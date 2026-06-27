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191 episodes
- What do you want your life to be about when it's all said and done? As we reach the final episode of The Practice of the Presence of God, Fr. Gregory and Rebecca highlight Brother Lawrence's final days and discover the remarkable simplicity that defined both his life and his death. Facing eternity, he was not consumed by fear, regret, or uncertainty. Instead, his heart remained fixed on one thing: loving and adoring God.
To get your copy of the complete reading plan, visit ascensionpress.com/catholicclassics
- As Brother Lawrence approaches the end of his life, we encounter one of the most striking marks of authentic holiness: stability. Fr. Gregory Pine and Rebecca Dougherty explore how God's grace anchors us and gives us the strength to navigate life confidently. Today, we are reading Part 4: The Ways of Brother Lawrence, pages 130-132.
To get your copy of the complete reading plan, visit ascensionpress.com/catholicclassics
- Do you think about yourself too much? Brother Lawrence emphasizes that the closer we draw to God, the less preoccupied we become with ourselves. Fr. Gregory and Rebecca challenge us to let go of our tendency to constantly self-analyze so that we can focus on God's presence and action in our lives. Today, we are reading Part 4: The Ways of Brother Lawrence, pages 127-130.
To get your copy of the complete reading plan, visit ascensionpress.com/catholicclassics
- Jesus is a person to be loved, not a box to be checked off on a list. Fr. Gregory Pine and Rebecca remind us that while discipline, practices, and spiritual "checklists" are important, they are meant to lead us into a simple, loving friendship with God. Today, we are reading Part 4: The Ways of Brother Lawrence, pages 125-127.
To get your copy of the complete reading plan, visit ascensionpress.com/catholicclassics
- Brother Lawrence's holiness was marked not by severity, but by a joyful freedom rooted in faith. Fr. Gregory and Rebecca explore how the practice of God's presence frees us from anxiety, self-importance, and the temptation to overcomplicate the spiritual life. Today, we are reading Part 4: The Ways of Brother Lawrence, pages 123-125.
To get your copy of the complete reading plan, visit ascensionpress.com/catholicclassics
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About Catholic Classics
Welcome to Catholic Classics from Ascension! Each season we'll read through a great Catholic spiritual writing providing insightful commentary and practical guidance along the way. Informative and enriching, these 20-30 mins episodes will allow you to learn from the Catholic Church’s most revered saints and teachers as you seek to cultivate your spiritual life. In season three of Catholic Classics, join Fr. Jacob Bertrand and Fr. Michael-Joseph Paris as they read and explain Story of a Soul: The Autobiography of St. Thérèse of Lisieux. In her “Little Way,” St. Thérèse shows us that, despite our weakness, (or perhaps because of it) God can make us saints through unbounded confidence in his love. Find out more about the Catholic Classics podcast at ascensionpress.com/catholicclassics.Podcast website
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