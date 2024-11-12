Think of it like a mixtape: An interview with Isaac Fitzgerald

This week, I chat with Isaac Fitzgerald, the author of Dirtbag, Massachusetts and Pen & Ink, known for his compelling non-fiction and memoir writing. As we chat about the fascinating differences (and similarities) between writing fiction and non-fiction, Isaac shares his heartfelt insights on the art of personal storytelling, and even gives a step-by-step guide to creating the perfect mixtape—because storytelling isn't just for the page. :)