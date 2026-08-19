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324 episodes
- Turkey is moving deeper into Syria, Israel has drawn a clear red line, and Damascus may once again become the flashpoint to watch. Could the events unfolding along Israel's northern frontier ultimately lead to the war foretold in Ezekiel 38?
Connect with us on social:
Telegram: @beholdisraelchannel
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/amir.tsarfati/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/beholdisrael/
X: https://x.com/beholdisrael
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@beholdisrael
- Are today's conflicts preparing the world for the war described in Ezekiel 38? This Q&A tackles major questions surrounding Israel's future, the Tribulation, the pre-Tribulation versus pre-wrath Rapture, the Millennial Kingdom, God's promises to Israel, and whether today's natural disasters have prophetic significance. As Israel grows stronger while its enemies reposition themselves, Scripture provides the framework for understanding what comes next.
Connect with us on social:
Telegram: @beholdisraelchannel
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/amir.tsarfati/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/beholdisrael/
X: https://x.com/beholdisrael
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@beholdisrael
- Journey from the drama of David's family to the powerful ministry and Triumphal Entry of Jesus. Discover how these chapters reveal themes of reconciliation, wisdom, sacrifice, faith, and true discipleship—and see how Scripture connects history with life-changing truth. Read. Learn. Reflect. Grow.
Connect with us on social:
Telegram: @beholdisraelchannel
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/amir.tsarfati/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/beholdisrael/
X: https://x.com/beholdisrael
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@beholdisrael
- Is Trump's proposed Hamas disarmament deal a real step toward ending the Israel–Hamas war or mostly political optics? In this episode, Amir Tsarfati and Barry Stagner discuss Israel's refusal to withdraw from Gaza without verified disarmament, the latest U.S. and Iranian moves, Saudi Arabia's delicate balancing act, and President Trump's regional strategy. They also expose growing global deception about Israel, rising anti‑Semitism, and show how these developments fit the bigger picture of Bible prophecy and the end times.
Connect with us on social:
Telegram: @beholdisraelchannel
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/amir.tsarfati/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/beholdisrael/
X: https://x.com/beholdisrael
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@beholdisrael
- Confronted by Truth, Safe in His Care.
This reading connects two unforgettable moments in Scripture: the raw accountability of 2 Samuel 12 ("You are the man!") and the comforting protection of John 10 ("I am the Good Shepherd"). Join us for an evening of Scripture, reflection, and community.
Connect with us on social:
Telegram: @beholdisraelchannel
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/amir.tsarfati/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/beholdisrael/
X: https://x.com/beholdisrael
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@beholdisrael
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About Behold Israel
Behold Israel is a non-profit organization led by native Israeli Amir Tsarfati. Our mission is to provide reliable and accurate reporting on developments in Israel and the region. Amir’s live updates and teachings, based on God’s Written Word, sift out the truth on current events amidst global media bias against Israel. Through our website, free app, social media and Amir’s teachings in multiple languages, we are able to reach communities worldwide. His teachings abroad and in the land explain the central role of Israel in the Bible as a blessing to the nations and a way to bring them to the Word of God and the MesPodcast website
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