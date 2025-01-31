Trailer: Welcome to Heal 2 Feel with Liat Gerszt & Mercedes Javid!

Trailer: Welcome to Heal 2 Feel with Liat Gerszt and Mercedes Javid the podcast where we dive into all things health, wellness, and spirituality—think Reiki, hypnotherapy, near-death experiences, and mastering your mindset. I'm Liat and I've always been fascinated with life after death, past lives, psychics, healers, and holistic health . I love spreading this knowledge and have a passion for helping people dive deep into their root causes of pain and break free from self limiting beliefs to transform their lives And I'm MJ—a reality star turned wife, mother, and real estate agent—jumping headfirst into the world of self-care, searching for sanity… all while still bringing the fun and keeping things a little unpredictable in true "MJ" form! I'm open to trying all of this, but if it doesn't come with a side of champagne, I have questions!We're bringing in top experts in health and wellness—plus some fascinating and famous guests to share their stories, struggles, and secrets to feeling their best, all while keeping it fun and full of laughs! And let's be real… we may spill a little behind-the-scenes celebrity gossip that you won't want to miss. Get ready for expert insights, raw conversations, and plenty of laughs along the way. We're diving into it all—one deep breath, a little laughter, and a lot of fun along the way. Heal 2 Feel—coming soon. Subscribe now and let's start this journey together! Let's do it. But fair warning—I'm bringing snacks and a little tea to spill.