Greg Laurie delivers compelling, practical insights on faith, culture, and current events—with an emphasis on the saving power of the gospel message. He i... More
Don't Stop Believing | Waiting on God's Timing
It’s doubtful many of us are very good at waiting. What’s that saying, “Patience is a virtue, Possess it if you can, Seldom found in woman, Never found in man.” The stakes are even higher when there’s great danger or discomfort. But today on A NEW BEGINNING, as Pastor Greg Laurie continues our study series in the book of Romans, we’ll see God will come through for us . . . and His timing is always perfect. And the best example of His providence is in His Son’s sacrifice for our sins.
5/3/2023
27:21
3 Words That Can Change Your Life | Finding Fulfillment
If happiness and fulfillment were found in money, in fame, in accomplishment, then celebrities would be the happiest people on the face of the earth. They often have it all . . . but too many of them end it all when they discover that’s not what life is really about. So . . . then what? Where can we find life that’s worth living? Today on A NEW BEGINNING, Pastor Greg Laurie speaks with a celebrity who found out where the answer wasn’t, and now he’s found where the answer is.
5/2/2023
27:05
3 Words That Can Change Your Life | Desiring Change
Physicians will tell you that one of their biggest frustrations is examining a patient, diagnosing an illness, prescribing the medication, and then finding out the patient didn’t take the medication! Sometimes didn’t even get the prescription filled! What’s a doctor to do!? Well today on A NEW BEGINNING, Pastor Greg Laurie points out the same is often true in the spiritual arena. Those who need Jesus the most often resist making a change because they simply don’t want to change. Let’s learn more.
5/1/2023
27:35
In Pursuit of Peace | From Pastor Greg's Devotional Podcast
"And be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, even as God in Christ forgave you." —Romans 12:18
4/29/2023
1:51
The Dark Side of the Moon | Freedom From Sin
“Looking for loopholes.” That’s what the late actor W.C. Fields reportedly said when someone asked him why he was reading the Bible. “Looking for loopholes.” Unfortunately, sometimes believers look for loopholes in Scripture. They’ve read a certain passage but they wonder if maybe the original Greek will cut them some slack. Today on A NEW BEGINNING, Pastor Greg Laurie shows what Scripture reveals about us, but helps us chart a pathway out of our sin to our Savior.
Greg Laurie delivers compelling, practical insights on faith, culture, and current events—with an emphasis on the saving power of the gospel message. He is the founding pastor of Harvest Christian Fellowship, main speaker of the Harvest Crusades, and host of the daily program, A New Beginning. For over 40 years, Pastor Greg and Harvest Ministries have been committed to knowing God and making Him known. Learn more at https://harvest.org/.