Seeing Through the Lens of Divine Love

Sr. Mary Grace, Sr. Ann Immaculée, and Sr. Marie Veritas explore the profound connection between reverence and chastity. Through lighthearted stories, insightful reflections on Cardinal O'Connor's teachings, and inspiring examples from the lives of saints, they explore how recognizing ourselves and others as "pearls of great price" can transform the way we live and love. Highlighting reverence for all creation—especially the human person—as the foundation of chastity, the sisters share practical tips for cultivating self-worth, seeing others through the lens of divine love, and embracing the truth that God loves you simply for who you are. Snippet of the Show "God loves you not for what you have done. God loves you not for what you can give. God loves you not for any burnt offerings, any sacrifices. God loves you because you are you." This season of Let Love is produced in collaboration with Ascension. If you’d like to receive our weekly show notes, as well as occasional updates from the Sisters of Life, text LETLOVE (one word) to 33777 to be added to our email list.