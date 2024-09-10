Dive into the world's deepest mystery as one man explores the bottomless pit on his rural property. But as the hole's true nature begins to surface, Mel Waters must ask himself: are some secrets better left in the depths?
Sightings is a REVERB and QCODE Original. Find us on instagram @sightingspod
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
38:36
Bigfoot Encounter: Canada, 2017
Face off against the supernatural legend as we unravel a never-before-told bigfoot encounter.
44:47
Barney & Betty Hill Abduction: New Hampshire, 1961
On a lonely road, two honeymooners are about to collide head-first with the unknown. But memory is a tricky thing, and only later will they begin remembering the spine-tingling details of this fateful night - details that are truly out of this world.
44:02
Char Man Urban Legend: California, 2006
Does something terrifying lurk in the hills above Ojai, California? Though urban legends often blur the line between thrilling stories and chilling truths, in this sleepy town, one fiery tale has endured for decades. But is the Char Man simply teenage superstition, or something much, much darker?
39:17
Roland Doe Exorcism: Missouri, 1949
What do a Ouija board, a pair of priests, and one really messed up teenager have in common? They’re all at the heart of the shocking story that inspired the biggest horror movie of all time: The Exorcist. So venture with us to a quiet house in St. Louis, where one boy’s soul is about to become a battleground between good and evil.
From Roswell, to Amityville, to Loch Ness and beyond — step inside the world’s most mysterious supernatural events with SIGHTINGS. Each week unlocks a thrilling story that immerses you in the action, followed by a mind-bending discussion that will leave you questioning what’s real and what’s impossible. Chase legendary creatures, investigate lesser-known alien abductions, confront spine-tingling ghosts, and experience the paranormal stories you only thought you knew on SIGHTINGS.