber, philanthropist, and transgender rights activist.” Today, Natasha and Alisa discuss what it looks like to talk with our kids about sensitive issues like transgenderism, and when their favorite youtube celebrity goes woke.
4/26/2023
20:51
#15 Orange Curriculum: An Urgent Warning to Churches
The Orange organization may be the most influential organization you’ve never heard of when it comes to church curriculum for the next generation. According to the Orange website, at thinkorange.com, they have 10,000+ partner churches, influence over 1 million kids and teens per year, and serve over 80 denominations. They also report that 49 percent of the fastest growing churches use Orange. We have long had concerns that this widely used curriculum is primarily moralistic (meaning it’s focused more on so called good values rather than on the Gospel) and that it’s becoming increasingly progressive. In today’s episode, we’ll focus on three recent events which we think demonstrate our continued concern—particularly about progressivism—and bring awareness to these issues.Why is the Gospel Good News? Orange Leaders Dan Scott, Director of Orange 252 Kids & Preteen CurriculumOrange Resources on RacismNeil Shenvi's review of "How to Be an Antiracist"
4/19/2023
27:00
#14 Are the Red Letters More Important Than the Rest of the Bible?
Today, Natasha and Alisa respond to a social media comment that read, “In my opinion, red letters/Jesus’ words are the most important in all the Bible.” Some progressive Christians will say that the word of God is Jesus himself, not the Bible. For Christians who are trying to live their lives according to God’s word, this can be incredibly confusing…especially if they can’t even agree on who or what the “Word of God” even is. Are the Red Letters more important than the black letters?
4/12/2023
17:32
#13 Refusing to Bow to PRIDE Activism
What happens when one person refuses to bow their knee to the cultural gods? Others tend to follow because courage is contagious. That’s exactly what has been happening in the world of professional hockey. It all started back in January, when Ivan Provorov, a defenseman for the Philadelphia Flyers decided that he would not join his team in the warmups while they wore Pride-themed jerseys and wrapped their hockey sticks in rainbow-colored tape. After some significant backlash, his team and the NHL actually stood by him. Since then, entire teams have opted to not wear the pride jersey. What does this all mean? We’ll break it down in today’s podcast.
4/5/2023
18:02
#12 Should Christians Avoid Siding with Political Parties?
Russell Moore, David French, and Curtis Chang are coming out with a small group curriculum for churches called "The After Party." In anticipation of the presidential election cycle next year, they say they want to counter the "dangerous trend" of evangelicals having their political identity "formed by partisan forces, not by true Biblical faith." Russell Moore says that this After Party Curriculum was originally going to be titled, "The Post-Partisan Church." But should that be the goal? Should the church be post-partisan?
It takes conviction and courage to stand unshaken in a culture where the battle rages between the authority of God and the millions who obey the authority of the self. Alisa Childers and Natasha Crain will help you be equipped, emboldened, and encouraged to speak truth without fear, to love the way God loves, and to stand firm no matter the cost.