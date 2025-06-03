From Friendships to Flatware: Navigating Relationships and the Dinner Table
This week's Freedom Formula unpacks the levels of friendship, how to recognize them, and why they matter. During Tea Time, Carla and Michelle share their thoughts on listener questions. The Etiquette segment walks through formal dining basics: which utensil to use, BMW, and napkin etiquette.
47:55
From Survival To Freedom: Living In The Pink Zone
In this episode of Really Feminine, during Carla's Freedom Formula, we explore the difference between living in the Pink Zone (freedom) versus the Red Zone (survival). During Tea Time, Carla and Michelle answer the listener's questions about how to tell a friend they have halitosis and address a mom struggling to connect with her daughter. In our Etiquette segment, we dive into the art of hosting, what makes someone a gracious host, how to make guests feel special, and the etiquette around receiving help or gifts.
The Really Feminine Podcast — where Carla Shellis, joined by Michelle, answers all of your questions about everyday etiquette, hosting tips, emotional etiquette, and so much more. Each episode includes Tea Time, a special segment where you send in your questions, and we spill the tea with advice and insights to help you live gracefully and confidently.Tune in for practical guidance, heartfelt conversations, and a touch of feminine charm.