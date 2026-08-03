For a deeper study of God's Word, plus daily resources for your walk with Jesus, visit https://passionequip.com/.



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With Passion City Online, you can join us every Sunday live at 9:30a and 11:45a, and our gatherings are available on-demand starting at 7p! Join us at https://passioncitychurch.com



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Subscribe to our channel to see more messages from Passion City Church:



https://www.youtube.com/passioncitychurch



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Looking for content for your Kids? Subscribe to our Passion Kids Channel:



https://passion.link/passionkidsonline



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If you would like to give to our house, visit https://passioncitychurch.com/give/



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Check out Passion's books, music, and more at https://passionresources.com/



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At Passion City Church, we believe that because God has displayed the ultimate sacrifice in Jesus, our response to that in worship must be extravagant. It is our privilege and our created purpose to reflect God’s Glory to Him through our praise, our sacrifice, and our song.



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Follow Passion City Church: https://www.instagram.com/passioncity/



Follow Louie Giglio: https://www.instagram.com/louiegiglio



Passion City Church is a Jesus church with locations in Atlanta and Washington D.C.



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