About The Impossible Life

God created men in the greatness of His image. Yet so many men are weak, lost, confused, and afraid. The Impossible Life is a rally cry for men to wake up and remember who they’re made to be. Former Navy SEAL Garrett Unclebach and marketing expert Nick Surface challenge men to rise above mediocrity and embrace their true purpose. Through Biblically-based content & training, they help men become the strong, fearless leaders they were made to be. Future generations need great men now. Are you one of them?