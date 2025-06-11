Deeply Rooted (Part 1) :: Shelley Giglio, Daniele Flickinger, Courtney Pray Duke, Susan Robinson

A conversation held live at The Grove on October 4, 2024, Shelley Giglio, Visionary of The Grove, Daniele Flickinger, Director of Grove + Flourish, and Susan Robinson and Courtney Pray Duke, Grove Leadership Team members, have all been vital leaders in building this community of women as an extension of all God is doing in and through Passion City Church. Kicking off Year 12 of The Grove, they come together to share the power of remaining rooted in The Word of God through a growing knowledge and understanding of the truth it offers us. In this episode, Shelley leads a profound discussion with Daniele, Courtney, and Susan to encourage women of God to enjoy His Word for themselves. They share testimonies of radical faith and healing even in the trenches of life circumstances while sharing encouragement around the power of having a strong, personal relationship with Scripture. As incredible women of God, these ladies share with us their experiences of spiritual growth in keeping biblical truth as their foundation.If you desire to be rooted in Scripture and grow in deeper community with women in Atlanta, GA then consider being a part of The Grove Collective: A Bible Study on How to Flourish. This Bible Study is a bi-weekly opportunity for women to be rooted in The Word of God and grow in their walk with Jesus together. Available at all Passion City Church Atlanta locations. Learn more at thegroveonline.com/collective.The Grove is an extension of all God is doing here at Passion City Church in Atlanta, Georgia to serve and care for women everywhere. To learn more follow us on Instagram @pcc_thegrove or visit us at thegroveonline.com to get plugged in today.