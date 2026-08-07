The Lord has many options for reaching us in a time of need. Certainly one of the most obvious and most important is the local church. In a crisis, help may be as close as the church down the street. And today on A NEW BEGINNING, Pastor Greg Laurie helps us learn from the early Church. As we study the book of Acts today, we’ll see they set the example for reaching out with the care and concern of Jesus Christ . . . and they provide us an opportunity to serve – to give as we’ve received.

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