No risk-it, no biscuit: An interview with Alex Edelman
It’s the end of Season 2, so here is a bonus episode! This week, I chat with Alex Edelman, the comedian and writer behind the Tony and Emmy-winning show Just for Us. Alex gives us a behind-the-scenes look at how he crafts long-form shows, shares the tricky balance of blending humor with grief, and talks about the challenges and joys of being the subject of his own work.
--------
47:53
Never planned to be scary: An interview with R. L. Stine
This week, I chat with the legendary R.L. Stine, the mastermind behind over 300 books, including the iconic Goosebumps series. Known for his spine-tingling plot twists, R.L. shares a surprising twist of his own—none of what’s happened in his extraordinary career was ever really his idea. From spooky tales to unexpected turns in his journey, we explore the quirky moments that shaped the author who continues to delight and thrill new generations of readers.
--------
22:13
Personal time machine: An interview with Cassandra Clare
This week, I chat with Cassandra Clare, author of the beloved Shadowhunter Chronicles series and Sword Catcher. Cassandra dives into the intricate world-building that defines her fantasy novels, shares her thoughts on crafting compelling character relationships, and talks about the surprising places she finds seeds of inspiration.
--------
42:39
The irritating interruptions of real life: An interview with Sabaa Tahir
This week, I chat with the bestselling Sabaa Tahir, author of All My Rage and her latest, Heir. Sabaa discusses the big, thought-provoking questions she explores through her stories, weaving powerful themes of identity and connection. She also shares how she discovers the best version of a story and delights us with a peek at her unexpected talent of mimicking animal sounds.
--------
45:41
Think of it like a mixtape: An interview with Isaac Fitzgerald
This week, I chat with Isaac Fitzgerald, the author of Dirtbag, Massachusetts and Pen & Ink, known for his compelling non-fiction and memoir writing. As we chat about the fascinating differences (and similarities) between writing fiction and non-fiction, Isaac shares his heartfelt insights on the art of personal storytelling, and even gives a step-by-step guide to creating the perfect mixtape—because storytelling isn't just for the page. :)
V. E. Schwab here! I’m the author of The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, the Shades of Magic series, Vicious, and more. Join me here as I chat with fellow successful authors about their origin stories, creative processes, work-life balance, and how they bring the stories you love to life. We’ll dive into the many paths from that first spark of an idea to the final page of a book, because there’s no one right way to write—just the way that works for you. Whether you’re an aspiring writer or simply a lover of stories, join us as we explore the craft (and magic) of story telling.