Welcome to Catholic Classics from Ascension! Each season we'll read through a great Catholic spiritual writing providing insightful commentary and practical gui...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 51
Announcing Season 2 of Catholic Classics
A new season of Catholic Classics is starting this fall! We are so excited to announce that for this season of Catholic Classics, we will be reading The Confessions of St. Augustine. You can download the reading plan and order your copy of The Confessions of St. Augustine at ascensionpress.com/catholicclassics.
8/2/2023
2:35
Day 43: Conclusion: How Do I Go Forth? (Introduction to the Devout Life)
We have arrived at the final episode! In these last chapters, St. Francis de Sales reminds us to be practical in our resolutions, not to be deterred in seeking the Devout Life, and finally, to be bold in our pursuit of Christ. Fr. Gregory and Fr. Jacob-Bertrand highlight that to follow this wisdom, we cannot underestimate the importance of courage in the Christian life.
To get your copy of the complete reading plan, visit ascensionpress.com/catholicclassics or text "INTRO" to 33-777.
Please note: Introduction to the Devout Life by St. Francis De Sales contains adult themes that may not be suitable for children - parental discretion is advised.
12/5/2022
22:43
Day 42: Considerations When Moving Onward (Introduction to the Devout Life)
To strengthen our resolve in pursuing the Devout Life, Saint Francis de Sales offers 5 meditations on the excellence of our souls, the greatness of virtues, the example of the saints, and the eternal love that comes from both Jesus and God the Father. Fr. Gregory and Fr. Jacob-Bertrand assure us that God will faithfully give us what we need to continually transform our lives and draw closer to his divine life.
To get your copy of the complete reading plan, visit ascensionpress.com/catholicclassics or text "INTRO" to 33-777.
Please note: Introduction to the Devout Life by St. Francis De Sales contains adult themes that may not be suitable for children - parental discretion is advised.
12/4/2022
24:04
Day 41: Examining Our Conscience (Introduction to the Devout Life)
As we approach the end of the book, St. Francis de Sales shows us how to calmly examine our conscience when it comes to the Devout Life, particularly when it comes to ourselves, God, and our neighbors. What are we still attached to? Fr. Gregory and Fr. Jacob-Bertram encourage us to ask God for the grace to unburden ourselves and run yet more quickly to him.
To get your copy of the complete reading plan, visit ascensionpress.com/catholicclassics or text "INTRO" to 33-777.
Please note: Introduction to the Devout Life by St. Francis De Sales contains adult themes that may not be suitable for children - parental discretion is advised.
12/3/2022
26:07
Day 40: Renewing Resolutions (Introduction to the Devout Life)
As we commit to living the devout life, how do we renew our resolutions along the way? St. Francis begins this final part of the book by offering us practical advice for persevering in the spiritual life as we inevitably experience trials, personal failures, and changing seasons. Fr. Gregory and Fr. Jacob remind us to never give up when we fail because God can use our imperfections to perfect us in holiness.
To get your copy of the complete reading plan, visit ascensionpress.com/catholicclassics or text "INTRO" to 33-777.
Please note: Introduction to the Devout Life by St. Francis De Sales contains adult themes that may not be suitable for children - parental discretion is advised.
Welcome to Catholic Classics from Ascension! Each season we'll read through a great Catholic spiritual writing providing insightful commentary and practical guidance along the way. Informative and enriching, these 20-30 mins episodes will allow you to learn from the Catholic Church’s most revered saints and teachers as you seek to cultivate your spiritual life.
This season, Fr. Gregory Pine, O.P. and Fr. Jacob Bertrand Janczyk, O.P. will guide you through "Introduction to the Devout Life" by St. Francis de Sales, Doctor of the Church. In just 43 days, you'll discover what generations of Catholics have learned from this treasured book: that it is possible to have a personal relationship with Jesus, regardless of your vocation and the demands of daily life.