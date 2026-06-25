This is one of the most personal episodes I have ever recorded, and one I have avoided recording for an entire year.

For the past year, every time I sat down to record this episode, I found a reason not to. Part of me wasn't ready to revisit one of the most difficult seasons of my life, and part of me wasn't sure how to put the experience into words or share the impact it had on me.

In June 2025, after a trip to Ontario to visit family, my health took a sudden and drastic turn. What started as physical symptoms quickly escalated into my arms, hands, fingers, legs, knees, and joints no longer functioning properly, while my body blew up like a swollen balloon. For months, I struggled to do even the simplest everyday tasks, and I was forced to ask for help.

What followed was a season that changed me completely.

As someone who has always valued independence, I was forced to ask for help, slow down, and surrender to circumstances I could not control. Recovery took months, and much of that time was spent sitting on my porch, resting, reflecting, and trying to understand what my body was asking me to learn. I knew there was a lesson in all of it, and I wanted to understand every why.

The lessons went far beyond my physical health. This experience was not only about my body. It brought emotional, energetic, and spiritual lessons to the surface, and I was forced to confront patterns, beliefs, and realities.

In this episode, I share the story of what happened when my body shut down, why I have avoided talking about it for the past year, the impact it had on my life, and how it forced me to make changes that were in my best interest.

This conversation is vulnerable, sensitive, and deeply personal. Although it has taken me a year to feel ready to share it, I know there is a reason this story is meant to be told. Some experiences change the course of your life, and this was one of them.

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