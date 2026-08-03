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Passion City Church Podcast

Passion City Church
ChristianityReligion & Spirituality
Passion City Church Podcast
Latest episode

682 episodes

  • Passion City Church Podcast

    The Way of The Kingdom Economy of God - Louie Giglio

    08/03/2026 | 44 mins.
    For a deeper study of God's Word, plus daily resources for your walk with Jesus, visit https://passionequip.com/.



    With Passion City Online, you can join us every Sunday live at 9:30a and 11:45a, and our gatherings are available on-demand starting at 7p! Join us at https://passioncitychurch.com



    Subscribe to our channel to see more messages from Passion City Church: 

    https://www.youtube.com/passioncitychurch



    Looking for content for your Kids? Subscribe to our Passion Kids Channel:

    https://passion.link/passionkidsonline 



    If you would like to give to our house, visit https://passioncitychurch.com/give/



    Check out Passion's books, music, and more at https://passionresources.com/



    At Passion City Church, we believe that because God has displayed the ultimate sacrifice in Jesus, our response to that in worship must be extravagant. It is our privilege and our created purpose to reflect God’s Glory to Him through our praise, our sacrifice, and our song. 



    Follow Passion City Church: https://www.instagram.com/passioncity/ 

    Follow Louie Giglio: https://www.instagram.com/louiegiglio 

    Passion City Church is a Jesus church with locations in Atlanta and Washington D.C.

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Passion City Church Podcast

    Peace In The Storms of Life - Louie Giglio

    07/27/2026 | 37 mins.
    For a deeper study of God's Word, plus daily resources for your walk with Jesus, visit https://passionequip.com/.



    With Passion City Online, you can join us every Sunday live at 9:30a and 11:45a, and our gatherings are available on-demand starting at 7p! Join us at https://passioncitychurch.com



    Subscribe to our channel to see more messages from Passion City Church: 

    https://www.youtube.com/passioncitychurch



    Looking for content for your Kids? Subscribe to our Passion Kids Channel:

    https://passion.link/passionkidsonline 



    If you would like to give to our house, visit https://passioncitychurch.com/give/



    Check out Passion's books, music, and more at https://passionresources.com/



    At Passion City Church, we believe that because God has displayed the ultimate sacrifice in Jesus, our response to that in worship must be extravagant. It is our privilege and our created purpose to reflect God’s Glory to Him through our praise, our sacrifice, and our song. 



    Follow Passion City Church: https://www.instagram.com/passioncity/ 

    Follow Louie Giglio: https://www.instagram.com/louiegiglio 

    Passion City Church is a Jesus church with locations in Atlanta and Washington D.C.

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Passion City Church Podcast

    Arrows In The Bow of a Sovereign God - Louie Giglio

    07/20/2026 | 43 mins.
    For a deeper study of God's Word, plus daily resources for your walk with Jesus, visit https://passionequip.com/.



    With Passion City Online, you can join us every Sunday live at 9:30a and 11:45a, and our gatherings are available on-demand starting at 7p! Join us at https://passioncitychurch.com



    Subscribe to our channel to see more messages from Passion City Church: 

    https://www.youtube.com/passioncitychurch



    Looking for content for your Kids? Subscribe to our Passion Kids Channel:

    https://passion.link/passionkidsonline 



    If you would like to give to our house, visit https://passioncitychurch.com/give/



    Check out Passion's books, music, and more at https://passionresources.com/



    At Passion City Church, we believe that because God has displayed the ultimate sacrifice in Jesus, our response to that in worship must be extravagant. It is our privilege and our created purpose to reflect God’s Glory to Him through our praise, our sacrifice, and our song. 



    Follow Passion City Church: https://www.instagram.com/passioncity/ 

    Follow Louie Giglio: https://www.instagram.com/louiegiglio 

    Passion City Church is a Jesus church with locations in Atlanta and Washington D.C.

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Passion City Church Podcast

    Spirit, Not Self - Louie Giglio

    07/13/2026 | 44 mins.
    For a deeper study of God's Word, plus daily resources for your walk with Jesus, visit https://passionequip.com/.



    With Passion City Online, you can join us every Sunday live at 9:30a and 11:45a, and our gatherings are available on-demand starting at 7p! Join us at https://passioncitychurch.com



    Subscribe to our channel to see more messages from Passion City Church: 

    https://www.youtube.com/passioncitychurch



    Looking for content for your Kids? Subscribe to our Passion Kids Channel:

    https://passion.link/passionkidsonline 



    If you would like to give to our house, visit https://passioncitychurch.com/give/



    Check out Passion's books, music, and more at https://passionresources.com/



    At Passion City Church, we believe that because God has displayed the ultimate sacrifice in Jesus, our response to that in worship must be extravagant. It is our privilege and our created purpose to reflect God’s Glory to Him through our praise, our sacrifice, and our song. 



    Follow Passion City Church: https://www.instagram.com/passioncity/ 

    Follow Louie Giglio: https://www.instagram.com/louiegiglio 

    Passion City Church is a Jesus church with locations in Atlanta and Washington D.C.

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Passion City Church Podcast

    Shut The Door - Jonathan Pickens

    07/07/2026 | 35 mins.
    For a deeper study of God's Word, plus daily resources for your walk with Jesus, visit https://passionequip.com/.



    With Passion City Online, you can join us every Sunday live at 9:30a and 11:45a, and our gatherings are available on-demand starting at 7p! Join us at https://passioncitychurch.com



    Subscribe to our channel to see more messages from Passion City Church: 

    https://www.youtube.com/passioncitychurch



    Looking for content for your Kids? Subscribe to our Passion Kids Channel:

    https://passion.link/passionkidsonline 



    If you would like to give to our house, visit https://passioncitychurch.com/give/



    Check out Passion's books, music, and more at https://passionresources.com/



    At Passion City Church, we believe that because God has displayed the ultimate sacrifice in Jesus, our response to that in worship must be extravagant. It is our privilege and our created purpose to reflect God’s Glory to Him through our praise, our sacrifice, and our song. 



    Follow Passion City Church: https://www.instagram.com/passioncity/ 

    Follow Louie Giglio: https://www.instagram.com/louiegiglio 

    Passion City Church is a Jesus church with locations in Atlanta and Washington D.C.

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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