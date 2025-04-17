196. Three Superpowers Only Followers of Christ Have
Followers of Christ are set apart and have the Spirit of God in them which sounds like the ultimate advantage. Yet, so often we see Christians portrayed as hypocritical, weak, boring, and not making any impact in the earth. Something is missing.In this episode, we look at what's possible for followers of Christ and talk about 3 practical advantages we have because of following God and His principles. This is not a theoretical episode where we tell you how things "should be", but rather show you these super powers working practically to give you an unmatchable advantage. We also talk about what God's leadership looks like, stereotypes of Christians, the need for certainty, and what it looks like to actually walk in faith. This episode will inspire you and enlarge your thinking about what it means to follow after God and who He made you to be.