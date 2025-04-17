Powered by RND
The Impossible Life
The Impossible Life

Garrett Unclebach & Nick Surface
Religion & Spirituality
  199. God's Way to Overcome Burnout: Rest, Alignment, and Purpose
    Burnout is a common experience for people in modern society. This episode tackles burnout head-on, combining insights from the World Health Organization's definition with a powerful, faith-based solution. We discuss the importance of alignment with God's grace, reframing tension, fueling yourself with purpose, and the necessity of intentional rest to break free from the burnout cycle and find lasting peace.Burnout didn't exist in society as a term until 1974. It is a mental condition that is not considered medical which is good news. Why? Because you control your thoughts, attitudes and actions which means you can overcome burnout. This episode will show you how.
    23:43
  198. Transform Your Family, Church or Business: Elevating Culture Through Standards
    Every person listening to this is will be part of an organization whether it's a family, church, business, or otherwise. Every organization has a culture and that culture will determine what grows both good and bad. Often times we are unaware of culture until it gets so bad we are forced to confront it.In this episode, we show you how to elevate the culture of your organization by elevating the standards. Standards have ways of approaching them. Some are trying to meet them, others uphold them, and a small few will raise them. We show you how to determine where you're at in your approach as well as how to lead others there and elevate people who are below each level.If you're a leader that wants to improve the organization, this episode is for you.
    1:01:04
  197. How to Be a Great Husband: 3 Steps to Your Dream Marriage
    Being a great husband is part of being all that God made you to be as a man. Your wife is a gift to you and the Bible even says she is favor from the Lord. So the question for every man is, "How are you treating your favor?"In this episode, we give 3 steps to be a great husband and foster the marriage of your dreams. That may sound overly simple, but it comes with some prerequisite understanding. If you're a man that wants to have a marriage that is beyond anything you can ask, think, or imagine, listen to this episode and follow the steps.Having a great marriage is hard. Having a terrible marriage is harder. You decide.
    23:11
  196. Three Superpowers Only Followers of Christ Have
    Followers of Christ are set apart and have the Spirit of God in them which sounds like the ultimate advantage. Yet, so often we see Christians portrayed as hypocritical, weak, boring, and not making any impact in the earth. Something is missing.In this episode, we look at what's possible for followers of Christ and talk about 3 practical advantages we have because of following God and His principles. This is not a theoretical episode where we tell you how things "should be", but rather show you these super powers working practically to give you an unmatchable advantage.  We also talk about what God's leadership looks like, stereotypes of Christians, the need for certainty, and what it looks like to actually walk in faith. This episode will inspire you and enlarge your thinking about what it means to follow after God and who He made you to be.
    58:49
  195. Increase Your Faith: Biblical Strategies for Overcoming Doubt
    Doubt can creep into anyone's life, but the Bible provides the template for increasing faith and overcoming doubt. In this episode, we explore key biblical themes and practical strategies to help you defeat doubt. We also look at the "rules of the game" for following God so we can understand what our responsibility is.This episode will give you the practical steps so you can align yourself with God's word, recall His track record in your life, and practice gratitude to cultivate a stronger, more resilient faith.
God created men in the greatness of His image. Yet so many men are weak, lost, confused, and afraid. The Impossible Life is a rally cry for men to wake up and remember who they're made to be. Former Navy SEAL Garrett Unclebach and marketing expert Nick Surface challenge men to rise above mediocrity and embrace their true purpose. Through Biblically-based content & training, they help men become the strong, fearless leaders they were made to be. Future generations need great men now. Are you one of them?
