Stories Of Hope With Tzipora Grodko

From Boro Park, To Netflix, to the Chupah | Hoovee & Shaya Rosenberg

Hoovee was no stranger to pain. At just 13 years old, she lost her father. By 16, she had undergone heart surgery, and at 20, she experienced the heartbreak of divorce. Yet, as a woman of remarkable resilience, she has dedicated her life to earning her PsyD in clinical psychology, focusing her research on the causes of divorce within the Orthodox Jewish community. Shaya, raised in the heart of Boro Park, shares his struggles in school, bouncing between multiple institutions before flying to Israel at 16. Determined to succeed, he independently earned his GED by teaching himself all his English courses from start to finish. He opens up about his unique journey, including being featured as the only Orthodox bachelor on the Jewish Netflix dating show 'The Matchmaker', and the heartbreak of breaking off an engagement. Together, they share their incredible story of overcoming life's challenges and finding hope, healing, and ultimately, each other. Don't miss this inspiring journey of resilience, growth, and a love story that proves happily ever afters are possible.You can find Shaya on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/shaya_rosenberg/profilecard/?igsh=YW1pNmlkM2o4cXN4