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White Horse Inn

Michael Horton, Justin Holcomb, Bob Hiller, Walter R. Strickland II
ChristianityHistory
White Horse Inn
Latest episode

256 episodes

  • White Horse Inn

    How to Talk to Two Different Kinds of Skeptics

    08/02/2026 | 48 mins.
    Michael Horton, Bob Hiller, Justin Holcomb, and Walter Strickland respond to clips from Steven Bartlett's Diary of a CEO podcast and historian Tom Holland—two different skeptics interested in the Christian faith from different angles—and ask what a faithful and charitable response to each of them might look like.
    PARTNER WITH US
    Upon becoming a partner you will receive two incredible books: Ordinary and Core Christianity by Dr. Michael Horton. We believe these resources will serve as an aid in helping  you understand the core tenants of the Christian faith and find joy in your every walk with Christ.
    FOLLOW US
    YouTube | Instagram | X/Twitter | Facebook | Newsletter
    WHO WE ARE
    Sola Media serves today's global church by producing resources for reformation grounded in the historic Christian faith. For over thirty-five years, Sola has walked alongside Christians in their faith, pointing away from novelty and ourselves, and toward Christ and his gospel as proclaimed in the Scriptures, articulated in the ancient Christian Creeds, and summarized in the confessions of the Protestant Reformation.
    Learn more: https://solamedia.org/
  • White Horse Inn

    What Secular People Get Right (and Wrong) About Jesus and the Bible

    07/26/2026 | 38 mins.
    People who would never set foot in a church are saying they believe Jesus's Sermon on the Mount, skeptics who reject the resurrection will defend the ethics of Jesus, and across the internet people are fascinated by the Nephilim, the Antichrist, and the Book of Enoch. Michael Horton, Bob Hiller, Walter Strickland, and Justin Holcomb look into the phenomenon of secular interest in the Bible and why it almost always ignores the gospel.
    FREE DOWNLOAD OF JUSTIFICATION & SANCTIFICATION 
    A clear introduction to justification and sanctification. Learn how Protestants and Catholics differ on the gospel and why it matters.
    FOLLOW US
    YouTube | Instagram | X/Twitter | Facebook | Newsletter
    WHO WE ARE
    Sola Media serves today's global church by producing resources for reformation grounded in the historic Christian faith. For over thirty-five years, Sola has walked alongside Christians in their faith, pointing away from novelty and ourselves, and toward Christ and his gospel as proclaimed in the Scriptures, articulated in the ancient Christian Creeds, and summarized in the confessions of the Protestant Reformation.
    Learn more: https://solamedia.org/
  • White Horse Inn

    The Theology of the Future: 6 Scenarios the Church Needs to Prepare For

    07/19/2026 | 47 mins.
    What does orthodox Christian doctrine look like when the world it inhabits has become almost unrecognizable: when humanoid robots are household appliances, when the moon has a colony with no ordained minister, and when warfare is waged by AI drones? The hosts are handed a set of surprise hypothetical scenarios set in a possible future and work through them in real time, imagining the challenges in pastoral ministry and theology that might face us in the not-so-distant future.
     
    GET YOUR FREE SOLA NEWSPAPER
    A quarterly print publication featuring articles on theology, the historic creeds and confessions, and reflections for the Christian life, delivered straight to your mailbox. For free.
    FOLLOW US
    YouTube | Instagram | X/Twitter | Facebook | Newsletter
    WHO WE ARE
    Sola Media serves today's global church by producing resources for reformation grounded in the historic Christian faith. For over thirty-five years, Sola has walked alongside Christians in their faith, pointing away from novelty and ourselves, and toward Christ and his gospel as proclaimed in the Scriptures, articulated in the ancient Christian Creeds, and summarized in the confessions of the Protestant Reformation.
    Learn more: https://solamedia.org/
  • White Horse Inn

    The Theology of Christopher Nolan

    07/12/2026 | 45 mins.
    Can we trust our own minds, do we need to mimic a hero or be redeemed, and is love something more than a useful evolutionary accident? Michael Horton, Bob Hiller, Walter Strickland, and Justin Holcomb journey through Christopher Nolan's filmography to uncover a variety of recurring theological and philosophical themes.
    GET YOUR FREE SOLA NEWSPAPER
    A quarterly print publication featuring articles on theology, the historic creeds and confessions, and reflections for the Christian life, delivered straight to your mailbox. For free.
    FOLLOW US
    YouTube | Instagram | X/Twitter | Facebook | Newsletter
    WHO WE ARE
    Sola Media serves today's global church by producing resources for reformation grounded in the historic Christian faith. For over thirty-five years, Sola has walked alongside Christians in their faith, pointing away from novelty and ourselves, and toward Christ and his gospel as proclaimed in the Scriptures, articulated in the ancient Christian Creeds, and summarized in the confessions of the Protestant Reformation.
    Learn more: https://solamedia.org/
  • White Horse Inn

    The History of Protestant Denominations in Early America

    07/05/2026 | 49 mins.
    In honor of the 250th anniversary of the founding of America, Michael Horton, Bob Hiller, Walter Strickland, and Justin Holcomb explore the history of how their Reformational traditions (Reformed, Baptist, Lutheran, and Anglican) found their way to the United States.
    GET YOUR FREE SOLA NEWSPAPER
    A quarterly print publication featuring articles on theology, the historic creeds and confessions, and reflections for the Christian life, delivered straight to your mailbox. For free.
    FOLLOW US
    YouTube | Instagram | X/Twitter | Facebook | Newsletter
    WHO WE ARE
    Sola Media serves today's global church by producing resources for reformation grounded in the historic Christian faith. For over thirty-five years, Sola has walked alongside Christians in their faith, pointing away from novelty and ourselves, and toward Christ and his gospel as proclaimed in the Scriptures, articulated in the ancient Christian Creeds, and summarized in the confessions of the Protestant Reformation.
    Learn more: https://solamedia.org/
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About White Horse Inn
Applying the rich resources of the Reformation to today's church in a weekly, multi-denominational roundtable discussion about theology and culture.
Podcast website
ChristianityHistoryReligionReligion & SpiritualitySpirituality

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