FRAMES Photography Podcast

FRAMES Magazine
This photography podcast is brought to you by FRAMES - quarterly printed photography magazine.
  • Mark Edward Harris
    In today's episode, W. Scott Olsen talks to Mark Edward Harris, a renowned travel and documentary photographer known for his compelling visual storytelling across diverse cultures and environments, capturing everything from remote destinations to intimate human experiences.Click here to visit Mark's website.This podcast is brought to you by FRAMES, a high-quality quarterly printed photography magazine, and its accompanying international photography membership.Find out more and join FRAMES here.
    --------  
    51:16
  • Matt Jacob
    In today's episode, W. Scott Olsen talks to Matt Jacob, a renowned cultural portrait photographer and host of The MOOD Podcast.Click here to visit Matt's website.This podcast is brought to you by FRAMES, a high-quality quarterly printed photography magazine, and its accompanying international photography membership.Find out more and join FRAMES here.
    --------  
    56:27
  • Kay Gibbons Buckwell
    In today's episode, W. Scott Olsen talks to Kay Gibbons Buckwell, an Australian fine-art photographer based in Geelong, Victoria, known for her distinctive and mindful approach to capturing beauty in everyday details.Click here to visit Kay' website.This podcast is brought to you by FRAMES, a high-quality quarterly printed photography magazine, and its accompanying international photography membership.Find out more and join FRAMES here.
    --------  
    54:52
  • Thomas Heaton
    In today's episode, W. Scott Olsen talks to Thomas Heaton, a UK-based landscape photographer renowned for his captivating images that beautifully capture the essence of the natural world. Click here to visit Thomas' website.This podcast is brought to you by FRAMES, a high-quality quarterly printed photography magazine, and its accompanying international photography membership.Find out more and join FRAMES here.
    --------  
    55:17
  • Bill Armstrong
    In today's episode, W. Scott Olsen talks to Bill Armstrong, a New York-based fine art photographer renowned for his "Infinity" series.Click here to visit Bill's website.This podcast is brought to you by FRAMES, a high-quality quarterly printed photography magazine, and its accompanying international photography membership.Find out more and join FRAMES here.
    --------  
    45:44

This photography podcast is brought to you by FRAMES - quarterly printed photography magazine.
