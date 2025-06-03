From Survival To Freedom: Living In The Pink Zone

In this episode of Really Feminine, during Carla's Freedom Formula, we explore the difference between living in the Pink Zone (freedom) versus the Red Zone (survival). During Tea Time, Carla and Michelle answer the listener's questions about how to tell a friend they have halitosis and address a mom struggling to connect with her daughter. In our Etiquette segment, we dive into the art of hosting, what makes someone a gracious host, how to make guests feel special, and the etiquette around receiving help or gifts.