Women of the Word: How to Study the Bible with Jen Wilkin

In this special bonus episode, Jen Wilkin answers the questions that listeners have sent in about studying the Bible.
Jen Wilkin is a Bible teacher from Dallas, Texas. As an advocate for biblical literacy, she has organized and led studies for women in home, church, and parachurch contexts and authored several books, including the best seller 'Women of the Word: How to Study the Bible with Both Our Hearts and Our Minds' on which this podcast is based.
❖ Check out Jen Wilkin's other books:
'In His Image: 10 Ways God Calls Us to Reflect His Character'
'None Like Him: 10 Ways God Is Different from Us (and Why That's a Good Thing)'
'Ten Words to Live By: Delighting in and Doing What God Commands'
--------
23:22
How Do I Read Scripture in a Christ-Centered Way?
In this final episode, Jen Wilkin brings all that we have discussed this season to share what it looks like to truly read Scripture in a Christ-centered way.
--------
22:32
What Are Megathemes?
In this episode, Jen Wilkin walks through the mega themes of wisdom vs. folly and two or three witnesses.
--------
25:34
What Are Biblical Covenants and Why Do They Matter?
In this episode, Jen Wilkin walks through the covenants found in the Bible and how they can transform our understanding of Scripture.
--------
20:51
What Is Biblical Typology?
In this episode, Jen Wilkin unpacks what biblical typology is and how it can transform our understanding of Scripture.
Jen Wilkin is a Bible teacher from Dallas, Texas. As an advocate for biblical literacy, she has organized and led studies for women in home, church, and parachurch contexts and authored several books, including the best seller 'Women of the Word: How to Study the Bible with Both Our Hearts and Our Minds' on which this podcast is based.
❖ To hear more from Jen Wilkin on typology, check out this talk she did with TGC about the significance of the serpent on the pole referenced in Numbers 21 that foreshadows Christ.
