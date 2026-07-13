Hello and welcome to Lionheart Church in Austell, GA. Thank you for joining our Wednesday evening service. In today’s session, we are continuing our School of Eternity Bible Study with the message entitled “42. The World Does Not Love You”. One of the clearest signs that you are separate from the world is the world’s disdain for the godly. The world will not only oppose what belongs to Heaven, it will disguise corruption as love, using false affection to gain access, corrupt purpose, and steal what God has placed in your hands.

This sermon reveals the distinction between the children of Heaven and the children of the world.

Join us each week as we learn how to walk in our total authority as members of the Kingdom of God and how to prepare ourselves now to spend eternity with our Father in Heaven!