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Lionheart Church

Otha Turnbough
ChristianityReligion & Spirituality
Lionheart Church
Latest episode

357 episodes

  • Lionheart Church

    43. The Power Of ONE

    07/11/2026 | 1h 24 mins.
    Hello and welcome to Lionheart Church in Austell, GA. Thank you for joining Saturday morning service!
    Continuing in the series, School of Eternity, today's teaching is entitled, 'The Power Of ONE'. 
    When you're commissioned by The King of kings, You do not need the approval of the crowd. One person in Christ is never truly outnumbered.
  • Lionheart Church

    42. The World Does Not Love You

    07/08/2026 | 1h 29 mins.
    Hello and welcome to Lionheart Church in Austell, GA. Thank you for joining our Wednesday evening service. In today’s session, we are continuing our School of Eternity Bible Study with the message entitled “42. The World Does Not Love You”. One of the clearest signs that you are separate from the world is the world’s disdain for the godly. The world will not only oppose what belongs to Heaven, it will disguise corruption as love, using false affection to gain access, corrupt purpose, and steal what God has placed in your hands.
    This sermon reveals the distinction between the children of Heaven and the children of the world.
    Join us each week as we learn how to walk in our total authority as members of the Kingdom of God and how to prepare ourselves now to spend eternity with our Father in Heaven!
  • Lionheart Church

    The Two Sides of America

    07/05/2026 | 2h 1 mins.
    Hello and welcome to Lionheart Church in Austell, GA. Thank you for joining our Sunday morning service. Today’s teaching, on this Fourth of July weekend is entitled “The Two Sides of America”
  • Lionheart Church

    I Love America

    07/04/2026 | 1h 30 mins.
    Hello and welcome to Lionheart Church in Austell, GA. Thank you for joining our Saturday morning service. Today’s session being held Fourth of July weekend, is “I Love America.”

    Join us each week as we learn how to walk in our total authority as members of the Kingdom of God and how to prepare ourselves now to spend eternity with our Father in Heaven!
  • Lionheart Church

    41. The Two Types of Hate

    07/01/2026 | 1h 30 mins.
    Good evening and welcome to Lionheart Church in Austell, Ga. Thank you for joining us for our Wednesday evening service. We are continuing with our Love series within our School of Eternity series by talking about The Two Types of Hate. What does it mean to hate the things that God hates, and how should Christians operate differently than the world’s hatred?

    For more messages check out our YouTube channel or our website lionheartchurch.org, and don’t forget to share this message with family and friends!
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About Lionheart Church
Lionheart Church is located in Austell Ga. We are a church that believes in the supernatural and teaching all to walk in what Jesus promised!
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ChristianityReligion & Spirituality

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