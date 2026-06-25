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Medium in the Middle Podcast
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Medium in the Middle Podcast

Stephanie Kamille
DocumentaryReligion & Spirituality
Medium in the Middle Podcast
Latest episode

328 episodes

  • Medium in the Middle Podcast

    Ep. 313 - The Psychic Was So Right… and So Wrong

    06/25/2026 | 59 mins.
    In this episode, I am filling in some of the blanks from last week's episode #312, and sharing more information to provide clarity around the story of Voldemort.
    I intentionally kept parts of that story vague, but after sharing it, I knew there were more pieces that needed to be explained. This episode helps connect some of the dots before moving into the next part of the story.
    I also share about a psychic reading I received in August, 2025. If you want the full backstory of how we even got to this point, go back and listen to episode #276 'A Psychic Told Me To Talk To You' first.
    In this episode, I talk about the two psychic readings I received, why I decided to go back for a second reading, and all of the things that came through that were so accurate. I also share the things that were completely incorrect, the information that threw me for a loop, and the experience of sitting with information that doesn't always make sense.
    I talk about the interesting relationship we can have with wanting to know the future. Some people love going to psychics because they want answers and insight, while other people would rather not know what is coming. I share my own experience with being someone who wanted clarity, but also had to process what it felt like to receive certain information.
    There were also many things from the readings that confirmed information I already knew, which brought up even more questions around intuition, timing, and how we interpret the messages we receive.
    This is my last episode of the summer, and the podcast will be back on September 9, 2026.
    Thank you for listening, supporting the podcast, and being part of this journey!! Lets stay in contact this summer: 
    Register for the next virtual Usui Reiki Level One Course:
    REIKI LEVEL ONE
    Register for the next virtual Usui Reiki Level Two Course:
    REIKI LEVEL TWO
    Sign up for the monthly Mediumship Practice Circle (new dates have been added!):
    https://www.themediuminthemiddle.com/meeting-in-the-middle
    The Medium in the Middle website:
    www.themediuminthemiddle.com
    Follow along on social media:
    Click here for the Free Facebook group for developing mediums and sitters:
    MEDIUM IN THE MIDDLE FACEBOOK
    MEDIUM IN THE MIDDLE ON INSTAGRAM
    MEDIUM IN THE MIDDLE TIKTOK
  • Medium in the Middle Podcast

    Ep. 312 - The Story I Never Wanted to Tell

    06/17/2026 | 28 mins.
    This is an episode I never thought I would record and have avoided sharing for years. 
    This story began over five years ago, and for a long time I have kept it to myself. I have a list in my phone with over 28 different stories, experiences, and moments. In this episode, I am sharing only two of them.
    I have to share this part of the story because it is important and relevant to next week's episode, but I also have to keep certain details vague for a reason. For years, I have questioned these experiences. Is this intuition? Is this manifesting? Am I creating this? Am I just seeing patterns? Am I crazy?
    What are the odds that something like this could happen over and over again, 28+ times throughout the years?
    I don't have all the answers. But I do know that I have had enough experiences to know that I needed to talk about them.
    I am sharing this episode because I know there are other people who have had experiences they cannot explain. Moments where their intuition was so loud, or where something happened that made them question what was possible.
    My hope is that by sharing this, even with the pieces I cannot share, someone else feels a little less alone.
    This is the story I never wanted to tell, but here we go...
    Register for the next virtual Usui Reiki Level One Course:
    REIKI LEVEL ONE
    Register for the next virtual Usui Reiki Level Two Course:
    REIKI LEVEL TWO
    Sign up for the monthly Mediumship Practice Circle (new dates have been added!):
    https://www.themediuminthemiddle.com/meeting-in-the-middle
    The Medium in the Middle website:
    www.themediuminthemiddle.com
    Follow along on social media:
    Click here for the Free Facebook group for developing mediums and sitters:
    MEDIUM IN THE MIDDLE FACEBOOK
    MEDIUM IN THE MIDDLE ON INSTAGRAM
    MEDIUM IN THE MIDDLE TIKTOK
  • Medium in the Middle Podcast

    Ep. 311 - 6 Years in Business: The Story Behind The Medium in the Middle

    06/10/2026 | 37 mins.
    On June 9, 2020, I launched The Medium in the Middle website.
    Six years later, I want to look back and share the story of how I got here. In this episode, I take you back to 2018 and share the journey that eventually led to the launch of The Medium in the Middle. I talk about taking my first Reiki course, leaving my job, and traveling to Costa Rica to complete my yoga teacher training. I share what it was like to return home without a job, visit Banff for the first time after moving away three years earlier, and realize that I needed to leave everything behind and move back to the mountains.
    After deciding I wanted to return to Banff, I couldn't find a job anywhere. It felt like every door was closed. Then, when I realized what was happening, things started falling into place. Within days, I found work, made the move, and began rebuilding my life in a place that I knew I needed to be in.
    Before The Medium in the Middle became my full-time career, I was working three jobs. I was serving in a restaurant, teaching yoga classes, and offering Reiki sessions while trying to figure out how to build a business from the ground up. 
    When COVID happened, I lost my jobs and everything changed. People began asking for online readings, workshops, and classes, and I suddenly found myself trying to figure out how to take a business that had been built around in-person services and move it online. It took months of figuring it out before the website was finally ready to launch to the world.
    This episode is a reflection on the last six years of building The Medium in the Middle and the lessons I have learned along the way. If you've been thinking about starting something, whether it's a business, a new career path, or a dream you've been putting off, I hope this episode encourages you to take the first step. The best time to start was yesterday. The second-best time is today.
    Thank you for being part of this journey and for supporting The Medium in the Middle over the last six years!!! 
    Register for the next virtual Usui Reiki Level One Course:
    REIKI LEVEL ONE
    Register for the next virtual Usui Reiki Level Two Course:
    REIKI LEVEL TWO
    Sign up for the monthly Mediumship Practice Circle (new dates have been added!):
    https://www.themediuminthemiddle.com/meeting-in-the-middle
    The Medium in the Middle website:
    www.themediuminthemiddle.com
    Follow along on social media:
    Click here for the Free Facebook group for developing mediums and sitters:
    MEDIUM IN THE MIDDLE FACEBOOK
    MEDIUM IN THE MIDDLE ON INSTAGRAM
    MEDIUM IN THE MIDDLE TIKTOK
  • Medium in the Middle Podcast

