Don't Stop Believing | Waiting on God's Timing

It's doubtful many of us are very good at waiting. What's that saying, "Patience is a virtue, Possess it if you can, Seldom found in woman, Never found in man." The stakes are even higher when there's great danger or discomfort. But today on A NEW BEGINNING, as Pastor Greg Laurie continues our study series in the book of Romans, we'll see God will come through for us . . . and His timing is always perfect. And the best example of His providence is in His Son's sacrifice for our sins.