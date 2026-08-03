What does orthodox Christian doctrine look like when the world it inhabits has become almost unrecognizable: when humanoid robots are household appliances, when the moon has a colony with no ordained minister, and when warfare is waged by AI drones? The hosts are handed a set of surprise hypothetical scenarios set in a possible future and work through them in real time, imagining the challenges in pastoral ministry and theology that might face us in the not-so-distant future.



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