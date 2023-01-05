Love Worth Finding on Oneplace.com

Love Worth Finding's purpose is to bring people to Christ and mature them in the faith. This happens primarily through efforts in publishing and broadcasting bi... More
Available Episodes
5 of 14
The Name Above All Names
In this message, Adrian Rogers explains what it means to take the Lord’s name in vain and how to teach children to honor the name above all names.
To support this ministry financially, visit: https://www.oneplace.com/donate/135/29
5/4/2023
25:00
Learning Family Worship
In this message on the second commandment, “You shall have no other gods,” Adrian Rogers encourages parents to teach children about real worship.
To support this ministry financially, visit: https://www.oneplace.com/donate/135/29
5/3/2023
25:00
It Takes God to Make a Home | Part 2
In this message, Adrian Rogers teaches on the timeless Ten Commandments to reveal God’s plan for our homes in this morally corrupt world.
To support this ministry financially, visit: https://www.oneplace.com/donate/135/29
5/2/2023
25:00
It Takes God to Make a Home | Part 1
In this message, Adrian Rogers teaches on the timeless Ten Commandments to reveal God’s plan for our homes in this morally corrupt world.
To support this ministry financially, visit: https://www.oneplace.com/donate/135/29
5/1/2023
25:00
Patience
In this message, Adrian Rogers explains the importance of patience, and what to do in the waiting.
To support this ministry financially, visit: https://www.oneplace.com/donate/135/29
Love Worth Finding's purpose is to bring people to Christ and mature them in the faith. This happens primarily through efforts in publishing and broadcasting biblical truth.Love Worth Finding began in 1987, as a response to several requests for tapes of messages by pastor and Bible teacher Adrian Rogers. He relates that "soon the requests began to grow to the point that we knew God was leading us into a wider ministry." As an extension of Dr. Rogers' pulpit ministry Love Worth Finding provided that role and continues today.Dr. Rogers stated, "I believe God wants us to proclaim the message of salvation in the power of the Holy Spirit by every means possible. That’s our commitment at Love Worth Finding."In response to many who are asking,has that purpose changed since the home-going of Dr. Rogers? No, God wants us to continue to proclaim the message of salvation. The messenger may be gone, but the message must continue. Millions still have not heard the precious name of Jesus or know His redeeming grace.So our race is not over. We must still rununtil Jesus comes. If you believe in what God has called LWF to do,we invite you to help us proclaim God's truth.Our prayer is that you will join with us in running the race and in broadcasting the Good News that Jesus Christ is truly the greatest Love worth finding.