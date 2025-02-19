Powered by RND
As-salamu alaykum loves! Welcome to e-Muslimah. An empowering podcast for Muslim women aspiring to be the best version of themselves whilst navigating the depth...
  • Ibaadah goals for the busy muslimah (habits, life hacks, goals, productivity, muslimah routines & more)
    Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh, my dear sisters. In this episode, we gently explore the art of nurturing our connection with Allah, even when life feels like a whirlwind. We know how busy and overwhelming the world can be—between work, family, and everything else we juggle—but what if we told you that it’s possible to balance it all while keeping your heart anchored in worship?This episode is especially for the busy Muslimah who wants to embrace worship in small, meaningful ways, without feeling overwhelmed. We’ll talk about setting realistic Ibaadah goals that fit seamlessly into your day, so you can feel spiritually fulfilled, even on your busiest days.Let’s chat about simple, beautiful acts of worship that can fill your heart with peace, such as a few moments of heartfelt dhikr, making your prayers more mindful, or finding serenity in small acts of kindness. It’s not about perfection—just finding those soft, tender moments to connect with Allah throughout your day, no matter how full your schedule is.Join me as we share gentle reminders, tips, and advice for maintaining that perfect balance of faith, femininity, and productivity, so that you can feel empowered and close to Allah every step of the way.
    1:09:49
  • Its time to love your Hijab (building strength & goals, positive mindset, comfort & more)
    Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh, my beautiful sisters. Welcome to today’s episode. I’m so excited to share this journey with you as we talk about falling in love with the hijab—heart and soul. In this episode, we’ll reflect on how the hijab isn’t just a piece of cloth, but a beautiful symbol of faith, modesty, and the love we hold for Allah. This episode will also talk about building strength, guidance and altering your brain chemistry to fall in love with Hijab. It’s about finding peace and confidence in our choices, and embracing the strength that comes with wearing it. So, grab a cosy cup of coffee, make yourself comfortable, and take a moment to relax. Let’s reflect together, take some notes, and remember that this journey is one of beauty, faith, and self-love. I can’t wait to share this moment with you.
    1:00:13
  • Unlocking your inner noor (feminine traits, how to be kind, self improvement & more)
    In this episode we will be talking about cultivating your inner beauty as a Muslim woman. This inner beauty contains many elements and we will be diving into each one such as how to develop a kind and compassionate heart, building a strong character and integrity, developing skills like humility and inner modesty, and lastly nurturing your connection with Allah and how it will allow your relationships with others to be nurtured. Highly suggest grabbing a notebook because I have plenty of gems to share! *disclaimer* this episode is a big reminder to myself foremost.
    28:37
  • Glow up the halal way (Muslimah self care essentials)
    Sisters, self-care isn’t just a luxury—it’s a way to honor the beautiful body and soul Allah (SWT) has blessed us with! In this episode, we’re diving into the Sunnah of taking care of ourselves, from nourishing our bodies with wholesome foods to staying active and refreshed. We’ll talk about the importance of a balanced diet, sleep, and even the Sunnah routines for cleanliness. Plus, we’ll explore how to make self-care feel special, whether it’s through dressing up, doing our hair, or pampering ourselves within the beauty of halal boundaries.Let’s journey together to embrace self-love in a way that aligns with our faith, helping us feel our best—inside and out! Tune in for tips, Quranic wisdom, and a reminder that when you take care of yourself, you’re also taking care of your relationship with Allah.
    25:51
  • Embracing modesty with a soft heart (tips, falling in love with hijab, behavioural modesty & more)
    Assalamu Alaikum, sisters! In this episode of A Muslimah's Guide to Femininity, we explore the profound concept of modesty (haya) in Islam and how it shapes our identity as Muslim women. Modesty goes beyond just the way we dress—it’s an approach to living a life of dignity, humility, and respect. We’ll discuss the spiritual and practical dimensions of modesty, including how to cultivate inner and outer haya in a world that often challenges these values. Through insights from the Qur’an and Hadith, we’ll uncover how embracing modesty can empower us, strengthen our connection with Allah, and reflect the true beauty of a Muslimah. Whether you’re on your hijab journey, seeking to deepen your understanding of modesty, or looking for ways to live more consciously in line with your faith, this episode offers thoughtful guidance and inspiration. Let’s walk together on this path of embracing modesty with grace and confidence, always striving to please Allah in everything we do.
    32:20

As-salamu alaykum loves! Welcome to e-Muslimah. An empowering podcast for Muslim women aspiring to be the best version of themselves whilst navigating the depth of self-love, self-growth, spirituality, relationships + more whilst strengthening their love for Islam. A podcast that will speak unfiltered truths about issues young Muslims face in today's society and how to overcome these issues through the evolving love of Islam. This podcast will delve deeper into meaningful and insightful topics that relate to Muslimahs around the world whilst strengthening the bond within the sisterhood.
