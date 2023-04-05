Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Podcast Passion City Church Podcast
Passion City Church
Messages from Passion City Church, visit us at passioncitychurch.com More
Messages from Passion City Church, visit us at passioncitychurch.com More

  • What on Earth Are You Doing with Your Life? - Louie Giglio
    What on Earth Are You Doing with Your Life? - Louie Giglio
Pastor Louie challenges listeners by drawing attention to the 'dash' that represents our lives–the tiny mark on gravestones that properly represents the 'mist' of a life we live. Ironically, however, it is the brevity of life that reminds us how precious it is to live and how crucial it is to live for Jesus. VERSES // 2 Peter 3:8-15, Psalm 90:10-12, Psalm 39:4-5, James 4:13-17, Luke 12:14-21
4/30/2023
40:30
    4/30/2023
    40:30
  • The Way of Jesus in Our Wants and Desires - Grant Partrick
    The Way of Jesus in Our Wants and Desires - Grant Partrick
Pastor Grant Partrick joins us for THE FIVE, challenging us to take into account what our deepest desire is. He teaches that our values show what we desire, and our desires show in our actions. Specifically relating to our finances, our lives are a reflection of what we love and it cannot be devoted to both God and money. VERSES // Isaiah 26:8, Proverbs 4:23, Matthew 6:19-24, Proverbs 22:7, 1 Timothy 6:6-10, Hebrews 12:11, Psalm 37:4, Psalm 145:16
4/24/2023
36:02
    4/24/2023
    36:02
  • Do Believers in Christ Face Judgment? - Louie Giglio
    Do Believers in Christ Face Judgment? - Louie Giglio
Pastor Louie takes listeners further into a conversation about life and death by addressing the reality of the Great White Throne Judgment. The truth is that believers in Christ will face a post-salvation judgment of their works – not for the sake of admittance into the Kingdom and the presence of God but for the sake of reward. Those who invest in what is earthly will see all their treasure burn up as waste but those who live faithfully, having invested their resources and time into the Kingdom, will reap an eternal reward. VERSES // Revelation 20:11-15, 2 Corinthians 5:6-10, Hebrews 9:27, 1 Corinthians 2:10-15, 2 Corinthians 5:9-21, 2 Timothy 4:6-8
4/23/2023
39:13
    4/23/2023
    39:13
  • What Happens When You Die? - Louie Giglio
    What Happens When You Die? - Louie Giglio
Pastor Louie helps listeners answer the question, "what happens when we die?" Everyone has considered this humbling question but few have investigated what is the most reliable and coherent answer in the person of Jesus. By drawing attention to the reality of eternity, Pastor Louie urges listeners to be all the more faith-oriented in the life we are given. VERSES // Ecclesiastes 3:2, John 3:16-18, John 5:24-29, Romans 3:23; 6:23, 2 Corinthians 5:6, Philippians 3:21, 1 Corinthians 15:35-54, 1 Thessalonians 4:13-18, Luke 16:19-31, Matthew 25:31-46
4/16/2023
43:23
    4/16/2023
    43:23
  • Alive in the Presence of a Holy God - Louie Giglio
    Alive in the Presence of a Holy God - Louie Giglio
Easter Sunday is a powerful reminder of the gift we have in access to a holy God. Pastor Louie shares about "God's terms" to highlight how undeserving we are and how gracious He is in desiring to be in relationship with us. Just as the high priest was—by mercy—able to stand alive in the presence of a holy God, we too have access by the blood of Jesus to a set-apart and glorious God. VERSES // Matthew 27:45-55, Matthew 28:5-7, Genesis 3:21-24, 2 Chronicles 3:14, Exodus 28, Hebrews 10:19-22, John 17:3
4/9/2023
37:05
    4/9/2023
    37:05

About Passion City Church Podcast

Messages from Passion City Church, visit us at passioncitychurch.com
