Stories Of Hope With Tzipora Grodko

Meaningful Minute
There’s nothing more inspiring than seeing relatable stories of struggle. When things seem impossible & Hashem reveals that things are ALWAYS possible. ...
Religion & Spirituality
Judaism

  From Boro Park, To Netflix, to the Chupah | Hoovee & Shaya Rosenberg
    Hoovee was no stranger to pain. At just 13 years old, she lost her father. By 16, she had undergone heart surgery, and at 20, she experienced the heartbreak of divorce. Yet, as a woman of remarkable resilience, she has dedicated her life to earning her PsyD in clinical psychology, focusing her research on the causes of divorce within the Orthodox Jewish community.  Shaya, raised in the heart of Boro Park, shares his struggles in school, bouncing between multiple institutions before flying to Israel at 16. Determined to succeed, he independently earned his GED by teaching himself all his English courses from start to finish. He opens up about his unique journey, including being featured as the only Orthodox bachelor on the Jewish Netflix dating show 'The Matchmaker', and the heartbreak of breaking off an engagement. Together, they share their incredible story of overcoming life's challenges and finding hope, healing, and ultimately, each other. Don't miss this inspiring journey of resilience, growth, and a love story that proves happily ever afters are possible.You can find Shaya on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/shaya_rosenberg/profilecard/?igsh=YW1pNmlkM2o4cXN4
    1:00:16
  He was 34 & Single, She was 40 with Three Kids | Chava & Hillel
    As a single mother of three, Chava knew all too well the heartache of searching for love and yearning for a soulmate. Her own struggles inspired her to dedicate her life to helping others find their match. Open and vulnerable, she often shares how she spent countless nights in tears, praying for G-d to bring love back into her life.  At 34, Hillel was a bachelor enjoying life while searching for his soulmate. Drawn to Chava's matchmaking business, he arranged a meeting to explore a potential collaboration—combining his expertise in the food industry with her extensive network to host a singles event.  What neither of them expected was to find love in each other. Despite their differences—Hillel, 34 and never married, and Chava, 40 and a mother of three—they fell deeply in love.  Their story is a powerful reminder that love is always possible, no matter your circumstances. Hold onto hope—it's always waiting to find you.If you'd like to reach out to Chava as a Shadchan, you can reach her at [email protected] as well as find her on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/matchmaker_chava
    50:13
  Finding Love Beyond Disability | Avrumi & Chani Lunger
    Discover the extraordinary love story of Avrumi, a Skver Chassid, and Chani, a Chabad Argentinian, whose lives intertwined through the selfless suggestion of a remarkable woman named Miriam. At 26, Chani was living with a spinal malformation, while 22-year-old Avrumi was paralyzed from the waist down. Together, they courageously share their inspiring journey of hope, proving that no matter the challenges—be it disability, background, or hardship—there is always hope for love.Avrumi & Chani specialize in facilitating shidduchim (jewish matchmaking) for those struggling with disabilities. For further information, you can contact them at [email protected]
    48:15
  David & Sima Coe | Married With a Dozen
    Meet David and Sima Coe! David, the son of a pastor, never imagined he would one day convert to Judaism and marry a woman whose father is a devoted Chabad Chassid.  Their journey is nothing short of extraordinary. After both experienced the heartache of divorce—each raising six children—they faced the daunting uncertainty of what the future would hold. Would they find love again? Would a new partner embrace their children with the unconditional love they deserved?  David and Sima candidly share their challenges, including the social struggles of navigating divorce in a community where family is central to identity. They open up about the strength that carried them through their darkest moments and offer insights into how communities can better support those rebuilding their lives after divorce.  In a touching turn of events, Sima recalls the overwhelming joy of seeing David embrace her children as his own—a moment she never thought possible after being told her chances of finding love were slim because of her large family. But instead of settling, she found a love story that exceeded her dreams.  Today, David and Sima are proud to call themselves the "Chareidi Bunch of 12," a blended family united by love, faith, and resilience.  Witness their inspiring story of transformation—from Christianity to Judaism, from heartbreak to healing—and discover the incredible power of faith and determination to make the impossible a reality.
    1:08:41
  Yehuda & Nechama Cohen-Phillips | I Was Told I Needed To Change, Instead I Was Chosen
    "My creativity was my rebellion," Nechama shares as she bravely opens up about her struggles. She felt out of place, disheartened, and unsure of how to express herself while navigating the challenges of the shidduch world.  Wrestling with an unclear relationship with Judaism, Nechama made the bold decision to return to Israel to relearn what most have already been taught. There, she began to rebuild her connection to her faith, finding a renewed sense of love and pride.  She couldn't have imagined the extraordinary path ahead. Through a series of remarkable Divine interventions, she met Yehuda—playing the banjo in the lively streets of the shuk, and than again, on a shabbaton that she was never meant to attend. Nechama, 27, from Lakewood, NJ, and Yehuda, 23, from Miami, FL have a story that is a captivating journey of faith, resilience, and unexpected love.
    53:21

About Stories Of Hope With Tzipora Grodko

There’s nothing more inspiring than seeing relatable stories of struggle. When things seem impossible & Hashem reveals that things are ALWAYS possible. The unknown of dating can bring distress, fear, and pain. That’s why, we’ve collected stories of couples who against all odds and beliefs, were brought together through the clear divine ordination of Hashem. These stories allow you to shift your mindset from despair into hope This Is Stories of Hope
