Day 43: Conclusion: How Do I Go Forth? (Introduction to the Devout Life)

We have arrived at the final episode! In these last chapters, St. Francis de Sales reminds us to be practical in our resolutions, not to be deterred in seeking the Devout Life, and finally, to be bold in our pursuit of Christ. Fr. Gregory and Fr. Jacob-Bertrand highlight that to follow this wisdom, we cannot underestimate the importance of courage in the Christian life.