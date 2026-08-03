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682 episodes
- For a deeper study of God's Word, plus daily resources for your walk with Jesus, visit https://passionequip.com/.
—
With Passion City Online, you can join us every Sunday live at 9:30a and 11:45a, and our gatherings are available on-demand starting at 7p! Join us at https://passioncitychurch.com
—
Subscribe to our channel to see more messages from Passion City Church:
https://www.youtube.com/passioncitychurch
—
Looking for content for your Kids? Subscribe to our Passion Kids Channel:
https://passion.link/passionkidsonline
—
If you would like to give to our house, visit https://passioncitychurch.com/give/
—
Check out Passion's books, music, and more at https://passionresources.com/
—
At Passion City Church, we believe that because God has displayed the ultimate sacrifice in Jesus, our response to that in worship must be extravagant. It is our privilege and our created purpose to reflect God’s Glory to Him through our praise, our sacrifice, and our song.
—
Follow Passion City Church: https://www.instagram.com/passioncity/
Follow Louie Giglio: https://www.instagram.com/louiegiglio
Passion City Church is a Jesus church with locations in Atlanta and Washington D.C.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- For a deeper study of God's Word, plus daily resources for your walk with Jesus, visit https://passionequip.com/.
—
With Passion City Online, you can join us every Sunday live at 9:30a and 11:45a, and our gatherings are available on-demand starting at 7p! Join us at https://passioncitychurch.com
—
Subscribe to our channel to see more messages from Passion City Church:
https://www.youtube.com/passioncitychurch
—
Looking for content for your Kids? Subscribe to our Passion Kids Channel:
https://passion.link/passionkidsonline
—
If you would like to give to our house, visit https://passioncitychurch.com/give/
—
Check out Passion's books, music, and more at https://passionresources.com/
—
At Passion City Church, we believe that because God has displayed the ultimate sacrifice in Jesus, our response to that in worship must be extravagant. It is our privilege and our created purpose to reflect God’s Glory to Him through our praise, our sacrifice, and our song.
—
Follow Passion City Church: https://www.instagram.com/passioncity/
Follow Louie Giglio: https://www.instagram.com/louiegiglio
Passion City Church is a Jesus church with locations in Atlanta and Washington D.C.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- For a deeper study of God's Word, plus daily resources for your walk with Jesus, visit https://passionequip.com/.
—
With Passion City Online, you can join us every Sunday live at 9:30a and 11:45a, and our gatherings are available on-demand starting at 7p! Join us at https://passioncitychurch.com
—
Subscribe to our channel to see more messages from Passion City Church:
https://www.youtube.com/passioncitychurch
—
Looking for content for your Kids? Subscribe to our Passion Kids Channel:
https://passion.link/passionkidsonline
—
If you would like to give to our house, visit https://passioncitychurch.com/give/
—
Check out Passion's books, music, and more at https://passionresources.com/
—
At Passion City Church, we believe that because God has displayed the ultimate sacrifice in Jesus, our response to that in worship must be extravagant. It is our privilege and our created purpose to reflect God’s Glory to Him through our praise, our sacrifice, and our song.
—
Follow Passion City Church: https://www.instagram.com/passioncity/
Follow Louie Giglio: https://www.instagram.com/louiegiglio
Passion City Church is a Jesus church with locations in Atlanta and Washington D.C.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- For a deeper study of God's Word, plus daily resources for your walk with Jesus, visit https://passionequip.com/.
—
With Passion City Online, you can join us every Sunday live at 9:30a and 11:45a, and our gatherings are available on-demand starting at 7p! Join us at https://passioncitychurch.com
—
Subscribe to our channel to see more messages from Passion City Church:
https://www.youtube.com/passioncitychurch
—
Looking for content for your Kids? Subscribe to our Passion Kids Channel:
https://passion.link/passionkidsonline
—
If you would like to give to our house, visit https://passioncitychurch.com/give/
—
Check out Passion's books, music, and more at https://passionresources.com/
—
At Passion City Church, we believe that because God has displayed the ultimate sacrifice in Jesus, our response to that in worship must be extravagant. It is our privilege and our created purpose to reflect God’s Glory to Him through our praise, our sacrifice, and our song.
—
Follow Passion City Church: https://www.instagram.com/passioncity/
Follow Louie Giglio: https://www.instagram.com/louiegiglio
Passion City Church is a Jesus church with locations in Atlanta and Washington D.C.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- For a deeper study of God's Word, plus daily resources for your walk with Jesus, visit https://passionequip.com/.
—
With Passion City Online, you can join us every Sunday live at 9:30a and 11:45a, and our gatherings are available on-demand starting at 7p! Join us at https://passioncitychurch.com
—
Subscribe to our channel to see more messages from Passion City Church:
https://www.youtube.com/passioncitychurch
—
Looking for content for your Kids? Subscribe to our Passion Kids Channel:
https://passion.link/passionkidsonline
—
If you would like to give to our house, visit https://passioncitychurch.com/give/
—
Check out Passion's books, music, and more at https://passionresources.com/
—
At Passion City Church, we believe that because God has displayed the ultimate sacrifice in Jesus, our response to that in worship must be extravagant. It is our privilege and our created purpose to reflect God’s Glory to Him through our praise, our sacrifice, and our song.
—
Follow Passion City Church: https://www.instagram.com/passioncity/
Follow Louie Giglio: https://www.instagram.com/louiegiglio
Passion City Church is a Jesus church with locations in Atlanta and Washington D.C.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About Passion City Church Podcast
Messages from Passion City Church, visit us at passioncitychurch.comPodcast website
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