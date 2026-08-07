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1713 episodes
- Whether you’re a woodworker, a steel worker or in another form of construction, you know that the tougher the job, the more the need for power tools. Hard to build a skyscraper with just a tape measure and a good idea. Well, spiritually speaking, with some of our assignments, the Lord gives US power tools. And today on A NEW BEGINNING, Pastor Greg Laurie points out the importance of putting them to work. It’s part of his series in the book of Acts called The Upside-Down Life.
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Become a Harvest Partner today and join us in knowing God and making Him known through media and large-scale evangelism, our mission of over 30 years.
Explore more resources from Pastor Greg Laurie, including daily devotionals and blogs, designed to answer your spiritual questions and equip you to walk closely with Christ.
Support the show: https://bit.ly/anbsupport
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- The Lord has many options for reaching us in a time of need. Certainly one of the most obvious and most important is the local church. In a crisis, help may be as close as the church down the street. And today on A NEW BEGINNING, Pastor Greg Laurie helps us learn from the early Church. As we study the book of Acts today, we’ll see they set the example for reaching out with the care and concern of Jesus Christ . . . and they provide us an opportunity to serve – to give as we’ve received.
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Become a Harvest Partner today and join us in knowing God and making Him known through media and large-scale evangelism, our mission of over 30 years.
Explore more resources from Pastor Greg Laurie, including daily devotionals and blogs, designed to answer your spiritual questions and equip you to walk closely with Christ.
Support the show: https://bit.ly/anbsupport
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- Christianity is a worldwide faith. Some say over 31% are Christians the world over. Yet, if you rewind history, Christianity began in a small geographic area on the other side of the globe, with just a handful of followers. How in the world did they reach the world!? Today on A NEW BEGINNING, Pastor Greg Laurie brings us some good insight from the book of Acts that’ll help us encourage one another in the faith, and reach our world in our time with the love of Christ.
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Become a Harvest Partner today and join us in knowing God and making Him known through media and large-scale evangelism, our mission of over 30 years.
Explore more resources from Pastor Greg Laurie, including daily devotionals and blogs, designed to answer your spiritual questions and equip you to walk closely with Christ.
Support the show: https://bit.ly/anbsupport
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- When God wanted to share His message of love, surprisingly He chose to use people to reach people. Flawed, fallible, foible-filled people. Ahh, but the power of the message is not in us messengers, it’s built in to the message. And the boldness and direction we need is built in to us by the Spirit who lives within us. Pastor Greg Laurie discusses that today on A NEW BEGINNING as he continues a message from his brand new series in Acts – a series called The Upside-Down Life.
—
Become a Harvest Partner today and join us in knowing God and making Him known through media and large-scale evangelism, our mission of over 30 years.
Explore more resources from Pastor Greg Laurie, including daily devotionals and blogs, designed to answer your spiritual questions and equip you to walk closely with Christ.
Support the show: https://bit.ly/anbsupport
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- Whether it’s a small folk group or a large orchestra, beautiful music comes when everyone plays together in rhythm and harmony. If each is playing a different tune, they have a word for that: yuck! Today on A NEW BEGINNING, Pastor Greg Laurie points out the importance of unity in our efforts to bring the Gospel to our generation. In a time of division and disunity in the culture, it’s more important than ever that we all come together “in one accord,” as the Bible puts it.
—
Become a Harvest Partner today and join us in knowing God and making Him known through media and large-scale evangelism, our mission of over 30 years.
Explore more resources from Pastor Greg Laurie, including daily devotionals and blogs, designed to answer your spiritual questions and equip you to walk closely with Christ.
Support the show: https://bit.ly/anbsupport
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About Greg Laurie: A New Beginning
Greg Laurie delivers clear, Bible-based teaching on topics all Christians face—from marriage and family to evangelism and purpose—while emphasizing the saving power of the gospel. With humor and cultural insight, he shows how to apply God’s Word in everyday life and strengthen your walk with Christ. He is the senior pastor of Harvest Church, with campuses located in California and Hawaii, a renowned evangelist, bestselling author, and inspiration for the 2023 “Jesus Revolution” film. He is also the founder and leader of Harvest Crusades, large-scale evangelistic events that share the gospel with thousands in stadiums worldwide. Learn more about Pastor Greg’s and Harvest Ministries’ mission to know God and make Him known at harvest.org.Podcast website
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