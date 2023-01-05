Helping Writers Become Authors Helping Writers Become Authors
K.M. Weiland
Helping Writers Become Authors provides writers help in summoning inspiration, crafting solid characters, outlining and structuring novels, and polishing prose....
Helping Writers Become Authors provides writers help in summoning inspiration, crafting solid characters, outlining and structuring novels, and polishing prose.
Ep. 623: The Backstory Drip (Backstory Techniques, Pt. 3 of 3)
Discover the versatile and effective technique of the backstory drip by learning four techniques for revealing backstory in your story.
Ep. 622: Backstory-as-Story vs. Alternating Timelines (Backstory Techniques, Pt. 2 of 3)
Backstory techniques are crucial to the success of any story. Backstory-as-story and alternating timelines are two possible approaches.
Ep. 621: Prologues vs. Flashbacks (Backstory Techniques, Pt. 1 of 3)
Learn how to use four specific backstory techniques to share character histories with your audience, starting with prologues and flashbacks.
Ep. 620: How Archetypes Changed My Life and My Writing
When "good writing" strikes its steel upon the flint of archetypes, there is a sudden unity of truth between author and reader.
Ep. 619: Here Are Two Ways to Write Organic Themes
Learn how organic themes arise from plot (and vice versa) and specifically how to recognize five important elements of an organic theme.
About Helping Writers Become Authors
Helping Writers Become Authors provides writers help in summoning inspiration, crafting solid characters, outlining and structuring novels, and polishing prose. Learn how to write a book and edit it into a story agents will buy and readers will love. (Music intro by Kevin MacLeod.)
