Women of the Word: How to Study the Bible with Jen Wilkin

What Are Biblical Covenants and Why Do They Matter?

In this episode, Jen Wilkin walks through the covenants found in the Bible and how they can transform our understanding of Scripture. Jen Wilkin is a Bible teacher from Dallas, Texas. As an advocate for biblical literacy, she has organized and led studies for women in home, church, and parachurch contexts and authored several books, including the best seller 'Women of the Word: How to Study the Bible with Both Our Hearts and Our Minds' on which this podcast is based. ❖ Check out Jen Wilkin's other books: 'In His Image: 10 Ways God Calls Us to Reflect His Character' 'None Like Him: 10 Ways God Is Different from Us (and Why That's a Good Thing)' 'Ten Words to Live By: Delighting in and Doing What God Commands'