198. Transform Your Family, Church or Business: Elevating Culture Through Standards

Every person listening to this is will be part of an organization whether it's a family, church, business, or otherwise. Every organization has a culture and that culture will determine what grows both good and bad. Often times we are unaware of culture until it gets so bad we are forced to confront it.In this episode, we show you how to elevate the culture of your organization by elevating the standards. Standards have ways of approaching them. Some are trying to meet them, others uphold them, and a small few will raise them. We show you how to determine where you're at in your approach as well as how to lead others there and elevate people who are below each level.If you're a leader that wants to improve the organization, this episode is for you.