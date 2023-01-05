Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
K.M. Weiland
Helping Writers Become Authors provides writers help in summoning inspiration, crafting solid characters, outlining and structuring novels, and polishing prose.... More

  • Ep. 623: The Backstory Drip (Backstory Techniques, Pt. 3 of 3)
    Discover the versatile and effective technique of the backstory drip by learning four techniques for revealing backstory in your story.
    5/1/2023
    18:18
  • Ep. 622: Backstory-as-Story vs. Alternating Timelines (Backstory Techniques, Pt. 2 of 3)
    Backstory techniques are crucial to the success of any story. Backstory-as-story and alternating timelines are two possible approaches.
    4/24/2023
    16:18
  • Ep. 621: Prologues vs. Flashbacks (Backstory Techniques, Pt. 1 of 3)
    Learn how to use four specific backstory techniques to share character histories with your audience, starting with prologues and flashbacks.
    4/17/2023
    17:20
  • Ep. 620: How Archetypes Changed My Life and My Writing
    When "good writing" strikes its steel upon the flint of archetypes, there is a sudden unity of truth between author and reader.
    3/27/2023
    18:08
  • Ep. 619: Here Are Two Ways to Write Organic Themes
    Learn how organic themes arise from plot (and vice versa) and specifically how to recognize five important elements of an organic theme.
    3/20/2023
    20:35

Helping Writers Become Authors provides writers help in summoning inspiration, crafting solid characters, outlining and structuring novels, and polishing prose. Learn how to write a book and edit it into a story agents will buy and readers will love. (Music intro by Kevin MacLeod.)
