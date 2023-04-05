What on Earth Are You Doing with Your Life? - Louie Giglio

Pastor Louie challenges listeners by drawing attention to the 'dash' that represents our lives–the tiny mark on gravestones that properly represents the 'mist' of a life we live. Ironically, however, it is the brevity of life that reminds us how precious it is to live and how crucial it is to live for Jesus. VERSES // 2 Peter 3:8-15, Psalm 90:10-12, Psalm 39:4-5, James 4:13-17, Luke 12:14-21