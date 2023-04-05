What Happens When You Die? - Louie Giglio
Pastor Louie helps listeners answer the question, “what happens when we die?” Everyone has considered this humbling question but few have investigated what is the most reliable and coherent answer in the person of Jesus. By drawing attention to the reality of eternity, Pastor Louie urges listeners to be all the more faith-oriented in the life we are given. VERSES // Ecclesiastes 3:2, John 3:16-18, John 5:24-29, Romans 3:23; 6:23, 2 Corinthians 5:6, Philippians 3:21, 1 Corinthians 15:35-54, 1 Thessalonians 4:13-18, Luke 16:19-31, Matthew 25:31-46 —With Passion City Online, you can join us every Sunday live at 9:30a and 11:45a, and our gatherings are available on-demand starting at 7p! Join us at https://passioncitychurch.com — Subscribe to our channel to see more messages from Passion City Church: https://www.youtube.com/passioncitychurch1 — Looking for content for your Kids? Subscribe to our Passion Kids Channel: https://passion.link/passionkidsonline — If you would like to give to our house, visit https://passioncitychurch.com/give/ — Check out Passion's books, music, and more at https://passionresources.com/ — At Passion City Church, we believe that because God has displayed the ultimate sacrifice in Jesus, our response to that in worship must be extravagant. It is our privilege, and our created purpose, to reflect God’s Glory to Him through our praise, our sacrifice, and our song. —Follow Passion City Church: https://www.instagram.com/passioncity/ Follow Louie Giglio: https://www.instagram.com/louiegiglio Passion City Church is a Jesus church with locations in Atlanta and Washington D.C.