Women of the Word: How to Study the Bible with Jen Wilkin

Crossway
In this 10-week podcast, author Jen Wilkin shares basic strategies, practical tips, and helpful encouragement for Bible study that transforms both the mind and ...
  • Season 2 Listener Q&A
    In this special bonus episode, Jen Wilkin answers the questions that listeners have sent in about studying the Bible. Jen Wilkin is a Bible teacher from Dallas, Texas. As an advocate for biblical literacy, she has organized and led studies for women in home, church, and parachurch contexts and authored several books, including the best seller 'Women of the Word: How to Study the Bible with Both Our Hearts and Our Minds' on which this podcast is based.
    23:22
  • How Do I Read Scripture in a Christ-Centered Way?
    In this final episode, Jen Wilkin brings all that we have discussed this season to share what it looks like to truly read Scripture in a Christ-centered way. Jen Wilkin is a Bible teacher from Dallas, Texas. As an advocate for biblical literacy, she has organized and led studies for women in home, church, and parachurch contexts and authored several books, including the best seller 'Women of the Word: How to Study the Bible with Both Our Hearts and Our Minds' on which this podcast is based.
    22:32
  • What Are Megathemes?
    In this episode, Jen Wilkin walks through the mega themes of wisdom vs. folly and two or three witnesses. Jen Wilkin is a Bible teacher from Dallas, Texas. As an advocate for biblical literacy, she has organized and led studies for women in home, church, and parachurch contexts and authored several books, including the best seller 'Women of the Word: How to Study the Bible with Both Our Hearts and Our Minds' on which this podcast is based.
    25:34
  • What Are Biblical Covenants and Why Do They Matter?
    In this episode, Jen Wilkin walks through the covenants found in the Bible and how they can transform our understanding of Scripture. Jen Wilkin is a Bible teacher from Dallas, Texas. As an advocate for biblical literacy, she has organized and led studies for women in home, church, and parachurch contexts and authored several books, including the best seller 'Women of the Word: How to Study the Bible with Both Our Hearts and Our Minds' on which this podcast is based.
    20:51
  • What Is Biblical Typology?
    In this episode, Jen Wilkin unpacks what biblical typology is and how it can transform our understanding of Scripture. Jen Wilkin is a Bible teacher from Dallas, Texas. As an advocate for biblical literacy, she has organized and led studies for women in home, church, and parachurch contexts and authored several books, including the best seller 'Women of the Word: How to Study the Bible with Both Our Hearts and Our Minds' on which this podcast is based.
    25:05

About Women of the Word: How to Study the Bible with Jen Wilkin

In this 10-week podcast, author Jen Wilkin shares basic strategies, practical tips, and helpful encouragement for Bible study that transforms both the mind and the heart.
