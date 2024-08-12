All of us experience moments of poverty in different ways. Sr. Mary Grace, Sr. Anne Immaculée, and Sr. Veritas delve into the theme of poverty and explore how poverty and powerlessness can bring us closer to God. They share their own experiences of letting go and reflecting on the blessings hidden in our weaknesses. The Sisters challenge us to embrace our own poverty with trust and gratitude, finding deeper intimacy with Christ as we learn to depend on God.
This season of Let Love is produced in collaboration with Ascension.
"God never wants us to be discouraged by our poverty in any way."
If you’d like to receive our weekly show notes, as well as occasional updates from the Sisters of Life, text LETLOVE (one word) to 33777 to be added to our email list.
--------
45:43
The Healing Power of Mercy
There is nothing that is beyond the mercy of God. Sr. Mary Grace, Sr. Ann Immaculée, and Sr. Marie Veritas discuss the unending mercy of God for each one of us as we stumble and fall because of our broken condition. The Sisters remind us that no matter our past, God's mercy is abundant, unwavering, and healing. By clinging to God's divine mercy in our darkest moments we can experience true freedom.
Snippet of the Show
“Jesus never accepted the sin. He always accepted the sinner."
This season of Let Love is produced in collaboration with Ascension.
If you’d like to receive our weekly show notes, as well as occasional updates from the Sisters of Life, text LETLOVE (one word) to 33777 to be added to our email list.
--------
48:56
How Mary Opens the Gates to Christ
How is our Blessed Mother connected to the Eucharist? Sr. Mary Grace, Sr. Ann Immaculée, and Sr. Marie Veritas reflect on the significance of the Eucharist, emphasizing Mary's role in unlocking the gates to Jesus so that we can receive him more profoundly. The Sisters remind us that God wants to give us the same radical, obedient, and trustful openness in our hearts to him that Mary had throughout her life.
Snippet of the Show
“The mass is the great act of contemplation. Mary herself is the great contemplative.”- Cardinal O’Connor
This season of Let Love is produced in collaboration with Ascension.
If you’d like to receive our weekly show notes, as well as occasional updates from the Sisters of Life, text LETLOVE (one word) to 33777 to be added to our email list.
--------
42:14
Seeing Through the Lens of Divine Love
Sr. Mary Grace, Sr. Ann Immaculée, and Sr. Marie Veritas explore the profound connection between reverence and chastity. Through lighthearted stories, insightful reflections on Cardinal O'Connor's teachings, and inspiring examples from the lives of saints, they explore how recognizing ourselves and others as "pearls of great price" can transform the way we live and love. Highlighting reverence for all creation—especially the human person—as the foundation of chastity, the sisters share practical tips for cultivating self-worth, seeing others through the lens of divine love, and embracing the truth that God loves you simply for who you are.
Snippet of the Show
"God loves you not for what you have done. God loves you not for what you can give. God loves you not for any burnt offerings, any sacrifices. God loves you because you are you."
This season of Let Love is produced in collaboration with Ascension.
If you’d like to receive our weekly show notes, as well as occasional updates from the Sisters of Life, text LETLOVE (one word) to 33777 to be added to our email list.
--------
46:27
Inviting God into Your Daily Life
In the first episode of their new season, the Sisters of Life—Sr. Mary Grace, Sr. Ann Immaculée, and Sr. Marie Veritas—dive into the charism and mission of their community. Together, they explore what it truly means to 'look at the wonder of you,' reflecting on the teachings of their founder, Cardinal O’Connor, and unpacking the beauty of contemplation. The sisters share personal stories of struggles and triumphs in prayer, offering real-life insights into bringing God into every moment of the day. Join us for this inspiring season opener and discover how to invite God into your daily life!
This season of Let Love is produced in collaboration with Ascension.
If you’d like to receive our weekly show notes, as well as occasional updates from the Sisters of Life, text LETLOVE (one word) to 33777 to be added to our email list.
God is Love. “Let Love” is about giving God permission in your life, letting go, and receiving the Love that frees you to live in the truth of who you are. In the Let Love podcast, join the Sisters of Life (www.sistersoflife.org) for conversations looking at life through the lens of love. You are loved. You are made in God’s image, and your life matters. Let’s talk about it.