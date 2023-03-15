Behold Israel is a non-profit organization led by native Israeli Amir Tsarfati. Our mission is to provide reliable and accurate reporting on developments in Isr... More
Available Episodes
5 of 117
PUBLIC READING OF SCRIPTURE - Hosea 9-10 and Mark 9-10
Hosea 9-10 and Mark 9-10
5/5/2023
41:46
SPECIAL MIDDLE EAST UPDATE: THE WAR IN SUDAN
Join Amir for a Special Update on The War in Sudan.
5/4/2023
45:08
ISRAEL IS IN A DANGEROUS SITUATION
In this podcast episode, Amir Tsarfati is broadcasting live from Galilee and discussing some of the most pressing issues facing Israel today. He begins by addressing the recent anti-missionary legislation proposed by ultra-orthodox members of parliament, explaining that this bill will fail to come to fruition. Next, Amir sheds light on the motivations behind this legislation, highlighting the political maneuvering of lawmakers seeking to appease their constituents.Moving on, Amir discusses the dangerous situation Israel currently finds itself in, explaining that the country is facing three vectors working against it: the global vector, the regional vector, and the internal vector. The alliance between Russia, China, Saudi Arabia, and Iran is giving Iran legitimacy and acceptance - while its proxies are arming themselves with artillery. This is just one of the many challenges facing Israel on the global front.
3/22/2023
16:12
EXPLOSION AT MEGIDDO JUNCTION IN NORTHERN ISRAEL
Amir, reporting from Israel, shares breaking news about an explosion that occurred Monday morning at 6 AM at Megiddo Junction in northern Israel. The gag order that was in place has been lifted, allowing Amir to share the details. A Lebanese terrorist, believed to be trained by Hezbollah, crossed the border into Israel and went to Megiddo Junction, a busy central junction on Route 65. He carried an explosive device that could have killed hundreds of people. However, the explosive detonated when the junction was empty, causing damage to a car on the other side of the road and injuring an Israeli Arab who was driving three lanes away. The terrorist later escaped, wearing an explosive belt, and traveled back toward the Lebanese border. Israeli Special Forces waited for him, and when they saw that he was wearing an explosive belt, they shot and killed him on the spot. Hezbollah's involvement is suspected, but no one is daring to say it aloud. Amir questions how the terrorist crossed the border and whether he had help from Israeli Arabs. The Israeli Secret Service is investigating.
3/15/2023
13:54
SPECIAL MIDDLE EAST UPDATE: WILL ISRAEL ATTACK IN IRAN SOON?
Join Amir for a Special Middle East Update, where he will discuss the likelihood that Israel will attack Iran soon.
Behold Israel is a non-profit organization led by native Israeli Amir Tsarfati. Our mission is to provide reliable and accurate reporting on developments in Israel and the region. Amir’s live updates and teachings, based on God’s Written Word, sift out the truth on current events amidst global media bias against Israel.
Through our website, free app, social media and Amir’s teachings in multiple languages, we are able to reach communities worldwide. His teachings abroad and in the land explain the central role of Israel in the Bible as a blessing to the nations and a way to bring them to the Word of God and the Mes