When one stream flows into another, the two chart a new course for the future — together. Written by T. Edward Nickens Listen as the pages of the magazine come to life in the Storytellers podcast, a new series featuring the voices of six Our State writers, including Editor in Chief Elizabeth Hudson. Each podcast episode features a writer reading their column aloud, allowing each distinct voice to shine. You can experience Our State wherever you go — in the car, on your walk, or while cooking dinner.
--------
8:03
North Carolina, Noted - Sacred Soul
The poignant voices of gospel music seem to rise from the soil of eastern North Carolina. The genre's lineage is as rooted to the land as the crops growing in its fields. Written by Mark Kemp
--------
7:46
Hidden History - Fields of Honor
A historic Rose Bowl pitted Duke University against Oregon State in Durham. Then, in the dark days of World War II, those same football players — and a legendary coach — joined forces to fight for freedom. Written by Brad Campbell
--------
11:31
A Taste of Our State - Digging Deep
Memories of spuds are firmly rooted in one chef's mind, just like the Watauga County potatoes she once unearthed. Written by Sheri Castle
--------
6:33
North Carolina, Naturally - The Sound of Wild Ice
In winter, when the weather is just right, water turns ethereally symphonic — if you stop to listen. Written by Eleanor Spicer Rice
