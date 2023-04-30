Do all paths lead to God? Is the Bible history or mythology? Are we saved by grace or good works? Featuring conversations with Christians from a variety traditi... More
What are the Means of Grace?
When new converts are brought into the church, they are often loaded up with the need to read the Bible, pray, practice repentance, and get into the community—but equally vital to spiritual health is a right understanding of and participation in the means of grace. In this episode of White Horse Inn, hosts Michael Horton, Justin Holcomb, Bob Hiller, and Walter Strickland discuss how the means of grace are used for our sanctification and why they are central to life and identity in the church.
5/28/2023
37:55
What Is the Lord’s Supper?
Christ instituted the Lord’s Supper and commanded the church to “do this in remembrance of me.” But why? In this episode of White Horse Inn, hosts Michael Horton, Justin Holcomb, Bob Hiller, and Walter Strickland compare the unique views of the Lutheran, Baptist, Reformed, and Anglican traditions of this sacrament and what it means to participate in our union with Christ by “eating his body and drinking his blood.”
5/21/2023
41:36
What Is Baptism?
From his own baptism by John the Baptist to his last commission to his followers to go and make disciples from all nations, Jesus’s ministry is marked by this sacrament. But what does it mean? What are its biblical origins? And who should receive it? In this episode of White Horse Inn, hosts Michael Horton, Justin Holcomb, Bob Hiller, and Walter Strickland discuss the traditional Roman Catholic, Lutheran, Baptist, and Reformed views on the sacrament of baptism.
5/14/2023
46:13
What Is a Sacrament?
What are the differences between Reformational, Roman Catholic, and Anabaptist sacramental views? And what are sacraments for? In this episode of White Horse Inn, hosts Michael Horton, Justin Holcomb, Bob Hiller, and Walter Strickland discuss the common impressions and misconceptions of the sacraments in a society prone toward unmediated spirituality.
5/7/2023
41:06
How Will the World End?
Soteriology precedes eschatology—but how? And what will the judgment of the risen Christ look like? In this episode of White Horse Inn, hosts Michael Horton, Justin Holcomb, Bob Hiller, and Walter Strickland examine different views of the end times as they consider our hopeful future—one where the work of Christ finally culminates in the new heavens and new earth.