    Ep. 310 - My Body Stopped Working So I Would Finally Listen

    06/03/2026 | 49 mins.
    This is one of the most personal episodes I have ever recorded, and one I have avoided recording for an entire year.
    For the past year, every time I sat down to record this episode, I found a reason not to. Part of me wasn't ready to revisit one of the most difficult seasons of my life, and part of me wasn't sure how to put the experience into words or share the impact it had on me.
    In June 2025, after a trip to Ontario to visit family, my health took a sudden and drastic turn. What started as physical symptoms quickly escalated into my arms, hands, fingers, legs, knees, and joints no longer functioning properly, while my body blew up like a swollen balloon. For months, I struggled to do even the simplest everyday tasks, and I was forced to ask for help.
    What followed was a season that changed me completely.
    As someone who has always valued independence, I was forced to ask for help, slow down, and surrender to circumstances I could not control. Recovery took months, and much of that time was spent sitting on my porch, resting, reflecting, and trying to understand what my body was asking me to learn. I knew there was a lesson in all of it, and I wanted to understand every why.
    The lessons went far beyond my physical health. This experience was not only about my body. It brought emotional, energetic, and spiritual lessons to the surface, and I was forced to confront patterns, beliefs, and realities.
    In this episode, I share the story of what happened when my body shut down, why I have avoided talking about it for the past year, the impact it had on my life, and how it forced me to make changes that were in my best interest.
    This conversation is vulnerable, sensitive, and deeply personal. Although it has taken me a year to feel ready to share it, I know there is a reason this story is meant to be told. Some experiences change the course of your life, and this was one of them.
    Register for the next virtual Usui Reiki Level One Course:
    REIKI LEVEL ONE
    Register for the next virtual Usui Reiki Level Two Course:
    REIKI LEVEL TWO
    Sign up for the monthly Mediumship Practice Circle (new dates have been added!):
    https://www.themediuminthemiddle.com/meeting-in-the-middle
    The Medium in the Middle website:
    www.themediuminthemiddle.com
    Follow along on social media:
    Click here for the Free Facebook group for developing mediums and sitters:
    MEDIUM IN THE MIDDLE FACEBOOK
    MEDIUM IN THE MIDDLE ON INSTAGRAM
    MEDIUM IN THE MIDDLE TIKTOK
  • Medium in the Middle Podcast

    Ep. 309 - Are You A Channeller?

    05/27/2026 | 29 mins.
    In this week's episode, we are talking all about channelling, the difference between channelling and being a channeller, and the common "symptoms" that many people experience before they even realize what is happening to them.
    I share my experiences working with channellers over the years, the patterns I continue to notice, and why discovering this label can sometimes help people finally make sense of experiences they have been having for years. While labels are not everything, they can help point you in the right direction and give you language for what you are experiencing so you can begin learning how to work with it instead of feeling overwhelmed by it.
    For many people, these experiences can feel chaotic, intense, and all consuming at first, almost like being caught in a tornado. But over time, with awareness, practice, and understanding, you begin to realize that you can work with the energy instead of being controlled by it.
    This is a conversation that recently gained a lot of attention on my social media, with many people resonating deeply with the signs and experiences I shared. In this episode, we go deeper into what it can feel like to channel information, how these experiences can show up differently for everyone, and why understanding your own energetic patterns is such an important part of spiritual development.
    Register for the next virtual Usui Reiki Level One Course:
    REIKI LEVEL ONE
    Register for the next virtual Usui Reiki Level Two Course:
    REIKI LEVEL TWO
    Sign up for the monthly Mediumship Practice Circle:
    https://www.themediuminthemiddle.com/meeting-in-the-middle
    The Medium in the Middle website:
    www.themediuminthemiddle.com
    Follow along on social media:
    Click here for the Free Facebook group for developing mediums and sitters:
    MEDIUM IN THE MIDDLE FACEBOOK
    MEDIUM IN THE MIDDLE ON INSTAGRAM
    MEDIUM IN THE MIDDLE TIKTOK
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About Medium in the Middle Podcast
Medium in the Middle is your go-to podcast for navigating the ups, downs, and intuitive nudges of spiritual development. Host Stephanie Kamille shares her real-life journey into mediumship and energy work, from unexpected awakenings to powerful client sessions, all with honesty, humour, and heart. Whether you're just starting to open up to your gifts or deep in the middle of your transformation, this show offers support, validation, and practical insight to help you trust yourself and your path. You're not crazy. You're waking up. And you're not alone: you are just in the middle.
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DocumentaryReligion & SpiritualitySociety & CultureSpirituality

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