Unlocking your inner noor (feminine traits, how to be kind, self improvement & more)

In this episode we will be talking about cultivating your inner beauty as a Muslim woman. This inner beauty contains many elements and we will be diving into each one such as how to develop a kind and compassionate heart, building a strong character and integrity, developing skills like humility and inner modesty, and lastly nurturing your connection with Allah and how it will allow your relationships with others to be nurtured. Highly suggest grabbing a notebook because I have plenty of gems to share! *disclaimer* this episode is a big reminder to myself foremost.