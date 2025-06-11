In this episode of The Grove Podcast, Shelley Giglio sits down with the legendary CeCe Winans — the best-selling female gospel artist of all time — for a heartfelt conversation about legacy, surrender, and what it really means to live a life marked by Jesus.CeCe’s voice and influence have shaped generations of worshippers, but it’s her deep love for Jesus and her desire to reflect Him clearly that shines most. She shares honestly about the challenge of dying to self, the joy of walking humbly with God, and the kind of legacy she hopes to leave — not of fame or applause, but pure faith in Jesus. Whether you’re in a season of building, leading, parenting, or simply learning how to abide, CeCe’s words will stir your heart toward a legacy that reflects Christ.The Grove is an extension of all God is doing here at Passion City Church in Atlanta, Georgia, to serve and care for women everywhere. To learn more, follow us on Instagram @pcc_thegrove or visit thegroveonline.com to get connected.
--------
23:39
Cultivating Your Core :: Alex Seeley
In this episode of The Grove Podcast, Shelley Giglio sits down with our friend Alex Seeley — co-founder and lead pastor of The Belonging Co in Nashville — for a powerful and honest conversation about uniqueness, leadership, and the beauty of following Jesus wholeheartedly.Together, they dive into what it really means to lead in a way that reflects the heart of God — not through platforms, but through shepherding, discipleship, and community. Alex shares from her own journey in ministry, offering wisdom on embracing your God-given identity, navigating hurt, staying faithful in your calling, and even a few honest thoughts on parenting.This conversation is full of truth, grace, and encouragement — and it ends with a beautiful prayer for healing, courage, and a renewed passion to love and lead like Jesus.The Grove is an extension of all God is doing here at Passion City Church in Atlanta, Georgia to serve and care for women everywhere. To learn more follow us on Instagram @pcc_thegrove or visit us at thegroveonline.com to get plugged in today.
--------
42:09
Slow Burn: The Work and Wonder of the Wait :: DawnCheré Wilkerson
In this episode of The Grove Podcast, we’re joined by our friend DawnCheré Wilkerson, co-lead pastor of Vous Church in Miami alongside her husband, Rich. Known for her joy, authenticity, and deep love for Jesus, DawnCheré brings a tender and timely word on the topic of waiting.She sits down with Shelley Giglio to share honestly about what it means to wait well—from navigating long stretches of uncertainty, to staying obedient when life takes unexpected turns, to choosing joy even when the answers don’t make sense. DawnCheré also opens up about her own infertility journey and how it helped shape the message of her new book, Slow Burn. This conversation is full of gentle encouragement, real-life wisdom, and a beautiful reminder that God is at work—even in the waiting.The Grove is an extension of all God is doing here at Passion City Church in Atlanta, Georgia to serve and care for women everywhere. To learn more follow us on Instagram @pcc_thegrove or visit us at thegroveonline.com to get plugged in today.
--------
43:08
Deeply Rooted (Part 2) :: Shelley Giglio, Daniele Flickinger, Courtney Pray Duke, Susan Robinson
A conversation held live at The Grove on October 4, 2024, continues with Shelley Giglio, Visionary of The Grove, Daniele Flickinger, Director of Grove + Flourish, and Susan Robinson and Courtney Pray Duke, Grove Leadership Team members, who have all been vital leaders in building this community of women as an extension of all God is doing in and through Passion City Church. In this episode, Shelley leads another profound discussion with Daniele, Courtney, and Susan to encourage women of God to lean into His Word in various seasons of life in motherhood, grief, and forgiveness. They share testimonies of radical faith and healing through every mountain and valley circumstance while sharing encouragement around the power of having a strong, personal relationship with Scripture. If you desire to be rooted in Scripture and grow in deeper community with women in Atlanta, GA then consider being a part of The Grove Collective: A Bible Study on How to Flourish. This Bible Study is a bi-weekly opportunity for women to be rooted in The Word of God and grow in their walk with Jesus together. Available at all Passion City Church Atlanta locations. Learn more at thegroveonline.com/collective.The Grove is an extension of all God is doing here at Passion City Church in Atlanta, Georgia to serve and care for women everywhere. To learn more follow us on Instagram @pcc_thegrove or visit us at thegroveonline.com to get plugged in today.
--------
51:18
Deeply Rooted (Part 1) :: Shelley Giglio, Daniele Flickinger, Courtney Pray Duke, Susan Robinson
A conversation held live at The Grove on October 4, 2024, Shelley Giglio, Visionary of The Grove, Daniele Flickinger, Director of Grove + Flourish, and Susan Robinson and Courtney Pray Duke, Grove Leadership Team members, have all been vital leaders in building this community of women as an extension of all God is doing in and through Passion City Church. Kicking off Year 12 of The Grove, they come together to share the power of remaining rooted in The Word of God through a growing knowledge and understanding of the truth it offers us. In this episode, Shelley leads a profound discussion with Daniele, Courtney, and Susan to encourage women of God to enjoy His Word for themselves. They share testimonies of radical faith and healing even in the trenches of life circumstances while sharing encouragement around the power of having a strong, personal relationship with Scripture. As incredible women of God, these ladies share with us their experiences of spiritual growth in keeping biblical truth as their foundation.If you desire to be rooted in Scripture and grow in deeper community with women in Atlanta, GA then consider being a part of The Grove Collective: A Bible Study on How to Flourish. This Bible Study is a bi-weekly opportunity for women to be rooted in The Word of God and grow in their walk with Jesus together. Available at all Passion City Church Atlanta locations. Learn more at thegroveonline.com/collective.The Grove is an extension of all God is doing here at Passion City Church in Atlanta, Georgia to serve and care for women everywhere. To learn more follow us on Instagram @pcc_thegrove or visit us at thegroveonline.com to get plugged in today.
Streaming from Passion City Church, the Grove Podcast is designed to encourage women to become ROOTED in the unfailing Word of God, to choose to FLOURISH where we’re planted, to walk in FREEDOM in Christ and truly live, and to offer our lives as SHADE to the people who intersect our paths in our city. The Grove Podcast is hosted by Shelley Giglio and other women of The Grove.