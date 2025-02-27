Powered by RND
Open app
PodcastsSociety & CultureTo Catch a Thief: China’s Rise to Cyber Supremacy
Listen to To Catch a Thief: China’s Rise to Cyber Supremacy in the App
Listen to To Catch a Thief: China’s Rise to Cyber Supremacy in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

To Catch a Thief: China’s Rise to Cyber Supremacy

Podcast To Catch a Thief: China’s Rise to Cyber Supremacy
Rubrik | Pod People
American companies, whole towns, have been eviscerated by Chinese cyberattacks. But their stories remain untold, even as the stakes get higher and the targets m...
Society & CultureDocumentaryTechnologyHistory

Available Episodes

1 of 1
  • Coming Soon - To Catch a Thief: China’s Rise to Cyber Supremacy
    American companies, whole towns, have been eviscerated by Chinese cyberattacks. But their stories remain untold, even as the stakes get higher and the targets more reckless. To Catch a Thief is a first-of-its-kind, documentary look at China’s rise to cyber supremacy. This podcast charts the evolution of China’s state-sponsored hackers, from their beginnings as “the most polite, mediocre hackers in cyberspace” to the “apex predator” that now haunts America’s critical infrastructure.  Host Nicole Perlroth, bestselling author and former lead cybersecurity and digital espionage reporter for The New York Times, interviews those who were victimized, and instrumental in tracking, Chinese cyberattacks as the threat morphed from trade secret theft, to blanket surveillance, to pre-positioning in America’s critical infrastructure. For what purpose? To Catch a Thief interrogates the motives behind it all.
    --------  
    2:44

More Society & Culture podcasts

Trending Society & Culture podcasts

About To Catch a Thief: China’s Rise to Cyber Supremacy

American companies, whole towns, have been eviscerated by Chinese cyberattacks. But their stories remain untold, even as the stakes get higher and the targets more reckless. To Catch a Thief is a first-of-its-kind, documentary look at China’s rise to cyber supremacy. This podcast charts the evolution of China’s state-sponsored hackers, from their beginnings as “the most polite, mediocre hackers in cyberspace” to the “apex predator” that now haunts America’s critical infrastructure.  Host Nicole Perlroth, bestselling author and former lead cybersecurity and digital espionage reporter for The New York Times, interviews those who were victimized, and instrumental in tracking, Chinese cyberattacks as the threat morphed from trade secret theft, to blanket surveillance, to pre-positioning in America’s critical infrastructure. For what purpose? To Catch a Thief interrogates the motives behind it all. This audio documentary is produced by Rubrik, the leading data security company that delivers cyber resilience for businesses around the world.
Podcast website

Listen to To Catch a Thief: China’s Rise to Cyber Supremacy, Long Winded with Gabby Windey and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.11.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 3/15/2025 - 12:52:41 AM